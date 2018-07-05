Which Celebrities Are Attending This Year’s Met Gala?

Photo: Getty Images

The Met Gala is here, and depending on who you ask, it’s either a joyous, song-filled celebration, or a waking nightmare. Regardless, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala is always one of the year’s hottest tickets — an exclusive event where stars go to see, be seen, and be seen being seen. So who’s attending this year’s Catholic-themed soiree? Although the official guest list is not released prior to the event, some celebrities and their stylists have already begun talking about attending the Gala. Here’s who we know of so far:

Who Is Attending:

The Gala’s co-chairs: Vogue editor-in-chef Anna Wintour has served as chairwoman of the Gala since 1999. This year, she’s joined as chairperson by Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, and the undisputed queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna.

The cast of Ocean’s 8: In this summer’s all-female reboot of the Ocean’s franchise, well-dressed thieves plan to steal a $150 million necklace off the neck of a socialite at the Met Gala. Tonight, stars of the movie including Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway will reportedly have a “small red carpet moment,” whatever that means.

(Some) Kardashian-Jenners: On her app, Kim Kardashian West said she was “so excited” for this year’s event, and that she’s been prepping “with a cleanse and by working out really hard.” She’ll reportedly be joined by her sisters Kendall and (probably) Kylie Jenner.

All these people: Other celebrities who have confirmed they will attend tonight’s Gala include Madonna, John Legend, Uma Thurman, Lily Aldridge, Donald Glover, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen, Chadwick Boseman, Jaden Smith, Evan Rachel Wood, Yara Shahidi, Wiz Khalifa, Sasha Lane, Amanda Seyfriend, Shailene Woodley, and Nicki Minaj.

Who Is Not Attending:

BEYONCÉ!!: According to Entertainment Tonight, Queen Bey will not be attending the Met Gala for the second year in a row. Jay-Z is reportedly taking her on a trip to relax before the couple’s upcoming On the Run II tour. No word on whether her sister and High Priestess of Met Drama Solange will be in attendance.

Cannes judges: The Cannes Film Festival opens less than 24 hours after the Met Gala, and while many stars are making an appearance at the Met first, Cannes jury president Cate Blanchett and jury member Kristen Stewart are reportedly skipping the party and going straight to France.

(Some) Kardashian-Jenners: New mom Khloé Kardashian is reportedly back in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal, trying to “make it work,” so it’s highly unlikely she’ll be on the red carpet Monday night. Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t typically attended the event in the past either.

Probably not these people: Back in 2016, Amy Schumer told Howard Stern the people at the Met Gala were “dressed up like a bunch of fucking assholes.” Tina Fey once called it a “jerk parade” and “if you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they’re all there.” So, maybe they’ll be there. But probably not.