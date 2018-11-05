42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Mara Hoffman to Marni

courtesy of the retailers
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

Excuse us if we went a little overboard this week, but there was some late-breaking Moda Operandi sale news, plus a ton of other discounts we could not resist — like an 80 percent off Jason Wu top (see directly below), some rarely-on-sale Stutterheim, and a teapot from Tom Dixon that's pretty much a work of art.

Excuse us if we went a little overboard this week, but there was some late-breaking Moda Operandi sale news, plus a ton of other discounts we could not resist — like an 80 percent off Jason Wu top (see directly below), some rarely-on-sale Stutterheim, and a teapot from Tom Dixon that’s pretty much a work of art.

Grey Jason Wu Cold Shoulder Poplin Top
Grey Jason Wu Cold Shoulder Poplin Top
$59, Nordstrom Rack
$59 (was $295, now 80% off)

This top from Jason Wu has two thick straps for those who don’t want their shoulders to be too bare.

$59 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Isabel Marant Etoile Cliff High-Rise Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans
Isabel Marant Etoile Cliff High-Rise Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans
$125, Matches Fashion
$125 (was $250, now 50% off)

Mix things up with a pair of red, high-waisted Isabel Marant jeans.

$125 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Acne Studios Beatrix Logo-Embroidered Cotton Shirt
Acne Studios Beatrix Logo-Embroidered Cotton Shirt
$152, Matches Fashion
$152 (was $380, now 60% off)

A loose-fitting, lemon-yellow Acne button-down with a little A monogram.

$152 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Charlotte Olympia Cat-Face Embroidered Satin Slipper Shoes
Charlotte Olympia Cat-Face Embroidered Satin Slipper Shoes
$147, Matches Fashion
$147 (was $295, now 50% off)

Pad around the house in these feline slippers from Charlotte Olympia. They’re also available in a light peach and bright red. (A good gift for a cat lover.)

$147 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Ace & Jig Clifton Checked Cotton-Blend Top
Ace & Jig Clifton Checked Cotton-Blend Top
$98, Matches Fashion
$98 (was $246, now 60% off)

This plaid Ace & Jig top is perfect for what will surely be some sweltering summer days.

$98 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Michael by Michael Kors Eyelet Scallop Shift Dress
Michael by Michael Kors Eyelet Scallop Shift Dress
$131, Saks Fifth Avenue
$131 (was $175, now 25% off)

Eyelet details and scalloped edges? We’re sold.

$131 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Tom Dixon Bump Teapot
Tom Dixon Bump Teapot
$102, Saks Fifth Avenue
$102 (was $145, now 30% off)

This right here is a lovely teapot from Tom Dixon. (A good gift for a tea fiend.)

$102 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Yeti Coolers Travel Cup Rambler Tumbler
Yeti Coolers Travel Cup Rambler Tumbler
$19, Walmart
$19 (was $57, now 67% off)

An insulated travel tumbler from Yeti (makers of our favorite culty cooler).

$19 at Walmart
Buy
Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Non-Stick Deep Fry Pan
Photo: Copyright 2017 by ItemMaster.com All Rights Reserved
Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Non-Stick Deep Fry Pan
$26, Walmart
$26 (was $33, now 21% off)

Just a nonstick Cuisinart pan (with a lid).

$26 at Walmart
Buy
Stutterheim Mosebacke Frame Colorblock Raincoat
Stutterheim Mosebacke Frame Colorblock Raincoat
$210, Nordstrom
$210 (was $325, now 35% off)

A festive color-blocked raincoat from Stutterheim. (They’re not a ton of sizes left, but Stutterheim’s classic raincoat is also on sale.)

$210 at Nordstrom
Buy
Marni Crew Neck T-Shirt in Blublack
Marni Crew Neck T-Shirt in Blublack
$139, Need Supply
$139 (was $462, now 70% off)

Believe it or not $139 is a very good price for a Marni top.

$139 at Need Supply
Buy
Farrow Gai Top in Blue
Farrow Gai Top in Blue
$48, Need Supply
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

A more normal price for a top.

