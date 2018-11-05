The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Rihanna celebrated the launch of her new lingerie line, the Kardashian Klan glammed up a dinner party, Jessica Chastain turned up the class at a Cannes Film Festival party, and Zoë Kravitz attended a friend’s new building opening in New York. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Most Stylish Midis: Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie
At the Netflix “FYSee Kick Off Party” at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.
Sexiest All Black: Rihanna
At the launch of Rihanna’s global lingerie brand, “Savage X Fenty,” at Villain in New York.
Fiercest Family: Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner With Kim Kardashian
At a dinner party hosted by the Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition, “The Age of Influence,” at Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo in New York.
Flashiest Footwear: Mary J Blige, Sean Combs, and Cassie Ventura.
At the Up&Down celebration of Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party powered by CÎROC VS in New York.
Chicest Neckline: Jessica Chastain
At the “355” cocktail party with DirecTV and The Hollywood Reporter for the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France.
Best Pop of Color: Zoë Kravitz
At the celebration of designer Ryan Korban’s first residential development, 40 Bleecker, in New York.
Loveliest Lavender: Jordana Brewster
At Bonpoint’s private Mother’s Day lunch party in Los Angeles.
Best Statement Red: Jourdan Dunn
At the celebration of designer Ryan Korban’s first residential development, 40 Bleecker, in New York.
Springiest Hues: Margaret Clunie & Mia Fenwick
At the “Fenwick and Weekend Max Mara” summer party in London.
Most Disco-Ready: Chidera Eggerue
At the “Most Swiped Right” rooftop party hosted by Tinder and Cosmopolitan in London.
Most Color-Coordinated Duo: Pamela Berkovic and Jane Rose
At Pamela Berkovic’s photo gallery opening party in in New York.
Coolest Sweats: Zolee Griggs (r) With Tashi Rodriguez
At the launch party for Daisy Love, a new fragrance by Marc Jacobs Fragrances, in Santa Monica.
Edgiest Romper: Londone Myers
At the Coach party celebrating the new launch of “Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale,” in New York.
Best Accessories: Gigi Burris and Stacy Smallwood
At the party celebrating the Lizzie Fortunato’s tenth anniversary in New York.
Cutest Tuck-in: Nathalie Love
At the celebration of “High Notes,” by Malin+Goetz x La Ligne in Los Angeles.