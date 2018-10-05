Mother’s Day Jewelry for the Very Cool Mom

Photo: Angela Pham

Designer Brett Heyman of Edie Parker is known for her acrylic bags, which come in bright colors with words like “POP” and “CIAO” emblazoned on the side. Now, just in time for Mother’s Day, she’s releasing a capsule collection of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings made in that same giddy, fun-with-luxury spirit.

There’s a motif of oversize hearts running through the collection, which is handmade in America of 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver and semi-precious stones and ranges from $500 to $3,200. Heyman shot the line on some of her favorite New York City moms, like Leandra Medine and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Scroll down to see how they wear the pieces.