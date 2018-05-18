The 17 Best Foundations for Oily Skin

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

The dewy-looking makeup trend is one of the best things ever to happen to people with oily skin. Thanks to brands like Glossier and Milk, it’s not just acceptable but downright fashionable to have a face that’s not exactly dry.

However, there’s a difference between pre-packaged oily looking products you can buy at Sephora, and oil that naturally seeps out of your pores. While eyelid glosses are “illuminizing,” “hydrating,” and “glowy,” actual skin oil can feel like you were dropped in the deep fryer at McDonald’s.

I have oily skin, so my workaround for getting “That Wet Look” is applying a matte foundation, topping it with a light dusting of pressed powder, and adding a highlighter on top of that. Yes, it takes three steps, but such is life.

To find out which brand makes the absolute best foundation for oily skin, I tested out 17 of them. (And by the way, if you’re looking for a great oil-control cleanser, this one’s great.)

The Dependable One

$26, Ulta Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup I don’t think I’ve ever been disappointed in a Clinique product — it’s been a dependable brand for me since my middle-school Happy days. The one offers nice creamy coverage, goes on super smooth, and stays put all day. I appreciated the way the tip doles out exactly the right amount of foundation you need — no aggressive squeezing required. It comes in 20 shades, beginning with “Linen” and ending with “Sienna.” $26 at Ulta Buy

The Sweat-Resistant One

$52, Neiman Marcus Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Dior’s Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation is one of the more expensive foundations on this list, but I’d argue it’s actually worth its price if you can stomach spending $52 on foundation. It comes out thick and creamy but doesn’t feel heavy, and blends easily for full coverage. (I also found it was good for uneven texture, which I have in addition to oily skin. Fun!) It stayed on well throughout the day and didn’t wear off when I started to sweat (I wore it on a hike, and still took a selfie in the rest-stop bathroom). It comes in 24 shades. $52 at Neiman Marcus Buy

The One That My Grandma Liked

$39, Ulta Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation The consistency of Tarte’s Amazonian Clay Foundation actually did remind me of clay. It was thick, almost like a less curdy cottage cheese, and not very liquidy at all. (Once you blend, it thins out considerably.) On my face, it struck a nice balance between matte and dewy without looking oily, but the coverage wasn’t quite enough for me and I felt like it wore off a bit throughout the day. If you just want something light, though, this is a great option. It comes in 25 shades, and when I wore one of them on Easter my grandmother said I looked “so beautiful,” so there’s that. $39 at Ulta Buy

The Really Blendable One

$41, Sephora Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet + Matifying Foundation The one blends so smoothly. Applying it, I noticed that I couldn’t see any lines along my cheekbone where the makeup stopped and my makeup-free skin began. It feels very light yet offers full coverage. The matte velvet effect works well for oily skin, and the consistency is also great for texture. It comes in 20 shades. $41 at Sephora Buy

The Best Splurge

$64, Neiman Marcus Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear Foundation This foundation comes out creamy and feels so luxe, and the packaging is beautiful. It’s thick and dries to a subtle matte finish. The only thing I don’t love about it is I could feel it on my face after application, so I’d probably be more apt to use it as a base layer before applying more serious going-out makeup. It comes in 20 shades. $64 at Neiman Marcus Buy

The Photogenic One

$48, Sephora Laura Mercier Silk Creme Oil Free Foundation I love that this one blends easily, and has a nice soft matte finish. It offers medium coverage, and is definitely one of the more “photo finish”–looking ones for this list. If you’re oily, just be careful not to apply too much, because it can feel a little heavy once it’s all blended in. However, I have two big gripes with it. The first is that it only comes in 12 shades, and only one of them is darker than “Pecan.” The second is that it’s easy to squeeze too much out of the tube, resulting in a mess and also a waste of product. $48 at Sephora Buy

The Longest-Lasting One

$36, Ulta M.A.C’s Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation True to its name, this one really does last all day. It’s very thick, so a little goes a long way. I had to go in with a Beautyblender like I was some kind of beauty vlogger to even it all out, but once I did I felt completely covered. If you’re really oily, you might want to set this one with a powder afterward to absorb any extra moisture left behind. It comes in 24 shades. $36 at Ulta Buy

