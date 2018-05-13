Photo: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner

The Daily Mail just confirmed what many members of the Cut staff have speculated all along: that Meghan Markle’s estranged dad, Thomas Markle Sr., has been staging all those ridiculous paparazzi photos of himself.

Okay, so perhaps it’s not officially confirmed, but the publication obtained incriminating video evidence of Markle Sr. going to an internet café with British paparazzi Jeff Rayner, where the former read precious stories about his daughter and Prince Harry while the latter snapped the “candid” photos. (Fingers crossed Markle Sr. came across this story.)

Everything has been a lie. That photo of him reading Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History at a Starbucks in Mexico? Gotta be staged. The one of him power-walking by the beach with free weights? Again, probably staged. And the recent pic of him getting his neck measured for a suit? There’s no way that’s not staged!

But hey, you have to respect his hustle. According to the Mail, Markle Sr. has fetched around $180,000 from selling those photos.