$48 at Need Supply
Buy
Proenza Schouler Tasseled Woven Canvas Loafers
Proenza Schouler Tasseled Woven Canvas Loafers
$276, Yoox
$276 (was $690, now 60% off)

Party shoes from Proenza.

$276 at Yoox
Buy
Just Cavalli Short Dress
Just Cavalli Short Dress
$158, Yoox
$158 (was $588, now 73% off)

A short, layered LBD from Just Cavalli.

$158 at Yoox
Buy
Salbakos Turkish Peshtemal Fouta Towel
Salbakos Turkish Peshtemal Fouta Towel
$24, Amazon
$24 (was $33, now 27% off)

Take this Turkish fouta towel to the beach, to the park, or leave it in the bathroom.

$24 at Amazon
Buy
La Jolie China Set of Four Porcelain Bone China Bowls
La Jolie China Set of Four Porcelain Bone China Bowls
$22, Amazon
$22 (was $38, now 42% off)

A set of four delicately embossed cereal-slash-soup bowls made from bone china. (For more of our favorite tableware, click here.)

$22 at Amazon
Buy
23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
$69, Amazon
$69 (was $100, now 31% off)

Find out who you are with 23andMe’s DNA kit.

$69 at Amazon
Buy
Rag & Bone Walker Convertible Tote
Photo: courtesy of the retailer
Rag & Bone Walker Convertible Tote
$298, Shopbop
$298 (was $425, now 30% off)

Now, a few bags that we found in the Shopbop sales bin. First up, this light-blue and dark-blue convertible tote from Rag & Bone.

$298 at Shopbop
Buy
Shinola Curved Top Cross Body Bag
Photo: courtesy of the retailer
Shinola Curved Top Cross Body Bag
$158, Shopbop
$158 (was $395, now 60% off)

A cross-body everyday bag from Shinola in a very on-trend shade of oxblood.

$158 at Shopbop
Buy
A.P.C. Luna Half Moon Bag
Photo: courtesy of the retailer
A.P.C. Luna Half Moon Bag
$363, Shopbop
$363 (was $605, now 40% off)

True story: Our colleague Simone has a very similar half-moon bag from A.P.C. and we tried it on yesterday (and really liked it).

$363 at Shopbop
Buy
Adidas by Stella McCartney Reversible Training Mat
Photo: courtesy of the retailer
Adidas by Stella McCartney Reversible Training Mat
$48, Shopbop
$48 (was $60, now 20% off)

A reversible yoga mat from Adidas by Stella McCartney.

$48 at Shopbop
Buy
Stella McCartney Jasmine Inspiring Soft-Cup Bra
Stella McCartney Jasmine Inspiring Soft-Cup Bra
$30, Neiman Marcus
$30 (was $100, now 70% off)

This (70 percent off) bralette is a very different kind of offering from Stella McCartney.

$30 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Embroidered Cherry Microcheck Throw Pillow
Embroidered Cherry Microcheck Throw Pillow
$39, Urban Outfitters
$39 (was $49, now 20% off)

Can’t resist a cherry pillow — no, we cannot.

$39 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Frye Regina Ballet Flats
Frye Regina Ballet Flats
$80, Zappos
$80 (was $148, now 46% off)

The little lace-up tie in the back turns these black flats into something a little less dull than a pair of black flats.

$80 at Zappos
Buy
Camper Serena Sandals
Camper Serena Sandals
$127, Zappos
$127 (was $170, now 25% off)

These yellow Camper sandals seem to be the cousin of Angela Dimayuga’s favorite summer sandals.

$127 at Zappos
Buy
Mara Hoffman Colorblocked Corset Dress
Mara Hoffman Colorblocked Corset Dress
$200, Anthropologie
$200 (was $425, now 53% off)

An added bonus? This delightful Mara Hoffman dress has pockets. (Note: The extra 20 percent off — included in the price below — is applied at checkout.)

$200 at Anthropologie
Buy
3.1 Phillip Lim Lace-Up Denim Backpack
3.1 Phillip Lim Lace-Up Denim Backpack
$197, The Outnet
$197 (was $395, now 50% off)

A lace-up denim backpack from 3.1 Phillip Lim that feels very summery.

