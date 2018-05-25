The Prettiest Hoop Earrings Under $200

I’ve had an obsession with hoops ever since I saw the iconic picture of Sade looking incredibly cool in a pair. If you’re like me, you probably own them in gold and silver, but you’re always casually looking for more.

Right now, there’s a crop of especially pretty hoop earrings on the market. Either they’re colorful, which feels fun for summer, or they’re textured in a cool, unusual way. Personally, I’m really into Rachel Comey’s Lucite marbled pair — they feel cool yet still professional. But here are 14 other pairs that might suit your fancy. True, it can be hard to step away from the Sade model, but you have to live a little, right?

The Subtle Pink Ones

Lyla Hoop Earring
$16, Urban Outfitters

They’re slightly clear with a hint of pink — the perfect way to add an modern update to a prairie dress.

$16 at Urban Outfitters
If You Want to Ease Into the Trend

Zoie Resin Square Huggie Hoop Earring
$18, Urban Outfitters

Yes, they’re bright orange, but they’re also tiny, so they won’t dominate your outfit.

$18 at Urban Outfitters
The Best Thick Hoops Under $20

Pieces Chunky Hoop Earrings
$19, ASOS

It’s hard to find thick earrings that are affordable, so if I were you, I’d add these to my cart sooner than later.

$19 at ASOS
The Best for Everyday

Koko Hoop
$22, Revolve

These are so thin that you can wear them with any neckline or hairstyle. Don’t be surprised if they become a five-days-a-week accessory.

$22 at Revolve
The Best Dramatic Ones

Glamorous Pearlised Crystal Hoop Earrings
$24, ASOS

These have so much personality that you can wear them with a simple T-shirt and still look like you made an effort.

$24 at ASOS
The Best Thin Acrylic Hoops

Sevi Hoop Earrings
$26, Revolve

These are great if you’re looking for interesting earrings that won’t weigh you down.

$26 at Revolve
If You Want Real Gold But You’re on a Budget

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-tone hoop earrings
$50, Net-a-Porter

These gold-tone hoops are stunning in person. The shine is polished, but not too blinding.

$50 at Net-a-Porter
If You Want to Add Color

Argento Vivo Marbleized Hoop Earrings
$58, Nordstrom

The cobalt blue packs a punch, but it’s still neutral enough to go with plenty of things you already own.

$58 at Nordstrom
If You Only Wear Black

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-plated resin earrings
$70, Net-a-Porter

They’re small, but the gleaming black resin makes them feel luxe.

$70 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Small Hoops for Work

Jennifer Fisher Small Huggie gold-plated hoop earrings
$80, Net-a-Porter

My motto for hoops is “the bigger the better,” personally, but I like the two-inch size here for a more corporate office.

$80 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Off-the-Runway Version

Rachel Comey Maya Earrings
$92, Shopbop

When I saw these at the Rachel Comey show, I knew they would be a hit. The acrylic — in a swirling forest green shot through with black — is chic and understated.

$92 at Shopbop
The Ones That Look Really Expensive But Aren’t

Dinosaur Designs Resin hoop earrings
$125, Net-a-Porter

It happens all the time: I ask someone where she got her earrings, thinking they’re wildly expensive, and it turns out they’re from Dinosaur Designers and cost under $200. The tortoiseshell finish here is so pretty and unique.

$125 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Beaded Ones

Rosantica Inganno Hoop Earrings
$145, Shopbop

Wear these with a shirt dress and sneakers, or on the beach to dress up your bikini if you’re feeling fancy.

$145 at Shopbop
The Best Rose-Gold Ones

Monica Vinader Fiji rose gold vermeil hoop earrings
$150, Net-a-Porter

These sculptural and contemporary tiny hoops are made for the woman who wants to keep it simple.

$150 at Net-a-Porter
If You Want Statement Gold Earrings

Rosantica Vita gold-tone hoop earrings
$195, Net-a-Porter

Since these are so intricate, these can be your new go-to for big events.

$195 at Net-a-Porter
