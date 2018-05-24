Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to a swift and unyielding press cycle, time has become more unknowable than ever. Scandals from last week feel like they happened last year; those from last year feel like they broke when I was but a mere babe, unencumbered by relentless political horrors and with my whole future shining ahead of me, brimming with possibility. This is all to say: Can you remember what these bad men in Trumpworld have done? Who spent tens of thousands of dollars on a dining set versus who spent tens of thousands of dollars on a phone booth? Who has a history of signing oppressive abortion bills and who once crashed a girl’s track meet to prove he could outrun them? This is the quiz for you.