The New Ethical Swimwear We’re Buying in Every Color

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

There are officially less than 30 days until summer, so it’s the perfect time to dream of summer Fridays and buy swimwear. And while there are plenty of swim brands out there, Lacausa’s fresh, ethically manufactured swimwear is what we’re putting in our carts today — where there’s always room for effortless, refined swimwear.

The fabric is a mix of nylon and spandex that’s double layered so you don’t have to constantly fidget and adjust while wearing, and the silhouettes are timeless. The collection includes five styles in three colors — two types of bikini tops and bottoms and a one-piece in pale pink, deep wine, and classic black colorways.

And true to Lacausa’s commitment to honest and ethical manufacturing, all pieces are made in Los Angeles with fabric waste minimized as much as possible in the way garments are cut and sewn. The bikinis start at $155–$175 depending on which bottoms you mix and match, and one-piece swimsuits start at $160. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

$90, Lacausa High Rise Brief $90 at Lacausa Buy

$90, Lacausa High Rise Brief $90 at Lacausa Buy

$69, Lacausa Petite Brief $69 at Lacausa Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.