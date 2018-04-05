32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Levi’s to Phillip Lim

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week’s sales roundup includes a slew of summery wares (a pretty white dress, some Castaner x Manolo Blahnik espadrilles, a bunch of outdoor furniture, an L Space bikini) as well as a bunch of Mother’s Day gifts, which you should really think about ordering now, as May 13 is fast approaching!

$74, Neiman Marcus Levi’s Premium 501 Lovefool High-Rise Skinny-Leg Jeans $74 (was $98, now 24% off) Levi’s classic 501s get a modern update in the form of their skinny “Lovefool” jeans. $74 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$319, Neiman Marcus See by Chloé Sleeveless Tie-Shoulder A-Line Dress $319 (was $425, now 25% off) A black See by Chloé dress with tie shoulders that you can wear to a wedding without seeming too witchy. $319 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$66, Matches Fashion Cecilie Copenhagen Topanga Scarf-Jacquard Cotton Top $66 (was $133, now 50% off) A flouncy and shoulderless lightweight cotton blouse from Cecilie Copenhagen, for what will surely be a sweltering summer. $66 at Matches Fashion Buy

$97, Matches Fashion Sensi Studio Bi-Colour Toquilla-Straw Basket Bag $97 (was $195, now 50% off) It’d pair well with this straw bucket bag from Sensi Studio. $97 at Matches Fashion Buy

$131, Matches Fashion Bliss & Mischief Cowboy-Fit Bootcut Cropped Jeans $131 (was $328, now 60% off) This — slightly cropped and slightly flared — is our new favorite denim silhouette. $131 at Matches Fashion Buy

$70, Need Supply Farrow Denim Wrap Coat $70 (was $115, now 39% off) A very nice (and very nicely priced) denim wrap coat from Farrow. $70 at Need Supply Buy

$89, Need Supply Hasami Porcelain Bowl 11 3/4” $89 (was $110, now 19% off) We rarely see Hasami Porcelain (a cool-girl wedding-registry staple) on sale, so grab this lovely bowl! $89 at Need Supply Buy

Photo: FWRD STILLS #2 $256, FWRD Castaner x Manolo Blahnik Canvas Flat Espadrilles $256 (was $365, now 30% off) These espadrilles are a collab between classic Spanish espadrille-makers Castaner and Manolo Blahnik. $256 at FWRD Buy

$177, Spring Halston Heritage Tina Wristlet Pouch $177 (was $295, now 40% off) A summer-appropriate tan, suede wristlet from Halston Heritage. $177 at Spring Buy

$59, Nordstrom L Space Chloe Wrap Bikini Top $59 (was $79, now 25% off) L Space’s signature wrap-y bikini is on sale. (Here are the matching — also on sale — bottoms.) $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$31, Nordstrom Sonoma Lavender Siberian Leopard Neck Pillow $31 (was $44, now 30% off) Strategist writer Alex Ronan wrote that this microwaveable lavender neck pillow “rises above” all other neck pillows. She uses it to relax after a long day at work,” and occasionally, she writes, “I will sprawl out with it on my stomach when I have cramps or have eaten too much takeout. I’ll retreat to bed and drape the whole thing over my face if I’m feeling particularly unable to face the world.” $31 at Nordstrom Buy

$73, Walmart KitchenAid Easy Clean Juicer $73 (was $300, now 76% off) If mom’s become a juice-head, this KitchenAid juicer is very discounted. $73 at Walmart Buy

$97, Nordstrom Rack Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker by De’Longhi $97 (was $150, now 35% off) If mom prefers her morning espresso, this is also a very good deal on a Nespresso, from Nordstrom Rack of all places. $97 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$358, Anthropologie Tracey Boyd Palm Beach Indoor/Outdoor Chair $358 (was $448, now 20% off) Some more outdoor furniture: This lounger is designed by Tracey Boyd and is discounted as part of Anthro’s “outdoor living” sale. $358 at Anthropologie Buy

$318, Anthropologie Canyon Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair $318 (was $398, now 20% off) This one’s a little more “weekend in Ojai.” $318 at Anthropologie Buy

$69, Nordstrom Rack Blundstone Footwear Stitched Lace-Up Men’s Boot $69 (was $175, now 61% off) A good price for a pair of suddenly ubiquitous Blundstone boots. $69 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$152, Yoox 3.1 Phillip Lim Cube Mule $152 (was $450, now 66% off) A deep-red pair of leather Phillip Lim mules that’ll give your outfit some pop (but not too much pop). Note: While Yoox lists its original price at $234, they were actually originally $450. $152 at Yoox Buy

$157, Yoox 3.1 Phillip Lim Knee-Length Dress $157 (was $349, now 55% off) An LBD from Phillip Lim that can be dressed up or down. $157 at Yoox Buy

$473, Yoox Marni Short Dress $473 (was $1,100, now 57% off) Believe it or not, $473 is a good price for a Marni dress. $473 at Yoox Buy

$90, Walmart EastPoint Sports Easy Setup Fold ‘N Store Table Tennis Table $90 (was $250, now 64% off) A very-easy-to-set-up ping-pong table for spontaneous games this summer. $90 at Walmart Buy

$59, Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise 1/2 Tight Full-On Luxtreme $59 (was $88, now 33% off) It’s cropped-leggings season! These Lululemons are “designed to fit like a second skin.” $59 at Lululemon Buy

$117, Coach Coach C115 With Cut Out Tea Rose $117 (was $195, now 40% off) Not only are the cutout flowers in this Coach slip-on lovely but they’ll air out your feet, so they don’t get too sweaty. $117 at Coach Buy

$225, Saks Fifth Avenue Alice + Olivia Yoko Pleated Shirt Dress $225 (was $375, now 40% off) The white trim on this Alice + Olivia dress lends it a little “western flair.” $225 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$131, Saks Fifth Avenue Michael by Michael Kors Tiered Midi Dress $131 (was $175, now 25% off) A sweet white dress with a flattering tie waist from Michael by Michael Kors. $131 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$33, Revolve Puma Archive Logo T7 Track Jacket $33 (was $55, now 40% off) Feel free to wear this Puma jacket with an actual shirt underneath it. $33 at Revolve Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.



Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

