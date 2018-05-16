Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What’s the word I’m looking for to describe the specific type of insult that politicians frequently sling at one another? Oh yeah, stale … but also still funny? Don’t ask me to explain further.

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing for the EPA on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, a 78-year-old man, decided to try his hand at delivering one of these sick burns to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. When referring to the $100,000-plus the latter used on first-class flights during his first year on the job, Leahy went in for the kill.

“What a silly reason you had to fly first class, because of a danger to you, unless you flew first class,” Leahy told Pruitt, before delivering the fatal blow. “Nobody even knows who you are.”

Leahy continued: “Oh, somebody might criticize you? You got security people that we’ve never seen before. But you have to fly first-class? Oh, come on.”

For the people out there who still don’t know who Pruitt is, here are the only facts worth knowing about him:

1. He he has a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office

2. And a fancy car with bullet-resistant seat covers (why???).

3. He doesn’t believe in climate change.

4. Or evolution.

5. Or abortion, marriage rights for same-sex couples, or flying in economy class.

6. He once said, “We know that humans have most flourished during times of warming trends. There are assumptions made that because the climate is warming that that necessarily is a bad thing.”

7. He’s unbelievably corrupt.

8. But he’s only 5’8.”