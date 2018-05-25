The Prettiest Hoop Earrings Under $200

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Pretty Things: A week dedicated to beautiful objects.

I’ve had an obsession with hoops ever since I saw the iconic picture of Sade looking incredibly cool in a pair. If you’re like me, you probably own them in gold and silver, but you’re always casually looking for more.

A post shared by Rachel Comey (@rachelcomey) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

Right now, there’s a crop of especially pretty hoop earrings on the market. Either they’re colorful, which feels fun for summer, or they’re textured in a cool, unusual way. Personally, I’m really into Rachel Comey’s Lucite marbled pair — they feel cool yet still professional. But here are 14 other pairs that might suit your fancy. True, it can be hard to step away from the Sade model, but you have to live a little, right?

The Subtle Pink Ones

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $16, Urban Outfitters Lyla Hoop Earring They’re slightly clear with a hint of pink — the perfect way to add an modern update to a prairie dress. $16 at Urban Outfitters Buy

If You Want to Ease Into the Trend

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $18, Urban Outfitters Zoie Resin Square Huggie Hoop Earring Yes, they’re bright orange, but they’re also tiny, so they won’t dominate your outfit. $18 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The Best Thick Hoops Under $20

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $19, ASOS Pieces Chunky Hoop Earrings It’s hard to find thick earrings that are affordable, so if I were you, I’d add these to my cart sooner than later. $19 at ASOS Buy

The Best for Everyday

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $22, Revolve Koko Hoop These are so thin that you can wear them with any neckline or hairstyle. Don’t be surprised if they become a five-days-a-week accessory. $22 at Revolve Buy

The Best Dramatic Ones

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $24, ASOS Glamorous Pearlised Crystal Hoop Earrings These have so much personality that you can wear them with a simple T-shirt and still look like you made an effort. $24 at ASOS Buy

The Best Thin Acrylic Hoops

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $26, Revolve Sevi Hoop Earrings These are great if you’re looking for interesting earrings that won’t weigh you down. $26 at Revolve Buy

If You Want Real Gold But You’re on a Budget

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $50, Net-a-Porter Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-tone hoop earrings These gold-tone hoops are stunning in person. The shine is polished, but not too blinding. $50 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want to Add Color

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $58, Nordstrom Argento Vivo Marbleized Hoop Earrings The cobalt blue packs a punch, but it’s still neutral enough to go with plenty of things you already own. $58 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Only Wear Black

$70, Net-a-Porter Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-plated resin earrings They’re small, but the gleaming black resin makes them feel luxe. $70 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Small Hoops for Work

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $80, Net-a-Porter Jennifer Fisher Small Huggie gold-plated hoop earrings My motto for hoops is “the bigger the better,” personally, but I like the two-inch size here for a more corporate office. $80 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Off-the-Runway Version

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $92, Shopbop Rachel Comey Maya Earrings When I saw these at the Rachel Comey show, I knew they would be a hit. The acrylic — in a swirling forest green shot through with black — is chic and understated. $92 at Shopbop Buy

The Ones That Look Really Expensive But Aren’t

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $125, Net-a-Porter Dinosaur Designs Resin hoop earrings It happens all the time: I ask someone where she got her earrings, thinking they’re wildly expensive, and it turns out they’re from Dinosaur Designers and cost under $200. The tortoiseshell finish here is so pretty and unique. $125 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Beaded Ones

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $145, Shopbop Rosantica Inganno Hoop Earrings Wear these with a shirt dress and sneakers, or on the beach to dress up your bikini if you’re feeling fancy. $145 at Shopbop Buy

The Best Rose-Gold Ones

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $150, Net-a-Porter Monica Vinader Fiji rose gold vermeil hoop earrings These sculptural and contemporary tiny hoops are made for the woman who wants to keep it simple. $150 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want Statement Gold Earrings

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $195, Net-a-Porter Rosantica Vita gold-tone hoop earrings Since these are so intricate, these can be your new go-to for big events. $195 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.