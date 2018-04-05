The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Jennifer Lawrence toasted mint juleps in Kentucky, ahead of the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Samira Wiley wore a pretty turquoise cape-dress. And Kendall Jenner wore Longchamp head-to-toe at the opening of the brand’s Fifth Avenue store. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Most Regal Peplum: Greta Gerwig / Best Suit Jacket: Michelle Williams
At the Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection launch in New York.
Best Cape-Dress Combo: Samira Wiley
At the Hulu Upfront 2018 Brunch in New York.
Best Longchamp Look: Kendall Jenner
At the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening celebration in New York.
Sleekest Black Dress: Yara Shahidi / Best Pillow Dress: Zendaya
At the Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection launch in New York.
Best Neutrals: Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth McCall
At a celebration of the partnership between Woodford Reserve and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
Boldest Print / Feather Combo: Olivia Palermo
At the New York City Ballet Spring Gala in New York.
Sleekest Polka Dots: Sarah Silverman / Prettiest Floral Wrap Dress: Michaela Watkins
At the Hulu Upfront 2018 Brunch in New York.
Best Chunky Sandal: Mary-Kate Olsen / Best Sheer: Colby Mugrabi / Best Ruffled Sleeves: Marcella Guarino
At a cocktail party celebrating the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue lounge at Frieze New York with Colby Mugrabi.
Best Dark Florals: Gabrielle Union / Glossiest Leather Pants: Teyana Taylor
At VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms” in Los Angeles.
Statement Wide-Leg Pants: Kelsey Chow
At the Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman Celebrate the Artsy Vanguard party in New York.
Best Jewel Tone: Ajak Deng / The Coolest Dress Hem: Madeline Poole
At the Dion Lee and the Woolmark Company Celebrate Dion Lee [Suit] portrait series dinner party in New York.
Prettiest Yellow: Melissa Barrera
At the Starz Vida Premiere after-party in Los Angeles.
Best White-on-(Off-)White: Samantha Angelo
At a cocktail party celebrating the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue lounge at Frieze New York with Colby Mugrabi.
Best Spring Looks: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann
Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman Celebrate the Artsy Vanguard party in New York.
Best Socks With Heels: This Unnamed Partygoer
At the Happy Socks 10th Anniversary Party in New York.
Most Casual Orange: Daphne Groeneveld, Ronnie Madra, and an Unnamed Guest
At the Dutch Kings Day celebration at 1 OAK in New York.