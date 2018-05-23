If there’s one thing Versace is known for, it’s unapologetically exuberant style. So when it comes to sunglasses — an accessory with an inordinate power to transform the wearer’s image — the iconic fashion house knows exactly how to elevate functional frames into a statement worthy of paparazzi ardor. With its Tribute collection, the Italian label blends a classic, round eyewear shape with the barest hint of a cat-eye, hearkening to 1960s Hollywood elegance. But the ultra-flattering style still manages to feel both timeless and modern.

With a range of design options (including some pulled from the brand’s archives) the collection offers something for everyone, no matter your summer fantasy. See below for some of our favorites, from an iconic all-black pair to a whimsical pink butterfly pattern.

All images courtesy of Versace.