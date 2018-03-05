Longchamp’s Newest Collaboration Is a Hypebeast’s Dream

Photo: Courtesy of Longchamp

Designer Shayne Oliver’s sweet spot is where avant-garde meets streetwear, and next month, he’ll give a classic French bag a very current twist. You know those Longchamp totes everyone uses as their work-gym-weekend bag? Oliver is about make them look very different.

Following his brand Hood by Air’s creative hiatus, Oliver has been keeping himself busy. Last year, he worked with Helmut Lang on a special project that featured the return of Kirsten Owen, see-through briefcases, and bra bags. Just last month, Diesel announced that Oliver would be working on the launch of the Red Tag project, a three-part collaborative series where designers are invited to create capsule collections riffing on the brand’s heritage. And just today, Longchamp announced his capsule collection.

While the collection covers clothes, shoes, and bags, it’s really the signature Le Pliage tote that’s the centerpiece. Oliver riffs on its recognizable designer in a range of jackets and bags. In Oliver’s world, the handles of the bag become sleeve details on a hot pink or black bomber, or turn into ankle straps on heels. The bags themselves are trippy versions of the original silhouette. Oliver tweaked the sizes, shrinking some and blowing up others. And he added the words Realness and Hiatus — cheeky nods to his current job status.

Clothes start at $315, bags at $485, and shoes at $695. They’ll launch May 4 in select stores and online, and will roll out globally later that month. Scroll ahead to check it all out before it drops.

Update: The collection drops tomorrow, May 4, at the brand’s Soho store located on 132 Spring Street. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. but for access, you’ll need to sign up at Longchamp by Shayne Oliver.