Rudy Giuliani Says Jared Kushner, A Man, Is ‘Disposable’

Rudy Giuliani may think that women can’t be president, but he also holds the belief that “men are disposable” — or, to be more specific, he thinks Jared Kushner is trash.
In the same Fox News segment Giuliani revealed that Donald Trump had repaid his lawyer for the $130,000 payout to Stormy Daniels, the technologically-challenged man tried to explain to Sean Hannity why Special Counsel Robert Mueller would go after Kushner in his investigation, but not after Daddy’s girl, Ivanka Trump.
“Jared is a fine man but men are … disposable,” Giuliani said, with an unsettling laugh. “But a fine woman like Ivanka, come on.”
“Fine woman” or not (also, gross), it appears that Ivanka’s time may be coming.