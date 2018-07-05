The Best (and Worst) Met Gala Beauty Looks

In a surprising turn of events, the Met Gala’s theme of Catholicism turned out to be quite robust, with celebrities transforming for the night into virginal saints, weeping Mary statues, and celestial maidens. Many celebrities went for dramatic beauty looks capped with headpieces, but a few chose the opposite approach with down-to-earth waves and minimal makeup. Here are the most notable beauty looks from the night.
Jasmine Sanders
You might not know Golden Barbie, a.k.a Jasmine Sanders, but now at least you know her braid. This romantic loose plait, which came studded with roses and ribbons and was created by hairstylist Renda Attia, was one of the earliest and best beauty looks on the red carpet.
Gisele Bündchen
True, Gisele’s hair always looks like this. But isn’t it heavenly? Her hairstyle was created by her longtime hairstylist, Harry Josh.
Eiza González
Her dramatically lined eyes were crying silver glitter tears.
Ariana Grande
After her hilarious performance as Maria in her SNL Sound of Music skit, I think Ariana Grande deserves more than this sad wimple.
Rita Ora
A bold red lipstick and strong contouring balance out Rita Ora’s spiky headpiece.
Hailey Baldwin
It’s not that pink hair isn’t cute, it’s just not really part of the Catholic imagination.
Anne Hathaway
A spiky headpiece paired with hair that’s sleek but not severe, slightly glossy eyes, and a great “my lips but better” lip color. Hathaway’s makeup look was created by Kate Lee.
Rihanna
Fenty Beauty, two tendrils, and a pope hat walked into the Met Gala.
SZA
SZA’s tears of Mary came in 3-D.
Miley Cyrus
She looks pretty, but also pretty much like she does all the time.
Janelle Monáe
There’s so much to admire about Janelle, but tonight we’re particularly enthralled by her well-blended highlighter and red lip.
Amber Heard
A great goth-y lip framed by a headpiece of linear rays.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The minimalist version of a halo hairstyle, with a pretty hair knot.
Jared Leto
Beach waves for Jesus.
Emma Stone
A very loose side pony that looks fresh and soft and not at all’ 80s.
Solange
Unlike many of the halo-inspired beauty looks on the red carpet, hers was strong rather than ethereal thanks to her jet-black eyeliner, slightly clumpy lashes, and du-rag.
Zendaya
A modern-day interpretation of Joan of Arc with tousled, rust-colored hair, glossy lips, and a strong brow.
Kate Bosworth
With soft blushing cheeks and a lip color that practically matches, Kate Bosworth looks like a picture-perfect celestial maiden. Her makeup look was created by Beau Nelson.
Mindy Kaling
A less cartoon-ish crown might have been better, but we do appreciate that Mindy Kaling’s bun is neatly braided into what she called in her Instagram a “chocolate challah.”
Cynthia Erivo
When you’re so blessed that even your eyebrows are bedazzled.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins had perhaps the most dramatic approach to the “tears” look: one single, bloody teardrop amidst some crystal eyeliner.
Kerry Washington
Bounteously beautiful curls with a gold hair comb to match.
Selena Gomez
Hung Vanngo gave Selena Gomez a cat-eye that was both glittery and smoky — a little bit heaven, a little bit hell.