The Tribeca Loft That Doubles As a Design Showroom

Sofie and Frank Christensen Egelund moved from Copenhagen to New York City in 2014 with their two children to open the first Vipp showroom in America, which also happens to be their home.

But this story really starts in 1939: That’s when Sofie’s grandfather Holger Nielsen, a metal welder, was asked by his wife, Marie, who had opened a hairdressing salon, to make her a waste bin. The rest you might say is Danish-design history, as the pedal-controlled bin Holger came up with now resides in residential and commercial spaces around the globe, and, as of 2009, it takes pride of place in the permanent collection at MoMA. Sofie, a third-generation owner of her family’s business, Vipp, a design company, currently lives in a Tribeca loft that used to be a former sausage factory and also serves as the company showroom.

The living room, seen above, feels like a tree house, with the foliage of the back garden in full leaf. The Zanotta sofa and ottoman can be reconfigured any which way. The carpet is from Hay, and the two Eames chairs are from Herman Miller. The standing lamp is from Ingo Maurer.

Photo: Courtesy of Vipp/Pia Ulin

