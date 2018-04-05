32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Levi’s to Phillip Lim

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
This week’s sales roundup includes a slew of summery wares (a pretty white dress, some Castaner x Manolo Blahnik espadrilles, a bunch of outdoor furniture, an L Space bikini) as well as a bunch of Mother’s Day gifts, which you should really think about ordering now, as May 13 is fast approaching!
Levi’s classic 501s get a modern update in the form of their skinny “Lovefool” jeans.
A black See by Chloé dress with tie shoulders that you can wear to a wedding without seeming too witchy.
Can’t resist a pair of metallic silver sneaks.
Yesterday, we noted that some tropical elephant ears were on sale at Amazon’s Plant Store. We’d like to also note that this sort of “1970s Upper West Side apartment” cat palm is also on sale.
A flouncy and shoulderless lightweight cotton blouse from Cecilie Copenhagen, for what will surely be a sweltering summer.
It’d pair well with this straw bucket bag from Sensi Studio.
This — slightly cropped and slightly flared — is our new favorite denim silhouette.
A very nice (and very nicely priced) denim wrap coat from Farrow.
An anti-aging night cream from Jao (the company behind Aidy Bryant’s favorite natural hand sanitizer) made from 99 percent natural ingredients.
We rarely see Hasami Porcelain (a cool-girl wedding-registry staple) on sale, so grab this lovely bowl!
These espadrilles are a collab between classic Spanish espadrille-makers Castaner and Manolo Blahnik.
A silky, stripy number from Equipment.
And a polka-dotted number.
A summer-appropriate tan, suede wristlet from Halston Heritage.
And now, a selection of items that would make good Mother’s Day gifts. First up, Rio Viera-Newton’s beloved SK-II sheet mask that clears her skin and makes it exceedingly glowy.
Strategist writer Alex Ronan wrote that this microwaveable lavender neck pillow “rises above” all other neck pillows. She uses it to relax after a long day at work,” and occasionally, she writes, “I will sprawl out with it on my stomach when I have cramps or have eaten too much takeout. I’ll retreat to bed and drape the whole thing over my face if I’m feeling particularly unable to face the world.”
If mom’s become a juice-head, this KitchenAid juicer is very discounted.
If mom prefers her morning espresso, this is also a very good deal on a Nespresso, from Nordstrom Rack of all places.
A rattan lounge chair that would be great for a small outdoor terrace.
Some more outdoor furniture: This lounger is designed by Tracey Boyd and is discounted as part of Anthro’s “outdoor living” sale.
This one’s a little more “weekend in Ojai.”
A good price for a pair of suddenly ubiquitous Blundstone boots.
A deep-red pair of leather Phillip Lim mules that’ll give your outfit some pop (but not too much pop). Note: While Yoox lists its original price at $234, they were actually originally $450.
An LBD from Phillip Lim that can be dressed up or down.
Believe it or not, $473 is a good price for a Marni dress.
A very-easy-to-set-up ping-pong table for spontaneous games this summer.
It’s cropped-leggings season! These Lululemons are “designed to fit like a second skin.”
Not only are the cutout flowers in this Coach slip-on lovely but they’ll air out your feet, so they don’t get too sweaty.
The white trim on this Alice + Olivia dress lends it a little “western flair.”
A sweet white dress with a flattering tie waist from Michael by Michael Kors.
Feel free to wear this Puma jacket with an actual shirt underneath it.
A pair of high-waisted bright-white Dickies shorts.
