The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Rihanna celebrated the launch of her new lingerie line, the Kardashian Klan glammed up a dinner party, Jessica Chastain turned up the class at a Cannes Film Festival party, and Zoë Kravitz attended a friend’s new building opening in New York. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Stylish Midis: Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix

At the Netflix “FYSee Kick Off Party” at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Sexiest All Black: Rihanna

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

At the launch of Rihanna’s global lingerie brand, “Savage X Fenty,” at Villain in New York.

Fiercest Family: Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner With Kim Kardashian

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of

At a dinner party hosted by the Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition, “The Age of Influence,” at Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo in New York.

Flashiest Footwear: Mary J Blige, Sean Combs, and Cassie Ventura.

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Up&Down celebration of Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party powered by CÎROC VS in New York.

Chicest Neckline: Jessica Chastain

Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the “355” cocktail party with DirecTV and The Hollywood Reporter for the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France.

Best Pop of Color: Zoë Kravitz

Photo: Joe Schildhorn.com/BFA

At the celebration of designer Ryan Korban’s first residential development, 40 Bleecker, in New York.

Loveliest Lavender: Jordana Brewster

Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutters/Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutters

At Bonpoint’s private Mother’s Day lunch party in Los Angeles.

Best Statement Red: Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Joe Schildhorn.com/BFA

At the celebration of designer Ryan Korban’s first residential development, 40 Bleecker, in New York.

Springiest Hues: Margaret Clunie & Mia Fenwick

Photo: Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock/Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

At the “Fenwick and Weekend Max Mara” summer party in London.

Most Disco-Ready: Chidera Eggerue

Photo: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the “Most Swiped Right” rooftop party hosted by Tinder and Cosmopolitan in London.

Most Color-Coordinated Duo: Pamela Berkovic and Jane Rose

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/Benjamin Lozovsky/Lozophoto.com

At Pamela Berkovic’s photo gallery opening party in in New York.

Coolest Sweats: Zolee Griggs (r) With Tashi Rodriguez

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the launch party for Daisy Love, a new fragrance by Marc Jacobs Fragrances, in Santa Monica.

Edgiest Romper: Londone Myers

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Coach party celebrating the new launch of “Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale,” in New York.

Best Accessories: Gigi Burris and Stacy Smallwood

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the party celebrating the Lizzie Fortunato’s tenth anniversary in New York.

Cutest Tuck-in: Nathalie Love

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the celebration of “High Notes,” by Malin+Goetz x La Ligne in Los Angeles.