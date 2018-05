The Latest on the Cut

15 mins ago

The Stories Behind Audrey Hepburn’s Most Treasured Possessions

Christie’s told us the stories behind her favorite pen, purse, and ballet slippers.

19 mins ago

Fresh’s Classic Soy Cleanser Gets an Update

Don’t worry, it’s not oat.

5:13 p.m.

See Rihanna’s Pope Met Gala Outfit Before It Came to Life

Maison Margiela shares sketches of the showstopping look exclusively with the Cut.

4:47 p.m.

Gigi Hadid Debuted a New Maybelline Eye-Shadow Palette at the Met Gala

Colors inspired by sodas.

4:33 p.m.

Your Guide to the Best Tinted Moisturizers

Stock up! Summer is almost here.

4:11 p.m.

The Most ‘Real’ Scene in Tully Isn’t About Horrific Motherhood

My favorite part of this mom movie was an aspect of motherhood that’s hard to put into words.

4:03 p.m.

The Marketing Genius of the Corgi Royal Wedding

More products should be marketed with corgis.

3:33 p.m.

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Wore Marchesa to the Met Gala

What kind of message was she trying to send?

3:22 p.m.

Cardi B’s Security Reportedly Beat a Guy Up After the Met Gala

He was allegedly hounding her for an autograph.

3:21 p.m.

Working Out Too Much? There’s a Fitness Class to Fix That.

The backlash to bootcamp has arrived.

2:53 p.m.

Schneiderman Shows It’s Risky to Choose a Male Candidate

The New York attorney general’s swift fall from champion of #MeToo to example of #MeToo fate is another warning to people in politics.

2:22 p.m.

Rooney Mara Is the New Face of Givenchy Parfum

Her face has a new job.

2:00 p.m.

Eric Schneiderman and Men Who Excuse Violence As ‘Kink’

Schneiderman is not the first powerful man accused of assault to claim he was just being sexually adventurous.

1:46 p.m.

The Creative Director Who’s Not Afraid to Wear Mismatched Shoes

Hawa Arsala describes her style as “ballerina meets dominatrix.”

1:36 p.m.

Mitt Romney Bought His Met Ball Brioni Tuxedo on Amazon, and So Can You

Romney’s secret talent? Discount shopping.

12:45 p.m.

Hidden Scenes From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Photographer Noam Galai shot celebrities between takes.

12:25 p.m.

What Can We Learn From Transparent’s #MeToo Mess?

When Jeffrey Tambor was accused of sexual harassment, Jill Soloway was forced to reckon with the real-life implications of their politics.

12:24 p.m.

Who Is Replacing Disgraced New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman?

Learn more about Barbara Underwood, the acting attorney general.

12:00 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Maternity Leave in the U.S.

How it works, what your employer is required to offer, and more.

11:59 a.m.

This Video of Anna Wintour Set to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Will Burn Into Your Brain

It happened at the Met Gala, of course.