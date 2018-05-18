28 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy From Balmain to Hunter

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

If there’s any theme to this week’s roundup of sales, it’s that warm weather is here, kids. Get your shift dresses, sandals, and sunglasses right here, from brands like Balmain, Hunter, and Comme des Garçons Play. And if you’re a beauty buff, don’t miss out on the Spring beauty sale that’s still ongoing.

Comme des Garçons Play Men’s Chuck Taylor 1970s High-Top Sneakers
$122, Spring
Chuck Taylor high-tops with the peekaboo heart for making even grungy T-shirts and jeans look fashion-y.

Danielle Creations LED Bluetooth Music Mirror
$100, DermStore
A very-well-reviewed light-up makeup mirror that charges your USB devices and (surprisingly) plays music via Bluetooth.

DVF New Savilla Woven Wrap Dress
$179, DVF
The classic DVF wrap dress in a summery red floral print.

Matouk Queen No-Iron 200 Thread-Count Sheet Set
Photo: MATTHEW SAVINS PHOTO 2009
$345, Neiman Marcus
In the world of interior design, Matouk is one of the most trusted names, recommended by both Vicente Wolf and Sasha Bikoff. It’s also rarely discounted.

Everlane Day Flat
$95, Everlane
These ultracomfortable navy suede flats have a flattering shape and ever-so-slightly pointed toe.

Coach Lola Ballet
$117, Coach
A sturdier version of ballet flats in the prettiest shade of powdery pink we’ve seen in a while.

Coach Sutton Boot
$248, Coach
It may be warm now, but that’s the perfect reason to get these highly discounted bad-weather boots.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
$22, DermStore
Cut senior beauty editor Ashley Weatherford first tipped us off to the miracle of this cream for giving you “Instagram-ready skin.”

Balmain Women’s Round 54mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses
$100, Nordstrom Rack
We’re really feeling the Studio 54 vibe of these round gold-and-black sunglasses — if these don’t strike your fancy, there are a ton of highly on-sale sunglasses from Tom Ford and Gucci at Nordstrom Rack, too. Just click around.

Current/Elliott Boyfriend Jean
$124, Orchard Mile
We love the slightly loose, slightly formfitting look of these faded boyfriend jeans.

DVF Small Zip-Around Wallet
$101, DVF
DVF makes the nicest little zip-around wallets, this time with pretty illustrated lilies.

Baggu Drawstring Bucket Bag
Photo: 17-11-17 annarachford PM1 B1 benbrubaker W
$112, Shopbop
Writer Hannah Goldfield first told us how much she loves her bucket bag from Baggu — now they’re even cheaper.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat
$30, Orchard Mile
What is it about YSL’s culty Touche Eclat? Beauty editors love it. Rio loves it. If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, it’s just $30 now.

Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
$105, Zappos
Yes, it’s been raining all week, but in your new handsome, 25 percent off Hunter boots, who cares?

Tata Harper Be Smitten
$23, Orchard Mile
This Tata Harper lip treatment is a Rio favorite, and now it’s on sale in a flattering shade of deep pink.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Lift
$49, Zappos
Classic white sneakers with just a bit of platform-y drama.

Wacoal Red Carpet Full Busted Strapless Bra
$46, Saks Fifth Avenue
There aren’t a huge ton of sizes left, but these Wacoal strapless bras are really the best for big-busted women.

Madewell Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote
$98, Nordstrom
This small tote in the nicest shade of blue looks much more expensive than its $98 price tag.

Theory Lewie Silk Top
$147, Saks Fifth Avenue
Just the ticket for hot summer days on the subway platform — once you get to the freezing office, just be sure to pull a cardigan on.

J.Crew Flutter Sleeve Eyelet Shift Dress
$71, Nordstrom
The easiest summer outfit? A shift dress like this one. We love the sleeves that slightly bell out.

Byredo Bal D’Afrique Roll-On Eau De Parfum
$70, Spring
Fun fact: We actually own this Byredo roll-on, and it’s the best for freshening up before dinner while traveling. So much easier than bringing around a big bottle of eau de parfum.

Nike Challenger Men’s 7” Running Shorts
$29, Spring
Grub editor Alan Sytsma’s favorite running shorts are now on sale.

S’well London Chimney Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$16, Nordstrom
Still looking for a water bottle? S’wells don’t get much cheaper than this.

Tory Burch for Fitbit Double-Wrap Bracelet
$39, Spring
If you (or mom) is looking for a way to spruce up that boring old fitness tracker.

Urban Outfitters Pizza Neon Sign
$80, Spring
Know someone who just graduated high school and is moving into the dorms this fall? What a perfect gift, don’t you think?

Le Creuset Signature 9 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
$420, Nordstrom
Get one now and you’ll be prepared for that inevitable wedding gift.

Beyond Yoga Smooth Vibrations High-Waist Midi Leggings
$56, Neiman Marcus
Those of you who know and wear leggings know and wear Beyond Yoga ones. These cool striped versions will make a real impact at your next class.

Herschel Chapter Travel Kit
$23, Nordstrom
If we didn’t already have one, we’d buy this fun Dopp kit for ourselves.

