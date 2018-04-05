Samantha Bee and Ava DuVernay Are Coming to Vulture Festival

Photo: Getty Images

New York Magazine’s fifth annual Vulture Festival arrives May 19–20 with a full lineup of events spotlighting some of the top names in entertainment, including Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Claire Danes. Below you’ll find a curated schedule of women-hosted talks: Roxane Gay and Amber Tamblyn will continue their “Feminist As Fuck” reading series with writers Morgan Parker, Jennine Capó Crucet, and Sharon Olds. Maggie Gyllenhaal will discuss her five most acclaimed performances and projects. And GLOW cast members Alison Brie and Sydelle Noel will talk about wrestling. Find more event details below.

The Gorgeous Ladies Of Netflix’s GLOW

Actresses Alison Brie and Sydelle Noel join series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch to discuss how they made the TV comedy series.

When: Saturday, May 19, 12–1 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - Studio 4, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Five Acts

Oscar and Emmy nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal discusses five of her most acclaimed film and TV projects, including her Golden Globe–winning performance in The Honourable Woman and current starring role in HBO’s The Deuce, on which she also serves as a producer.

When: Saturday, May 19, 4–5 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - Studio 4, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

Ask Wendy Williams

﻿After a Q&A about her career, show, and life, Williams will offer advice to questions pulled from the audience.

When: Saturday, May 19, 5:45–6:45 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - AT&T Studio, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $27.

Amber Tamblyn And Roxane Gay Present Feminist As Fuck

Roxane Gay and Amber Tamblyn are bringing back their Vulture Festival staple reading series, Feminist AF, for another afternoon showcasing the most daring voices in feminist writing today. Special guests include Jennine Capó Crucet, Sharon Olds, and Morgan Parker.

When: Saturday, May 19, 6:45–7:45 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - Studio 4, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

An Afternoon With Retta

﻿The former Parks and Recreation star will talk about her new show, Good Girls, and her new memoir, So Close to Being the Shit, Y’all Don’t Even Know.

When: Sunday, May 20, 1:45–2:45 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - Penthouse, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

In Conversation With Samantha Bee, the Full Frontal Team, and Rebecca Traister

Samantha Bee, along with Full Frontal’s Melinda Taub, Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Mike Rubens, and Amy Hoggart will chat with New York writer-at-large Rebecca Traister.

When: Sunday, May 20, 5:45–6:45 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - AT&T Studio, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

Ava DuVernay And the Cast Of Queen Sugar

﻿Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay talks about OWN’s Queen Sugar with cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe.

When: 6:45–7:45 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios - Studio 4, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.