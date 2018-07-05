The Best (and Worst) Met Gala Beauty Looks

Photo: Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, the Met Gala’s theme of Catholicism turned out to be quite robust, with celebrities transforming for the night into virginal saints, weeping Mary statues, and celestial maidens. Many celebrities went for dramatic beauty looks capped with headpieces, but a few chose the opposite approach with down-to-earth waves and minimal makeup. Here are the most notable beauty looks from the night.

Jasmine Sanders

Photo: Getty Images

You might not know Golden Barbie, a.k.a Jasmine Sanders, but now at least you know her braid. This romantic loose plait, which came studded with roses and ribbons and was created by hairstylist Renda Attia, was one of the earliest and best beauty looks on the red carpet.

Gisele Bündchen

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

True, Gisele’s hair always looks like this. But isn’t it heavenly? Her hairstyle was created by her longtime hairstylist, Harry Josh.

Eiza González

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her dramatically lined eyes were crying silver glitter tears.

Ariana Grande

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood R

After her hilarious performance as Maria in her SNL Sound of Music skit, I think Ariana Grande deserves more than this sad wimple.

Rita Ora

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

A bold red lipstick and strong contouring balance out Rita Ora’s spiky headpiece.

Hailey Baldwin

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s not that pink hair isn’t cute, it’s just not really part of the Catholic imagination.

Anne Hathaway

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood R

A spiky headpiece paired with hair that’s sleek but not severe, slightly glossy eyes, and a great “my lips but better” lip color. Hathaway’s makeup look was created by Kate Lee.

Rihanna

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Fenty Beauty, two tendrils, and a pope hat walked into the Met Gala.

SZA

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

SZA’s tears of Mary came in 3-D.

Miley Cyrus

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She looks pretty, but also pretty much like she does all the time.

Janelle Monáe

Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

There’s so much to admire about Janelle, but tonight we’re particularly enthralled by her well-blended highlighter and red lip.

Amber Heard

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A great goth-y lip framed by a headpiece of linear rays.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Photo: Getty Images

The minimalist version of a halo hairstyle, with a pretty hair knot.

Jared Leto

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Beach waves for Jesus.

Emma Stone

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A very loose side pony that looks fresh and soft and not at all’ 80s.

Solange

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Unlike many of the halo-inspired beauty looks on the red carpet, hers was strong rather than ethereal thanks to her jet-black eyeliner, slightly clumpy lashes, and du-rag.

Zendaya

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

A modern-day interpretation of Joan of Arc with tousled, rust-colored hair, glossy lips, and a strong brow.

Kate Bosworth

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

With soft blushing cheeks and a lip color that practically matches, Kate Bosworth looks like a picture-perfect celestial maiden. Her makeup look was created by Beau Nelson.

Mindy Kaling

Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

A less cartoon-ish crown might have been better, but we do appreciate that Mindy Kaling’s bun is neatly braided into what she called in her Instagram a “chocolate challah.”

Cynthia Erivo

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

When you’re so blessed that even your eyebrows are bedazzled.

Lily Collins

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Lily Collins had perhaps the most dramatic approach to the “tears” look: one single, bloody teardrop amidst some crystal eyeliner.

Kerry Washington

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bounteously beautiful curls with a gold hair comb to match.

Selena Gomez

Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hung Vanngo gave Selena Gomez a cat-eye that was both glittery and smoky — a little bit heaven, a little bit hell.