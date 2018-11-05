42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Mara Hoffman to Marni

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
Excuse us if we went a little overboard this week, but there was some late-breaking Moda Operandi sale news, plus a ton of other discounts we could not resist — like an 80 percent off Jason Wu top (see directly below), some rarely-on-sale Stutterheim, and a teapot from Tom Dixon that’s pretty much a work of art.
This top from Jason Wu has two thick straps for those who don’t want their shoulders to be too bare.
Mix things up with a pair of red, high-waisted Isabel Marant jeans.
A loose-fitting, lemon-yellow Acne button-down with a little A monogram.
Pad around the house in these feline slippers from Charlotte Olympia. They’re also available in a light peach and bright red. (A good gift for a cat lover.)
This plaid Ace & Jig top is perfect for what will surely be some sweltering summer days.
Eyelet details and scalloped edges? We’re sold.
This right here is a lovely teapot from Tom Dixon. (A good gift for a tea fiend.)
An insulated travel tumbler from Yeti (makers of our favorite culty cooler).
Just a nonstick Cuisinart pan (with a lid).
A festive color-blocked raincoat from Stutterheim. (They’re not a ton of sizes left, but Stutterheim’s classic raincoat is also on sale.)
Believe it or not $139 is a very good price for a Marni top.
A more normal price for a top.
Party shoes from Proenza.
A short, layered LBD from Just Cavalli.
Take this Turkish fouta towel to the beach, to the park, or leave it in the bathroom.
A set of four delicately embossed cereal-slash-soup bowls made from bone china. (For more of our favorite tableware, click here.)
Find out who you are with 23andMe’s DNA kit.
Now, a few bags that we found in the Shopbop sales bin. First up, this light-blue and dark-blue convertible tote from Rag & Bone.
A cross-body everyday bag from Shinola in a very on-trend shade of oxblood.
True story: Our colleague Simone has a very similar half-moon bag from A.P.C. and we tried it on yesterday (and really liked it).
A reversible yoga mat from Adidas by Stella McCartney.
This (70 percent off) bralette is a very different kind of offering from Stella McCartney.
Can’t resist a cherry pillow — no, we cannot.
The little lace-up tie in the back turns these black flats into something a little less dull than a pair of black flats.
These yellow Camper sandals seem to be the cousin of Angela Dimayuga’s favorite summer sandals.
An added bonus? This delightful Mara Hoffman dress has pockets. (Note: The extra 20 percent off — included in the price below — is applied at checkout.)
A lace-up denim backpack from 3.1 Phillip Lim that feels very summery.
A dainty pair of espadrilles from iconic Spanish espadrille brand Castaner.
They’d go just swimmingly with this polka-dotted number from Tommy Hilfiger.
Apparently this jersey-cotton jumpsuit from French Connection drapes across the stomach in a very flattering manner.
A minimalist sneak that’s a collab between Adidas and Pharrell. (Note: There are still sizes left in the on-sale pink Stan Smiths we wrote about yesterday.)
A small “soirée” bag from DVF that’s perfect for a summer wedding.
A pair of suede Tory Burch heels that are meant for “all-day multi-occasion wear.” (They come in a range of colors, too.)
There’s a Herman Miller sale going on at Design Within Reach, which means now’s a very good time to upgrade your desk chair and invest in an Aeron.
This Woolrich jacket is perfect for these in-between-weather-y days.
Some late-breaking sale news: Starting today (Friday) Moda Operandi is having a four-day 40 percent off friends-and-family sale on a selection of its spring wares! We did a quick scan of the offerings and picked out our favorites. Up first, these super-classic Ancient Greek sandals.
These cat-eye Balenciaga sunglasses aren’t too cat eye–y.
Brown shoes for spring? Why not! Especially when they’re from Maryam Nassir Zadeh. They’re also on sale in camel, baby blue, and black.
Some cropped, boot-cut jeans from Frame that would look great with a pair of sandals.
The white cuffs are a nice touch on this off-the-shoulder black dress from Monographie.
A bold red frock from Carven with some fun cross-stitching details.
Be the belle of the beach in this polka-dotted Marysia one-piece.
