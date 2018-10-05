Fun, Poppy Mother’s Day Jewelry for the Very Cool Mom

Photo: Angela Pham

Designer Brett Heyman of Edie Parker is known for her acrylic bags, which come in bright colors with words like “POP” and “CIAO” emblazoned on the side. Now, just in time for Mother’s Day, she’s releasing a capsule collection of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings made in that same giddy, fun-with-luxury spirit.

There’s a motif of oversize hearts running through the collection, which is handmade in America of 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver and semi-precious stones and ranges from $500 to $3,200. Heyman shot the line on some of her favorite New York City moms, like Leandra Medine and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Scroll down to see how they wear the pieces.

Large Heart Necklace with White Topaz
Photo: Angela Pham
Large Heart Necklace with White Topaz
$3,200, Edie Parker
$3,200 at Edie Parker
Buy
Heart Necklace With Precious Stones
Photo: Angela Pham
Heart Necklace With Precious Stones
$1,900, Edie Parket
$1,900 at Edie Parket
Buy
Rainbow Charm Bracelet
Photo: Angela Pham
Rainbow Charm Bracelet
$1,295, Edie Parker
$1,295 at Edie Parker
Buy
Double Heart Earrings
Photo: Angela Pham
Double Heart Earrings
$700, Edie Parket
$700 at Edie Parket
Buy

