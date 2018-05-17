The New Neutrals Are Anything But Boring

Photo: Meredith Jenks

It’s no secret we’re partial to wearing the same color head to toe. But if red-on-red-on-red still seems a bit too much, try mixed neutrals. A high-concept Frankentrench — tailored coat in the front, shirtdress in the back — looks elegant paired with a simple brown saddlebag. Similarly, shades of beige become exciting when they’re worn with equestrian flair. The best part? Investing in neutral pieces makes it easier to get out the door in the morning. Dressing is so much simpler when you don’t have to think about what goes together.

