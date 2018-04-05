32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Levi’s to Phillip Lim

This week’s sales roundup includes a slew of summery wares (a pretty white dress, some Castaner x Manolo Blahnik espadrilles, a bunch of outdoor furniture, an L Space bikini) as well as a bunch of Mother’s Day gifts, which you should really think about ordering now, as May 13 is fast approaching!

Levi’s Premium 501 Lovefool High-Rise Skinny-Leg Jeans
Levi's Premium 501 Lovefool High-Rise Skinny-Leg Jeans
$74, Neiman Marcus
$74 (was $98, now 24% off)

Levi’s classic 501s get a modern update in the form of their skinny “Lovefool” jeans.

$74 at Neiman Marcus
See by Chloé Sleeveless Tie-Shoulder A-Line Dress
See by Chloé Sleeveless Tie-Shoulder A-Line Dress
$319, Neiman Marcus
$319 (was $425, now 25% off)

A black See by Chloé dress with tie shoulders that you can wear to a wedding without seeming too witchy.

$319 at Neiman Marcus
New Balance WL696 Suede Sneakers
New Balance WL696 Suede Sneakers
$70, Lord & Taylor
$70 (was $80, now 13% off)

Can’t resist a pair of metallic silver sneaks.

$70 at Lord & Taylor
Costa Farms Premium Live Indoor Cat Palm
Costa Farms Premium Live Indoor Cat Palm
$36, Amazon
$36 (was $48, now 25% off)

Yesterday, we noted that some tropical elephant ears were on sale at Amazon’s Plant Store. We’d like to also note that this sort of “1970s Upper West Side apartment” cat palm is also on sale.

$36 at Amazon
Cecilie Copenhagen Topanga Scarf-Jacquard Cotton Top
Cecilie Copenhagen Topanga Scarf-Jacquard Cotton Top
$66, Matches Fashion
$66 (was $133, now 50% off)

A flouncy and shoulderless lightweight cotton blouse from Cecilie Copenhagen, for what will surely be a sweltering summer.

$66 at Matches Fashion
Sensi Studio Bi-Colour Toquilla-Straw Basket Bag
Sensi Studio Bi-Colour Toquilla-Straw Basket Bag
$97, Matches Fashion
$97 (was $195, now 50% off)

It’d pair well with this straw bucket bag from Sensi Studio.

$97 at Matches Fashion
Bliss & Mischief Cowboy-Fit Bootcut Cropped Jeans
Bliss & Mischief Cowboy-Fit Bootcut Cropped Jeans
$131, Matches Fashion
$131 (was $328, now 60% off)

This — slightly cropped and slightly flared — is our new favorite denim silhouette.

$131 at Matches Fashion
Farrow Denim Wrap Coat
Farrow Denim Wrap Coat
$70, Need Supply
$70 (was $115, now 39% off)

A very nice (and very nicely priced) denim wrap coat from Farrow.

$70 at Need Supply
Jao Face Crème Night
Jao Face Crème Night
$46, Need Supply
$46 (was $60, now 23% off)

An anti-aging night cream from Jao (the company behind Aidy Bryant’s favorite natural hand sanitizer) made from 99 percent natural ingredients.

$46 at Need Supply
Hasami Porcelain Bowl 11 3/4”
Hasami Porcelain Bowl 11 3/4"
$89, Need Supply
$89 (was $110, now 19% off)

We rarely see Hasami Porcelain (a cool-girl wedding-registry staple) on sale, so grab this lovely bowl!

$89 at Need Supply
Castaner x Manolo Blahnik Canvas Flat Espadrilles
Photo: FWRD STILLS #2
Castaner x Manolo Blahnik Canvas Flat Espadrilles
$256, FWRD
$256 (was $365, now 30% off)

These espadrilles are a collab between classic Spanish espadrille-makers Castaner and Manolo Blahnik.

$256 at FWRD
Equipment Brett Silk Dress
Equipment Brett Silk Dress
$191, Orchard Mile
$191 (was $318, now 40% off)

A silky, stripy number from Equipment.

$191 at Orchard Mile
Equipment Brynn Silk Shirt
Equipment Brynn Silk Shirt
$113, Orchard Mile
$113 (was $188, now 40% off)

And a polka-dotted number.

$113 at Orchard Mile
Halston Heritage Tina Wristlet Pouch
Halston Heritage Tina Wristlet Pouch
$177, Spring
$177 (was $295, now 40% off)

A summer-appropriate tan, suede wristlet from Halston Heritage.

$177 at Spring
L Space Chloe Wrap Bikini Top
L Space Chloe Wrap Bikini Top
$59, Nordstrom
$59 (was $79, now 25% off)

L Space’s signature wrap-y bikini is on sale. (Here are the matching — also on sale — bottoms.)

