The Prettiest Hoop Earrings Under $200

Pretty Things: A week dedicated to beautiful objects.
I’ve had an obsession with hoops ever since I saw the iconic picture of Sade looking incredibly cool in a pair. If you’re like me, you probably own them in gold and silver, but you’re always casually looking for more.
Right now, there’s a crop of especially pretty hoop earrings on the market. Either they’re colorful, which feels fun for summer, or they’re textured in a cool, unusual way. Personally, I’m really into Rachel Comey’s Lucite marbled pair — they feel cool yet still professional. But here are 14 other pairs that might suit your fancy. True, it can be hard to step away from the Sade model, but you have to live a little, right?
The Subtle Pink Ones
They’re slightly clear with a hint of pink — the perfect way to add an modern update to a prairie dress.
If You Want to Ease Into the Trend
Yes, they’re bright orange, but they’re also tiny, so they won’t dominate your outfit.
The Best Thick Hoops Under $20
It’s hard to find thick earrings that are affordable, so if I were you, I’d add these to my cart sooner than later.
The Best for Everyday
These are so thin that you can wear them with any neckline or hairstyle. Don’t be surprised if they become a five-days-a-week accessory.
The Best Dramatic Ones
These have so much personality that you can wear them with a simple T-shirt and still look like you made an effort.
The Best Thin Acrylic Hoops
These are great if you’re looking for interesting earrings that won’t weigh you down.
If You Want Real Gold But You’re on a Budget
These gold-tone hoops are stunning in person. The shine is polished, but not too blinding.
If You Want to Add Color
The cobalt blue packs a punch, but it’s still neutral enough to go with plenty of things you already own.
If You Only Wear Black
They’re small, but the gleaming black resin makes them feel luxe.
The Best Small Hoops for Work
My motto for hoops is “the bigger the better,” personally, but I like the two-inch size here for a more corporate office.
The Best Off-the-Runway Version
When I saw these at the Rachel Comey show, I knew they would be a hit. The acrylic — in a swirling forest green shot through with black — is chic and understated.
The Ones That Look Really Expensive But Aren’t
It happens all the time: I ask someone where she got her earrings, thinking they’re wildly expensive, and it turns out they’re from Dinosaur Designers and cost under $200. The tortoiseshell finish here is so pretty and unique.
The Best Beaded Ones
Wear these with a shirt dress and sneakers, or on the beach to dress up your bikini if you’re feeling fancy.
The Best Rose-Gold Ones
These sculptural and contemporary tiny hoops are made for the woman who wants to keep it simple.
If You Want Statement Gold Earrings
Since these are so intricate, these can be your new go-to for big events.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.