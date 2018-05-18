28 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy From Balmain to Hunter

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
If there’s any theme to this week’s roundup of sales, it’s that warm weather is here, kids. Get your shift dresses, sandals, and sunglasses right here, from brands like Balmain, Hunter, and Comme des Garçons Play. And if you’re a beauty buff, don’t miss out on the Spring beauty sale that’s still ongoing.
Chuck Taylor high-tops with the peekaboo heart for making even grungy T-shirts and jeans look fashion-y.
A very-well-reviewed light-up makeup mirror that charges your USB devices and (surprisingly) plays music via Bluetooth.
The classic DVF wrap dress in a summery red floral print.
In the world of interior design, Matouk is one of the most trusted names, recommended by both Vicente Wolf and Sasha Bikoff. It’s also rarely discounted.
These ultracomfortable navy suede flats have a flattering shape and ever-so-slightly pointed toe.
A sturdier version of ballet flats in the prettiest shade of powdery pink we’ve seen in a while.
It may be warm now, but that’s the perfect reason to get these highly discounted bad-weather boots.
Cut senior beauty editor Ashley Weatherford first tipped us off to the miracle of this cream for giving you “Instagram-ready skin.”
We’re really feeling the Studio 54 vibe of these round gold-and-black sunglasses — if these don’t strike your fancy, there are a ton of highly on-sale sunglasses from Tom Ford and Gucci at Nordstrom Rack, too. Just click around.
We love the slightly loose, slightly formfitting look of these faded boyfriend jeans.
DVF makes the nicest little zip-around wallets, this time with pretty illustrated lilies.
Writer Hannah Goldfield first told us how much she loves her bucket bag from Baggu — now they’re even cheaper.
What is it about YSL’s culty Touche Eclat? Beauty editors love it. Rio loves it. If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, it’s just $30 now.
This Tata Harper lip treatment is a Rio favorite, and now it’s on sale in a flattering shade of deep pink.
Classic white sneakers with just a bit of platform-y drama.
There aren’t a huge ton of sizes left, but these Wacoal strapless bras are really the best for big-busted women.
This small tote in the nicest shade of blue looks much more expensive than its $98 price tag.
Just the ticket for hot summer days on the subway platform — once you get to the freezing office, just be sure to pull a cardigan on.
The easiest summer outfit? A shift dress like this one. We love the sleeves that slightly bell out.
Fun fact: We actually own this Byredo roll-on, and it’s the best for freshening up before dinner while traveling. So much easier than bringing around a big bottle of eau de parfum.
Grub editor Alan Sytsma’s favorite running shorts are now on sale.
Still looking for a water bottle? S’wells don’t get much cheaper than this.
If you (or mom) is looking for a way to spruce up that boring old fitness tracker.
Know someone who just graduated high school and is moving into the dorms this fall? What a perfect gift, don’t you think?
Get one now and you’ll be prepared for that inevitable wedding gift.
Those of you who know and wear leggings know and wear Beyond Yoga ones. These cool striped versions will make a real impact at your next class.
If we didn’t already have one, we’d buy this fun Dopp kit for ourselves.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.