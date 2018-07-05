The Funniest Tweets From This Year’s Met Gala

Photo: Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Celebrities may “dread” the Met Gala, but Twitter loves it for its meme potential. After all, how many times a year do you get this many over-the-top celebrities together in one room, all attempting to adhere to the same costume theme? And with a theme like “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” things were bound to get hilariously messy from the very beginning.

We may not have gotten Rihanna in the Popemobile or Leonardo DiCaprio and the Pussy Posse dressed as the Seven Deadly Sins, but we did get an update to the internet’s favorite Kardashian meme: Kris Jenner’s “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.” And as for Beyoncé’s arrival as the Holy Ghost? As one Twitter user put it, “Stunniiiiiiiiiiiiiing!”

Below, a look at some of night’s best jokes.

On Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner maybe getting a little bit too close to the sun:

remember tannned patrick and spongebob? well this is them now, feeling old yet? #metgala pic.twitter.com/r1txo6zVYP — ri || 34 (@inspieres) May 8, 2018

On Shailene Woodley’s Joan of Arc moment:

when you order it online vs when it comes in the mail #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BBx8KrWQmh — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 8, 2018

On Leonardo DiCaprio thirsting after Rihanna:

our father who aren't in heaven pls let leo dicaprio be in a club without wifi #metgala pic.twitter.com/SdLYzfFJuI — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 8, 2018

"hey can you take a picture of us? it's for my girl." pic.twitter.com/WuOTsGPBgr — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 8, 2018

On Kris Jenner being the “proud mama” we know her to be:

At least we have a new updated version of the “you’re doing amazing sweetie.” meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/r7y4l4PewC — antoine (@asxhaa) May 8, 2018

On Daenerys Targaryen finally getting what she deserves:

On the moment we were all waiting for:

On Travis Scott’s Star Wars moment:

Travis Scott really out here looking like he's supervising the construction of the next Death Star #MetGala pic.twitter.com/irKmRU39Kd — Isaiah (@jamaicanuncle) May 8, 2018

On watching the Met Gala from home:

me, judging celebrities wearing my college tuition knowing damn well my bank accounts in the negatives: #metgala pic.twitter.com/t2bWTvdkac — kath (@katherineeecd) May 8, 2018

And finally, Darren Criss being owned: