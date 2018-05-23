If there’s one thing Versace is known for, it’s unapologetically exuberant style. So when it comes to sunglasses — an accessory with an inordinate power to transform the wearer’s image — the iconic fashion house knows exactly how to elevate functional frames into a statement worthy of paparazzi ardor. With its Tribute collection, the Italian label blends a classic, round eyewear shape with the barest hint of a cat-eye, hearkening to 1960s Hollywood elegance. But the ultra-flattering style still manages to feel both timeless and modern.
With a range of design options (including some pulled from the brand’s archives) the collection offers something for everyone, no matter your summer fantasy. See below for some of our favorites, from an iconic all-black pair to a whimsical pink butterfly pattern.
Translucent styles are everywhere right now, and this rosé-tinted version is one of the most sophisticated options around.
Siblings Gianni and Donatella Versace grew up Southern Italy’s Calabria, hence the label’s history of shell, pearl, and coral designs. Wear these fun starfish shades at whichever pool you’re lucky enough to secure a lounge chair.
If your summer mood board involves cruising in a vintage convertible with a silk scarf nestled around your face, then these impossibly glamorous shades are a must.
Gianni loved his prints, and these pastel butterflies — created for spring/summer 1995 — are true to Versace’s joyful, colorful aesthetic. While wide arms show off the playful pattern, the gold Medusa emblems are a luxe offset.
Thick, sturdy acetate gives this fashion-forward edition added integrity. And wouldn’t it pair nicely with a spritz while sitting in a chic outdoor spot?
Can’t get enough Versace trivia after bingeing the biopic series about founder Gianni? The brand’s Barocco era was born in 1991 and 1992, when its signature Renaissance-inspired flower motifs and animal prints debuted.
All images courtesy of Versace.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.