Taraji P. Henson Got Engaged on Mother’s Day

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson’s fiancé Kevin Hayden knows how to shower his partner with jewels. Henson posted on Instagram last night that the NFL star surprised her with both a Cartier love bracelet (for Mother’s Day) and a round diamond engagement ring (for obvious reasons).

The actress and Hayden announced their relationship in December, but they’ve been quietly dating for two years. She confirmed that she was dating Hayden on Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast, saying, “I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am.”

She and Hayden now have matching gold Cartier love bracelets, with diamonds. Henson captioned a photo of the two of them with “#foreverkindalove.”