$197 at The Outnet
Buy
Castaner Laser-Cut Suede Platform Espadrille Sandals
Castaner Laser-Cut Suede Platform Espadrille Sandals
$110, The Outnet
$110 (was $220, now 50% off)

A dainty pair of espadrilles from iconic Spanish espadrille brand Castaner.

$110 at The Outnet
Buy
Tommy Hilfiger Tie-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Tie-Sleeve Shirt Dress
$100, Spring
$100 (was $150, now 33% off)

They’d go just swimmingly with this polka-dotted number from Tommy Hilfiger.

$100 at Spring
Buy
French Connection Elsa Draped Jersey Jumpsuit
French Connection Elsa Draped Jersey Jumpsuit
$70, Spring
$70 (was $198, now 65% off)

Apparently this jersey-cotton jumpsuit from French Connection drapes across the stomach in a very flattering manner.

$70 at Spring
Buy
Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu Shoes
Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu Shoes
$77, Spring
$77 (was $110, now 30% off)

A minimalist sneak that’s a collab between Adidas and Pharrell. (Note: There are still sizes left in the on-sale pink Stan Smiths we wrote about yesterday.)

$77 at Spring
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Mini Soirée Bag
Diane von Furstenberg Mini Soirée Bag
$149, Diane von Furstenberg
$149 (was $248, now 40% off)

A small “soirée” bag from DVF that’s perfect for a summer wedding.

$149 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Tory Burch Therese Pumps
Tory Burch Therese Pumps
$199, Tory Burch
$199 (was $288, now 31% off)

A pair of suede Tory Burch heels that are meant for “all-day multi-occasion wear.” (They come in a range of colors, too.)

$199 at Tory Burch
Buy
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
$999, DWR
$999 (was $1,175, now 15% off)

There’s a Herman Miller sale going on at Design Within Reach, which means now’s a very good time to upgrade your desk chair and invest in an Aeron.

$999 at DWR
Buy
Woolrich John Rich & Bros. Coach Jacket
Photo: courtesy of the retailer
Woolrich John Rich & Bros. Coach Jacket
$207, East Dane
$207 (was $295, now 30% off)

This Woolrich jacket is perfect for these in-between-weather-y days.

$207 at East Dane
Buy
Ancient Greek Sandals Clio Leather Gladiator Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Clio Leather Gladiator Sandals
$111, Moda Operandi
$111 (was $185, now 40% off)

Some late-breaking sale news: Starting today (Friday) Moda Operandi is having a four-day 40 percent off friends-and-family sale on a selection of its spring wares! We did a quick scan of the offerings and picked out our favorites. Up first, these super-classic Ancient Greek sandals.

$111 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Balenciaga Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses
Balenciaga Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses
$258, Moda Operandi
$258 (was $430, now 40% off)

These cat-eye Balenciaga sunglasses aren’t too cat eye–y.

$258 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Suede Slides
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Suede Slides
$216, Moda Operandi
$216 (was $360, now 40% off)

Brown shoes for spring? Why not! Especially when they’re from Maryam Nassir Zadeh. They’re also on sale in camel, baby blue, and black.

$216 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Frame Denim Adeline Le Crop Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Frame Denim Adeline Le Crop Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
$135, Moda Operandi
$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

Some cropped, boot-cut jeans from Frame that would look great with a pair of sandals.

$135 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Monographie Classic Off Shoulder Dress
Monographie Classic Off Shoulder Dress
$357, Moda Operandi
$357 (was $595, now 40% off)

The white cuffs are a nice touch on this off-the-shoulder black dress from Monographie.

$357 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Carven Pleated Front Mini Dress
Carven Pleated Front Mini Dress
$330, Moda Operandi
$330 (was $550, now 40% off)

A bold red frock from Carven with some fun cross-stitching details.

$330 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40
Marysia Swim Broadway Polka Dot Lace Up Maillot Swimsuit
Marysia Swim Broadway Polka Dot Lace Up Maillot Swimsuit
$220, Moda Operandi
$220 (was $370, now 41% off)

Be the belle of the beach in this polka-dotted Marysia one-piece.

$220 at Moda Operandi
Buy
with code: FRIENDS40

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy