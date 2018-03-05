See the New Dior Exhibition at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Last night, Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman celebrated the works of nine artists from the Artsy Vanguard. Now on display at Bergdorf Goodman, the special exhibition features exquisite pieces from Dior’s fall 2018 collection, alongside the work of contemporary artists, including complex objects by the performance artist Hayden Dunham, minimalist sculptures by Lena Henke, and conceptual creations by Hannah Levy.

In the windows and on display on the second floor are works from breakout artists shaping the landscape of design, celebrating the commonalities between the art and fashion world. The exhibition is on view now until May 16. Scroll through below to see a preview of the collection.

