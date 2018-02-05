Rudy Giuliani Says Jared Kushner, A Man, Is ‘Disposable’

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani may think that women can’t be president, but he also holds the belief that “men are disposable” — or, to be more specific, he thinks Jared Kushner is trash.

In the same Fox News segment Giuliani revealed that Donald Trump had repaid his lawyer for the $130,000 payout to Stormy Daniels, the technologically-challenged man tried to explain to Sean Hannity why Special Counsel Robert Mueller would go after Kushner in his investigation, but not after Daddy’s girl, Ivanka Trump.

“Jared is a fine man but men are … disposable,” Giuliani said, with an unsettling laugh. “But a fine woman like Ivanka, come on.”

Giuliani says Ivanka is a red line, but Jared is... "disposable."



Hard to tell if this is Giuliani's sense of humor, or if he's signaling that Jared is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/pvKjoaCRqY — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) May 3, 2018

“Fine woman” or not (also, gross), it appears that Ivanka’s time may be coming.