The Rihanna One

$34, Sephora Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation My absolute favorite part about testing Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is that I blind-guessed my shade, and I could not have been more off. I’m white; if you lined up all the skin tones in the world, I would not be in the middle, and yet I’m usually a “medium.” But the medium-looking shade here was way too dark for me, as it logically should be. Rihanna’s been praised to the moon and back for this inclusive 40-shade range, and she deserves it. Take my money, Rih! I was surprised at how much coverage this foundation offered because of how thin the formula is. It’s very, very matte and does not budge. It dries fast, so apply a lot of moisturizer beforehand and have a wet Beautyblender or brush handy to even it out. $34 at Sephora Buy

The Light One

$46, Macys Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 The one from Bobbi Brown blends nicely but it was a little light for my personal tastes, even though it’s listed as being full-coverage. However, it does advertise oil-free shine control, and it delivers. If you’re oily and don’t need full coverage, this one’s certainly worth a shot. It comes in 30 shades. $46 at Macys Buy

The One for Tiny Pores

$8, Ulta Maybelline Fit Me Foundation This one is pretty good, but it’s not my favorite drugstore option. The first thing I noticed when I applied it for the first time was how well it hid the appearance of my pores. I feel kind of silly recommending a foundation as a primer before applying another foundation, but that’s what I think this one’s best for. It comes in 40 shades, and many of those are darker shades which are new to the range. $8 at Ulta Buy

The Dewy One

$13, Ulta L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation The demi-matte finish of the one is nice but might not work if you’re very oily. While the matte finish reduces the amount of shine, the “demi” does keep things dewy. It’s medium-coverage and says it last for 24 hours, which is a stretch (I’d clock this one at around six). Like the Laura Mercier foundation, it’s very easy to squeeze way too much out of this tube (and not as easy to suck it back in). It comes in 22 shades, which isn’t bad. $13 at Ulta Buy

The “Natural” One

$54, Sephora ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation I’d classify the one as more of a skin-care product than a makeup product, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing depending on how much coverage you want. It goes on very light and has a nice, essential oil–type smell to it. Because it’s a serum foundation, I wouldn’t really recommend it for someone who doesn’t want to feel oily. And it only comes in ten shades. $54 at Sephora Buy

The Multi-Functional One

$45, Sephora NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick What I like most about this one is that it offers a lot of coverage but isn’t a liquid. It’s a stick, as the name implies, and comes with a sponge-y blender on one end. It’s thicker, and because of its shape and consistency, it can function as a concealer or even a bronzer, if you go a little darker. It comes in 20 shades. $45 at Sephora Buy

The Best Drugstore Foundation

$12, Amazon CoverGirl Clean Oil Control Foundation Out of the drugstore foundations on this list, this one was my favorite. It’s advertised as being designed specifically for oily skin, and it did a solid job at keeping my oily T-zone under control. It looked good, although I didn’t feel like it had the best staying power throughout the day. But hey, if all you want is a super simple foundation for oily skin, you really can’t go wrong with one that costs $12. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

The Fancy Lady One

$42, Ulta ESTÉE LAUDER Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup I know Estée Lauder really wants to nab those millennials, but the draw for me about this product is that it makes me feel fancy, rich, and sophisticated, as I would like to be someday. The foundation goes on smooth and does, as the packaging promises, stay in place throughout the day. My only complaint: It has a slight paint smell. You might only notice this if you were in the art club in high school, though. It comes in 42 shades (which is great!) but since there are so many, it feels like there definitely could be more darker options to choose from. $42 at Ulta Buy

The Velvety One

$54, Sephora GIVENCHY Matissime Velvet Radiant Mattifying Fluid Foundation SPF 20 This is another very luxe foundation worth its hefty price tag of $54. As the name implies, it’s a matte foundation with a velvety texture that’s full-coverage. It does a good job at staying put throughout the day and doesn’t break down because of any oil underneath. It also has SPF in the formula. But this one only comes in eight shades, which is very limiting. The darkest shade is “Mat Amber,” and amber is not a dark color. $54 at Sephora Buy

