42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Mara Hoffman to Marni

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Excuse us if we went a little overboard this week, but there was some late-breaking Moda Operandi sale news, plus a ton of other discounts we could not resist — like an 80 percent off Jason Wu top (see directly below), some rarely-on-sale Stutterheim, and a teapot from Tom Dixon that’s pretty much a work of art.

$59, Nordstrom Rack Grey Jason Wu Cold Shoulder Poplin Top $59 (was $295, now 80% off) This top from Jason Wu has two thick straps for those who don’t want their shoulders to be too bare. $59 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$125, Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Etoile Cliff High-Rise Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans $125 (was $250, now 50% off) Mix things up with a pair of red, high-waisted Isabel Marant jeans. $125 at Matches Fashion Buy

$98, Matches Fashion Ace & Jig Clifton Checked Cotton-Blend Top $98 (was $246, now 60% off) This plaid Ace & Jig top is perfect for what will surely be some sweltering summer days. $98 at Matches Fashion Buy

$131, Saks Fifth Avenue Michael by Michael Kors Eyelet Scallop Shift Dress $131 (was $175, now 25% off) Eyelet details and scalloped edges? We’re sold. $131 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

Photo: Copyright 2017 by ItemMaster.com All Rights Reserved $26, Walmart Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Non-Stick Deep Fry Pan $26 (was $33, now 21% off) Just a nonstick Cuisinart pan (with a lid). $26 at Walmart Buy

$210, Nordstrom Stutterheim Mosebacke Frame Colorblock Raincoat $210 (was $325, now 35% off) A festive color-blocked raincoat from Stutterheim. (They’re not a ton of sizes left, but Stutterheim’s classic raincoat is also on sale.) $210 at Nordstrom Buy

$139, Need Supply Marni Crew Neck T-Shirt in Blublack $139 (was $462, now 70% off) Believe it or not $139 is a very good price for a Marni top. $139 at Need Supply Buy

$48, Need Supply Farrow Gai Top in Blue $48 (was $68, now 29% off) A more normal price for a top. $48 at Need Supply Buy

$276, Yoox Proenza Schouler Tasseled Woven Canvas Loafers $276 (was $690, now 60% off) Party shoes from Proenza. $276 at Yoox Buy

$158, Yoox Just Cavalli Short Dress $158 (was $588, now 73% off) A short, layered LBD from Just Cavalli. $158 at Yoox Buy

$24, Amazon Salbakos Turkish Peshtemal Fouta Towel $24 (was $33, now 27% off) Take this Turkish fouta towel to the beach, to the park, or leave it in the bathroom. $24 at Amazon Buy

$22, Amazon La Jolie China Set of Four Porcelain Bone China Bowls $22 (was $38, now 42% off) A set of four delicately embossed cereal-slash-soup bowls made from bone china. (For more of our favorite tableware, click here.) $22 at Amazon Buy

$69, Amazon 23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service $69 (was $100, now 31% off) Find out who you are with 23andMe’s DNA kit. $69 at Amazon Buy

Photo: courtesy of the retailer $298, Shopbop Rag & Bone Walker Convertible Tote $298 (was $425, now 30% off) Now, a few bags that we found in the Shopbop sales bin. First up, this light-blue and dark-blue convertible tote from Rag & Bone. $298 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: courtesy of the retailer $158, Shopbop Shinola Curved Top Cross Body Bag $158 (was $395, now 60% off) A cross-body everyday bag from Shinola in a very on-trend shade of oxblood. $158 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: courtesy of the retailer $363, Shopbop A.P.C. Luna Half Moon Bag $363 (was $605, now 40% off) True story: Our colleague Simone has a very similar half-moon bag from A.P.C. and we tried it on yesterday (and really liked it). $363 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: courtesy of the retailer $48, Shopbop Adidas by Stella McCartney Reversible Training Mat $48 (was $60, now 20% off) A reversible yoga mat from Adidas by Stella McCartney. $48 at Shopbop Buy

