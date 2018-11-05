This Week’s Cut T-Shirt Is a True Blessing

By
Photo: Rihanna Is My Pope.

As promised, new and timely slogans — the ones we’re thinking about a lot — will be added to the Cut Shop each week. Here’s our latest addition!

Every week is Rihanna appreciation week, but with the Met Gala on Monday — where her holiness showed up dressed like a sexy pope — and the launch of Savage X Fenty on Friday, this might just be the best, most Rihanna-filled week of our lives. All week we’ve been reminded that Rihanna has never, ever, let us down. She is our pope, existing on a “higher” plane of existence (see what we did there?), and we are constantly in awe of her blessings.

Shop our offering to the deity that is Rihanna, below.

Rihanna Is My Pope Tee
