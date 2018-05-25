The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, the Olsen twins showed up perfectly coordinated at a museum party. Solange wore cutouts. And Victoria’s Secret angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, and Karolina Kurkova partied it up in Cannes. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Matrix-Chic: Hailey Baldwin

At the Whitney Annual Studio Party at the Whitney Museum in New York.

Most Shimmery Shine: Camila Mendes

Photo: Kevin Mazur

At the CW Network 2018 Upfront party at Avra Madison Estiatorio in New York City.

Boldest Print: Anna Wintour

Photo: Neil Rasmus

At the Nordstrom and Vogue celebration of The Boys in the Band cast in New York.

Sleekest Angels: Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, and Karolina Kurkova

Photo: Gisela Schober

At the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 dinner party in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Coolest Cutouts: Solange Knowles

Photo: Brian Ach

At the 70th annual Parsons Benefit in New York.

Most à-la-Bohemian: Jaime King

Photo: Vlasta Pilot

At the Launch party for Trina Turk and Mr Turk x INC International Concepts in L.A..

Trendiest Duo: Asmeret Berhe-Lumax and Gelila Bekele

Photo: Neil Rasmus

At the Barneys New York and Ben Gorham celebration of Byredo’s capsule collection, “Elevator Music,” in collaboration with Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, in New York.

Twinning: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky

At the Noguchi Museum spring benefit in New York.

Most Hamptons-Classic: Alana Stewart, Linda Caan, and Jaclyn Smith

Photo: Stefanie Keenan

At Barneys New York’s celebration in Support of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation in New York.

Fiercest Leopard Print: Richie Shazam

Photo: Ryan Kobane

At the Converse x MadeMe collection launch party in New York.

Best Shades: Talulah-Eve

Photo: Can Nguyen

At the Boohoo x Gemma Collins launch party in London.

Dressiest Denim: Aamito Lagum

Photo: David X Prutting

At the Aurora James CFDA Swarovski Award Nomination cocktail party in New York.

Best Tuxedo Pantsuit: Natalie Dormer

Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss

At the In Darkness film premiere after-party in Los Angeles.

Most Striking Skirts: Carly Mark and Chloe Wise

Photo: Kelly Taub

At the Ruinart Champagne x the New Museum’s NEW INC Artists in the Lab dinner party in New York.

Most Colorful Sisters: Erin and Sara Foster

Photo: Max Lakner

At Saks’s annual summer kick-off cocktail party to celebrate the upcoming Bumble Hive at Saks Fifth Avenue pop-up in New York.

Flashiest Flare: Folasade Adeoso

Photo: Zach Hilty

At the Cartier x Ocean’s 8 film screening and cocktail party in New York.