Spice Girls Will Not Perform at Royal Wedding

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Every rose has its thorn, and the royal wedding’s thorn is that they have not asked the Spice Girls to perform at the reception. Meghan, Harry — you were supposed to be the cool couple!

Scary Spice, a.k.a. Mel B had teased on The Real that the girl group would reunite for the royal wedding. However, TMZ is now reporting that while the Spice Girls will attend, they have no plans to perform.

According to TMZ, neither Meghan and Harry nor Kensington Palace has asked them to perform. The band (DJ? Alternative iconic ’90s pop group?) at the reception better be pretty good.

As for the ceremony (if classical music is more your speed), Kensington Palace had previously announced that St. George’s Chapel’s director of music will be in charge of the playlist for the ceremony. The choir of St. George’s Chapel will be featured, along with 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and a choir composed of British artists. All we’re saying is, “Wannabe” would have been a great first-dance song.