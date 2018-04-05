15 Pairs of Bold Pants That Make Getting Dressed So Easy

The hardest part about warm-weather styling (at least for the maximalist) is packing personality into an outfit that’s just one or two layers. We’ve rounded up 15 pairs of pants that do all the work for you, but are still breezy enough to wear when it starts getting hot.

If You’re Comfy and Trendy

$65, Topshop Side Stripe Track Pants Sky blue is a quintessential “it’s warm now” color. Bonus points if you get Birkenstocks to bring out the red. $65 at Topshop Buy

If You Want to Look Like an Influencer

$85, Topshop Candy Stripe Wide Leg Trousers Pair these stripes with a colorful wall mural and an artisanal ice-cream cone. $85 at Topshop Buy

If You’re Super Artsy

$119, H&M Flared Pants Don’t be daunted by the fancy print — these black-and-white flared pants can be dressed up or down, and go great with a simple top or tunic. $119 at H&M Buy

If You’ve Been Wearing Black All Winter

$159, Need Supply Paloma Wool Vera Pant in White All-white is a classic summer look that’s practical in the light-reflecting sense, if not in the stain-repelling one. $159 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re Going on Vacation

$60, H&M Wide-Leg Pants A light, floral pant seamlessly transitions from the airplane to the beach to a casual dinner. $60 at H&M Buy

If You Have a Job

$79, Nordstrom Trouvé Stripe Jogger Pants Pinstripe pants can be fun too! The relaxed shape is breezy, but still crisp. Pair with mules and plans after work. $79 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Think Leopard Is a Neutral

If You’re Loyal to Princess Di

If You Love Picnics

If You Don’t Mind The Spotlight

$235, Net-a-Porter Staud Elodie Cropped Crepe Wide-Leg Pants All eyes will be on you in these wide-legged, magenta pants. Take it to the next level and wear all pink, or tone it down with a white tee and sneaks. Either way, they’re a scene-stealer. $235 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Have Royal-Wedding Fever

$88, Spring Carter High-Waisted Pant Nobody knows how to wear plaid like the royals. Show off your Anglophilia in a chic way. $88 at Spring Buy

If You’re a Summer Goth

If You Don’t Want to Leave Your Bed

$90, Nordstrom Topshop Tropical Pajama Trousers That’s chic now! Try it out with a pair of tropical PJ pants. Snuggly. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Appreciate Ladylike Tailoring

Photo: DIANO $138, Revolve Lovers + Friends Claire Pant This is what Grace Kelly would wear on her yacht in 2018. Do her a favor and wear them too. $138 at Revolve Buy

If You’re Just a Ray of Sunshine

$350, Net-a-Porter Tory Burch Fiona Striped Twill Wide-Leg Pants These Tory Burch pants just make you wanna smile. Who doesn’t want to wear a rainbow? $350 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.