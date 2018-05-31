The Samantha Bee and Ivanka Trump C*ntroversy, Explained

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festiva

Samantha Bee is under fire for referring to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless cunt” on her Wednesday night broadcast of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Many were scandalized by Bee’s choice of words, with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying in a statement on Thursday, “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.” Bee apologized later that day writing in a tweet:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Some on Twitter drew (wildly unwarranted) parallels between Bee and Roseanne Barr, whose show was cancelled earlier this week after she tweeted a racist comment about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Below, find everything you need to know about the latest media controversy, or ignore it, throw your phone/computer in the nearest large body of water, go off the grid and try to salvage whatever bit of your well-being remains.

What exactly did Samantha Bee say about Ivanka Trump?

On Wednesday night’s pre-taped episode, Bee discussed the New York Times report that federal immigration agencies have lost track of almost 1,500 migrant children who were placed into government care after crossing into the United States. Bee went off on President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, before turning to Ivanka Trump, who, this weekend, posted a picture of her and her son on Twitter.

You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child. But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it!

Wow. I definitely already know this, but for those who maybe don’t, what does ‘feckless’ mean?

It is an adjective that means “lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible.”

Can I see the clip?

Not anymore. TBS pulled video of the segment from YouTube.

Why?

Likely in response to pressure from advertisers. One company, Autotrader, has already announced it is pulling its ads from Bee’s show.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

TBS also tweeted that it was right for Bee to apologize: “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

How did people respond?

Uh, badly.

Here's the thing about @iamsambee's evil little rant that's particularly amazing: it was scripted. It was taped. Nobody thought twice about it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 31, 2018

Some said Bee wouldn’t be taken to task for her comments like Barr was.

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

Compare ABC’s reaction to Roseanne Barr’s tweet w TBS’s non-reaction to Samantha Bee and you’ll see a double-standard in action. There’s no uprising against Bee. Why? Because she is liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 31, 2018

And others got upset that people were equating the two:

Listen, Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a Cunt is not comparable to Roseanne Barr referring to a black woman as a child of the Muslim Brotherhood & Planet Of The Apes.



One is vulgar, the other is flat out racist. So just cut the fucking bullshit already. — Taylor Lumley (@tlums) May 31, 2018

Samantha Bee hates Ivanka Trump.

Roseanne Barr hates Black people.

See the difference? https://t.co/R12lL8FnRl — Dahlia Grossman-Heinze (@salvadordahlia) May 31, 2018

CNN’s John King got really worked up about it, saying on his show this morning, “Let me just say, one parent to another — parent of a daughter — no, no, no!”

“Criticize the president’s daughter, criticize the policy. Some things just aren’t funny,” King went on. “Roseanne’s racism is not funny. Samantha Bee using that word is not funny. Sarah Sanders just called it vile and vicious language. I could not agree more.”

Other’s came to Bee’s defense, criticizing the fact that so many of those who seem to be clutching their pearls over her comments conveniently ignored offensive language from the president.

The politically correct term for what Samantha Bee said is “wherever” as in “blood coming out of her” OR “pussy” as in “grab her by the.” — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 31, 2018

Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump.



Now it’s time for Donald Trump to apologize to all of the people he’s insulted & attacked:



Disabled Reporter

NFL Players

Haitians

Nigerians

Mexicans

Women

Trans Troops

Immigrants

Obama

Hillary

The FBI

The Press

Democrats

American People — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) May 31, 2018

What about the White House?

In her statement this morning, Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared to call on TBS to cancel Full Frontal, saying:

The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.

What does ‘censorship’ mean?

It is a noun that means “The suppression or proscription of speech or writing that is deemed obscene, indecent, or unduly controversial.”

isn’t the government demanding a show be canceled … censorship? https://t.co/0z5ZOCBXPd — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) May 31, 2018

Not to quibble with morons, but the government telling a cable network to cancel a television show because of something Samantha Bee said, THAT, is the definition of censorship. A network caving to public pressure to fire Roseanne is not. There's a bit of a difference. https://t.co/wGgi5IG5xV — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) May 31, 2018