$59 at Nordstrom
SK-II ‘Facial Treatment’ Mask Single
SK-II 'Facial Treatment' Mask Single
$14, Nordstrom
$14 (was $17, now 18% off)

And now, a selection of items that would make good Mother’s Day gifts. First up, Rio Viera-Newton’s beloved SK-II sheet mask that clears her skin and makes it exceedingly glowy.

$14 at Nordstrom
Sonoma Lavender Siberian Leopard Neck Pillow
Sonoma Lavender Siberian Leopard Neck Pillow
$31, Nordstrom
$31 (was $44, now 30% off)

Strategist writer Alex Ronan wrote that this microwaveable lavender neck pillow “rises above” all other neck pillows. She uses it to relax after a long day at work,” and occasionally, she writes, “I will sprawl out with it on my stomach when I have cramps or have eaten too much takeout. I’ll retreat to bed and drape the whole thing over my face if I’m feeling particularly unable to face the world.”

$31 at Nordstrom
KitchenAid Easy Clean Juicer
KitchenAid Easy Clean Juicer
$73, Walmart
$73 (was $300, now 76% off)

If mom’s become a juice-head, this KitchenAid juicer is very discounted.

$73 at Walmart
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker by De’Longhi
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
$97, Nordstrom Rack
$97 (was $150, now 35% off)

If mom prefers her morning espresso, this is also a very good deal on a Nespresso, from Nordstrom Rack of all places.

$97 at Nordstrom Rack
Bloomingville Rattan Chair
Bloomingville Rattan Chair
$108, Nordstrom Rack
$108 (was $269, now 60% off)

A rattan lounge chair that would be great for a small outdoor terrace.

$108 at Nordstrom Rack
Tracey Boyd Palm Beach Indoor/Outdoor Chair
Tracey Boyd Palm Beach Indoor/Outdoor Chair
$358, Anthropologie
$358 (was $448, now 20% off)

Some more outdoor furniture: This lounger is designed by Tracey Boyd and is discounted as part of Anthro’s “outdoor living” sale.

$358 at Anthropologie
Canyon Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair
Canyon Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair
$318, Anthropologie
$318 (was $398, now 20% off)

This one’s a little more “weekend in Ojai.”

$318 at Anthropologie
Blundstone Footwear Stitched Lace-Up Men’s Boot
Blundstone Footwear Stitched Lace-Up Men's Boot
$69, Nordstrom Rack
$69 (was $175, now 61% off)

A good price for a pair of suddenly ubiquitous Blundstone boots.

$69 at Nordstrom Rack
3.1 Phillip Lim Cube Mule
3.1 Phillip Lim Cube Mule
$152, Yoox
$152 (was $450, now 66% off)

A deep-red pair of leather Phillip Lim mules that’ll give your outfit some pop (but not too much pop). Note: While Yoox lists its original price at $234, they were actually originally $450.

$152 at Yoox
3.1 Phillip Lim Knee-Length Dress
3.1 Phillip Lim Knee-Length Dress
$157, Yoox
$157 (was $349, now 55% off)

An LBD from Phillip Lim that can be dressed up or down.

$157 at Yoox
Marni Short Dress
Marni Short Dress
$473, Yoox
$473 (was $1,100, now 57% off)

Believe it or not, $473 is a good price for a Marni dress.

$473 at Yoox
EastPoint Sports Easy Setup Fold ‘N Store Table Tennis Table
EastPoint Sports Easy Setup Fold 'N Store Table Tennis Table
$90, Walmart
$90 (was $250, now 64% off)

A very-easy-to-set-up ping-pong table for spontaneous games this summer.

$90 at Walmart
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise 1/2 Tight Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise 1/2 Tight Full-On Luxtreme
$59, Lululemon
$59 (was $88, now 33% off)

It’s cropped-leggings season! These Lululemons are “designed to fit like a second skin.”

$59 at Lululemon
Coach C115 With Cut Out Tea Rose
Coach C115 With Cut Out Tea Rose
$117, Coach
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

Not only are the cutout flowers in this Coach slip-on lovely but they’ll air out your feet, so they don’t get too sweaty.

$117 at Coach
Alice + Olivia Yoko Pleated Shirt Dress
Alice + Olivia Yoko Pleated Shirt Dress
$225, Saks Fifth Avenue
$225 (was $375, now 40% off)

The white trim on this Alice + Olivia dress lends it a little “western flair.”

$225 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Michael by Michael Kors Tiered Midi Dress
Michael by Michael Kors Tiered Midi Dress
$131, Saks Fifth Avenue
$131 (was $175, now 25% off)

A sweet white dress with a flattering tie waist from Michael by Michael Kors.

$131 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Puma Archive Logo T7 Track Jacket
Puma Archive Logo T7 Track Jacket
$33, Revolve
$33 (was $55, now 40% off)

Feel free to wear this Puma jacket with an actual shirt underneath it.

$33 at Revolve
Dickies White Short
Dickies White Short
$30, Urban Outfitters
$30 (was $49, now 39% off)

A pair of high-waisted bright-white Dickies shorts.

$30 at Urban Outfitters
32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy