There’s No Such Thing As Too Many Stripes

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

You don’t have to be familiar with the 1966 fashion film Qui êtes-vous, Polly Maggoo? to know that layered stripes are a) extremely mod and b) not for the faint of heart. The look exudes confidence, optimism, and a giddy sense of graphic delight. Here, the vertical stripes of Emilio Cavallini’s black-and-white tights offset the horizontal lines on Aquazurra’s towering platform sandals and Kenzo’s knit tube skirt. The common thread of these pieces? Black, which keeps the visuals from being too over-the-top.

Kenzo knit skirt in green-and-black stripes, price upon request at kenzo.com.

Aquazurra Sundance striped leather platform sandals $895