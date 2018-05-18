‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported After Texas School Shooting

Sante Fe High School students have been moved across the street while multiple agencies investigate active shooter situation https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/1e6H0a2PNE — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

At least eight people are dead following a shooting at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, Texas, law enforcement officials have told multiple local news sources.

One person, reportedly a male who federal officials believe to be a student, is in custody, and another person has been detained, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. At least three people — two adults and one student — are being treated for injuries at a local hospital. One police officer was wounded. The Houston Chronicle is reporting that the officer was “clipped” and is not seriously injured.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available,” the school district posted on Facebook.

One student told KTRK, a Houston TV station, that the gunman entered her art class around 7:30 a.m. and began shooting. She said she could not identify the shooter because she was in a hurry to escape the classroom.

Student Damon Rabon told CBS News that he was in a classroom one door away from the shooting. He said he saw the shooter in the school hallway. “He had a black trench coat on, a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip and I think something sharp on this chest,” he said. He added that his teacher pulled the fire alarm “to let everyone know to get out of the school.”

Student Damon Rabon describes shooting scene: "The teacher actually ran and pulled the fire alarm because we had no service to call 911 to let anyone know there was a shooter because our wing is completely almost separate from the rest of the school." https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/J3CMPTQ5uH — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

As news of the shooting began to spread, students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a deadly shooting in February, began tweeting.

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018