The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Jennifer Lawrence toasted mint juleps in Kentucky, ahead of the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Samira Wiley wore a pretty turquoise cape-dress. And Kendall Jenner wore Longchamp head-to-toe at the opening of the brand’s Fifth Avenue store. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Regal Peplum: Greta Gerwig / Best Suit Jacket: Michelle Williams

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection launch in New York.

Best Cape-Dress Combo: Samira Wiley

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Hulu

At the Hulu Upfront 2018 Brunch in New York.

Best Longchamp Look: Kendall Jenner

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening celebration in New York.

Sleekest Black Dress: Yara Shahidi / Best Pillow Dress: Zendaya

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection launch in New York.

Best Neutrals: Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth McCall

Photo: tim harris/CP Photography©

At a celebration of the partnership between Woodford Reserve and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

Boldest Print / Feather Combo: Olivia Palermo

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the New York City Ballet Spring Gala in New York.

Sleekest Polka Dots: Sarah Silverman / Prettiest Floral Wrap Dress: Michaela Watkins

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Hulu

At the Hulu Upfront 2018 Brunch in New York.

Best Chunky Sandal: Mary-Kate Olsen / Best Sheer: Colby Mugrabi / Best Ruffled Sleeves: Marcella Guarino

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At a cocktail party celebrating the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue lounge at Frieze New York with Colby Mugrabi.

Best Dark Florals: Gabrielle Union / Glossiest Leather Pants: Teyana Taylor

Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

At VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms” in Los Angeles.

Statement Wide-Leg Pants: Kelsey Chow

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman Celebrate the Artsy Vanguard party in New York.

Best Jewel Tone: Ajak Deng / The Coolest Dress Hem: Madeline Poole

Photo: Photographer Amy Pollock/Courtesy Dion Lee.

At the Dion Lee and the Woolmark Company Celebrate Dion Lee [Suit] portrait series dinner party in New York.

Prettiest Yellow: Melissa Barrera

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

At the Starz Vida Premiere after-party in Los Angeles.

Best White-on-(Off-)White: Samantha Angelo

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At a cocktail party celebrating the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue lounge at Frieze New York with Colby Mugrabi.

Best Spring Looks: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman Celebrate the Artsy Vanguard party in New York.

Best Socks With Heels: This Unnamed Partygoer

Photo: Happy Socks

At the Happy Socks 10th Anniversary Party in New York.

Most Casual Orange: Daphne Groeneveld, Ronnie Madra, and an Unnamed Guest

Photo: Courtesy of 1OAK

At the Dutch Kings Day celebration at 1 OAK in New York.