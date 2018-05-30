Taylor Swift Backup Dancer Went on a Sexist Posting Spree

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift’s background dancers are breeding grounds for controversy. First, they were (apparently) the source of the Taylor-Katy feud and now, one has come under fire for posting a series of sexist Instagram stories.

Toshi, a backup dancer that Swift recruited during her 1989 tour, posted a spree of demeaning and sexist posts on his Instagram stories, including one making light of sexual assault. Another told a women’s soccer team to go, “back to the kitchen.” Toshi and Swift are reportedly close friends, and in 2015 Swift donated $50,000 to Toshi’s GoFundMe for his sick 3-year-old nephew.

Taylor Swift fires long-time backup dancer Toshi for inappropriate and misogynistic posts on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hoEeJqsVMQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2018

Despite posting “if you can’t take a joke, this isn’t the page for you,” he has since made his Instagram private. A source told the Daily Mail that Swift is “livid” with Toshi and has fired him over the posts. He was absent from Swift’s latest performance on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Taylor Swift Army is rallying around the singer, who recently won a lawsuit against a radio DJ who groped her at a meet-and-greet.

Can you even fathom @taylorswift13 hiring you AND giving you $50k for your sick nephew and then disrespecting women and sexual assualt as if pouring salt in her wounds? Like yikes Toshi. You did something bad. — Kelli- REP Detroit 123:4:21 (@serpentswift) May 29, 2018

One Swiftie put it best by saying, “Taylor put [Toshi] in a time out. And time outs from Taylor Swift are never a good thing.” No, they are not.