$30, Neiman Marcus Stella McCartney Jasmine Inspiring Soft-Cup Bra $30 (was $100, now 70% off) This (70 percent off) bralette is a very different kind of offering from Stella McCartney. $30 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$80, Zappos Frye Regina Ballet Flats $80 (was $148, now 46% off) The little lace-up tie in the back turns these black flats into something a little less dull than a pair of black flats. $80 at Zappos Buy

$200, Anthropologie Mara Hoffman Colorblocked Corset Dress $200 (was $425, now 53% off) An added bonus? This delightful Mara Hoffman dress has pockets. (Note: The extra 20 percent off — included in the price below — is applied at checkout.) $200 at Anthropologie Buy

$197, The Outnet 3.1 Phillip Lim Lace-Up Denim Backpack $197 (was $395, now 50% off) A lace-up denim backpack from 3.1 Phillip Lim that feels very summery. $197 at The Outnet Buy

$110, The Outnet Castaner Laser-Cut Suede Platform Espadrille Sandals $110 (was $220, now 50% off) A dainty pair of espadrilles from iconic Spanish espadrille brand Castaner. $110 at The Outnet Buy

$100, Spring Tommy Hilfiger Tie-Sleeve Shirt Dress $100 (was $150, now 33% off) They’d go just swimmingly with this polka-dotted number from Tommy Hilfiger. $100 at Spring Buy

$70, Spring French Connection Elsa Draped Jersey Jumpsuit $70 (was $198, now 65% off) Apparently this jersey-cotton jumpsuit from French Connection drapes across the stomach in a very flattering manner. $70 at Spring Buy

$77, Spring Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu Shoes $77 (was $110, now 30% off) A minimalist sneak that’s a collab between Adidas and Pharrell. (Note: There are still sizes left in the on-sale pink Stan Smiths we wrote about yesterday.) $77 at Spring Buy

$149, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Mini Soirée Bag $149 (was $248, now 40% off) A small “soirée” bag from DVF that’s perfect for a summer wedding. $149 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$199, Tory Burch Tory Burch Therese Pumps $199 (was $288, now 31% off) A pair of suede Tory Burch heels that are meant for “all-day multi-occasion wear.” (They come in a range of colors, too.) $199 at Tory Burch Buy

$999, DWR Herman Miller Aeron Chair $999 (was $1,175, now 15% off) There’s a Herman Miller sale going on at Design Within Reach, which means now’s a very good time to upgrade your desk chair and invest in an Aeron. $999 at DWR Buy

Photo: courtesy of the retailer $207, East Dane Woolrich John Rich & Bros. Coach Jacket $207 (was $295, now 30% off) This Woolrich jacket is perfect for these in-between-weather-y days. $207 at East Dane Buy

$111, Moda Operandi Ancient Greek Sandals Clio Leather Gladiator Sandals $111 (was $185, now 40% off) Some late-breaking sale news: Starting today (Friday) Moda Operandi is having a four-day 40 percent off friends-and-family sale on a selection of its spring wares! We did a quick scan of the offerings and picked out our favorites. Up first, these super-classic Ancient Greek sandals. $111 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

$258, Moda Operandi Balenciaga Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses $258 (was $430, now 40% off) These cat-eye Balenciaga sunglasses aren’t too cat eye–y. $258 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

$135, Moda Operandi Frame Denim Adeline Le Crop Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans $135 (was $225, now 40% off) Some cropped, boot-cut jeans from Frame that would look great with a pair of sandals. $135 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

$357, Moda Operandi Monographie Classic Off Shoulder Dress $357 (was $595, now 40% off) The white cuffs are a nice touch on this off-the-shoulder black dress from Monographie. $357 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

$330, Moda Operandi Carven Pleated Front Mini Dress $330 (was $550, now 40% off) A bold red frock from Carven with some fun cross-stitching details. $330 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

$220, Moda Operandi Marysia Swim Broadway Polka Dot Lace Up Maillot Swimsuit $220 (was $370, now 41% off) Be the belle of the beach in this polka-dotted Marysia one-piece. $220 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: FRIENDS40

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.



Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

