28 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy From Balmain to Hunter

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

If there’s any theme to this week’s roundup of sales, it’s that warm weather is here, kids. Get your shift dresses, sandals, and sunglasses right here, from brands like Balmain, Hunter, and Comme des Garçons Play. And if you’re a beauty buff, don’t miss out on the Spring beauty sale that’s still ongoing.

$122, Spring Comme des Garçons Play Men’s Chuck Taylor 1970s High-Top Sneakers $122 (was $135, now 10% off) Chuck Taylor high-tops with the peekaboo heart for making even grungy T-shirts and jeans look fashion-y. $122 at Spring Buy

$179, DVF DVF New Savilla Woven Wrap Dress $179 (was $298, now 40% off) The classic DVF wrap dress in a summery red floral print. $179 at DVF Buy

$95, Everlane Everlane Day Flat $95 (was $135, now 30% off) These ultracomfortable navy suede flats have a flattering shape and ever-so-slightly pointed toe. $95 at Everlane Buy

$117, Coach Coach Lola Ballet $117 (was $195, now 40% off) A sturdier version of ballet flats in the prettiest shade of powdery pink we’ve seen in a while. $117 at Coach Buy

$248, Coach Coach Sutton Boot $248 (was $495, now 50% off) It may be warm now, but that’s the perfect reason to get these highly discounted bad-weather boots. $248 at Coach Buy

$22, DermStore BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream $22 (was $30, now 27% off) Cut senior beauty editor Ashley Weatherford first tipped us off to the miracle of this cream for giving you “Instagram-ready skin.” $22 at DermStore Buy

$100, Nordstrom Rack Balmain Women’s Round 54mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses $100 (was $390, now 74% off) We’re really feeling the Studio 54 vibe of these round gold-and-black sunglasses — if these don’t strike your fancy, there are a ton of highly on-sale sunglasses from Tom Ford and Gucci at Nordstrom Rack, too. Just click around. $100 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$124, Orchard Mile Current/Elliott Boyfriend Jean $124 (was $206, now 40% off) We love the slightly loose, slightly formfitting look of these faded boyfriend jeans. $124 at Orchard Mile Buy

$101, DVF DVF Small Zip-Around Wallet $101 (was $168, now 40% off) DVF makes the nicest little zip-around wallets, this time with pretty illustrated lilies. $101 at DVF Buy

Photo: 17-11-17 annarachford PM1 B1 benbrubaker W $112, Shopbop Baggu Drawstring Bucket Bag $112 (was $140, now 20% off) Writer Hannah Goldfield first told us how much she loves her bucket bag from Baggu — now they’re even cheaper. $112 at Shopbop Buy

$30, Orchard Mile Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat $30 (was $38, now 21% off) What is it about YSL’s culty Touche Eclat? Beauty editors love it. Rio loves it. If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, it’s just $30 now. $30 at Orchard Mile Buy

$105, Zappos Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boots $105 (was $140, now 25% off) Yes, it’s been raining all week, but in your new handsome, 25 percent off Hunter boots, who cares? $105 at Zappos Buy

$23, Orchard Mile Tata Harper Be Smitten $23 (was $29, now 21% off) This Tata Harper lip treatment is a Rio favorite, and now it’s on sale in a flattering shade of deep pink. $23 at Orchard Mile Buy

$98, Nordstrom Madewell Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote $98 (was $128, now 23% off) This small tote in the nicest shade of blue looks much more expensive than its $98 price tag. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

$147, Saks Fifth Avenue Theory Lewie Silk Top $147 (was $245, now 40% off) Just the ticket for hot summer days on the subway platform — once you get to the freezing office, just be sure to pull a cardigan on. $147 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$71, Nordstrom J.Crew Flutter Sleeve Eyelet Shift Dress $71 (was $118, now 40% off) The easiest summer outfit? A shift dress like this one. We love the sleeves that slightly bell out. $71 at Nordstrom Buy

$70, Spring Byredo Bal D’Afrique Roll-On Eau De Parfum $70 (was $78, now 10% off) Fun fact: We actually own this Byredo roll-on, and it’s the best for freshening up before dinner while traveling. So much easier than bringing around a big bottle of eau de parfum. $70 at Spring Buy

$16, Nordstrom S’well London Chimney Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $16 (was $25, now 36% off) Still looking for a water bottle? S’wells don’t get much cheaper than this. $16 at Nordstrom Buy

$39, Spring Tory Burch for Fitbit Double-Wrap Bracelet $39 (was $178, now 78% off) If you (or mom) is looking for a way to spruce up that boring old fitness tracker. $39 at Spring Buy

$80, Spring Urban Outfitters Pizza Neon Sign $80 (was $129, now 38% off) Know someone who just graduated high school and is moving into the dorms this fall? What a perfect gift, don’t you think? $80 at Spring Buy

$420, Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 9 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven $420 (was $525, now 20% off) Get one now and you’ll be prepared for that inevitable wedding gift. $420 at Nordstrom Buy

$56, Neiman Marcus Beyond Yoga Smooth Vibrations High-Waist Midi Leggings $56 (was $75, now 25% off) Those of you who know and wear leggings know and wear Beyond Yoga ones. These cool striped versions will make a real impact at your next class. $56 at Neiman Marcus Buy

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

