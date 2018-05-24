What Did This Bad Man Do?

By
Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, Ben Carson, John Kelly.
Clockwise from center: Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, Ben Carson, John Kelly. Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to a swift and unyielding press cycle, time has become more unknowable than ever. Scandals from last week feel like they happened last year; those from last year feel like they broke when I was but a mere babe, unencumbered by relentless political horrors and with my whole future shining ahead of me, brimming with possibility. This is all to say: Can you remember what these bad men in Trumpworld have done? Who spent tens of thousands of dollars on a dining set versus who spent tens of thousands of dollars on a phone booth? Who has a history of signing oppressive abortion bills and who once crashed a girl’s track meet to prove he could outrun them? This is the quiz for you.

It's pretty straightforward: Guess what bad things these guys have done.

What Trump’s senior adviser, son-in-law, and resident White House little boy Jared Kushner do?
Jared Kushner.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
What did longtime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen do?
Michael Cohen.
Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images
What did former NYC mayor and current Trump adviser and lawyer Rudy Giuliani do?
Rudy Giuliani.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
What did Vice-President Mike Pence do?
Mike Pence.
Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
What did Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin do?
Steve Mnuchin.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
What did Attorney General Jeff Sessions do?
Jeff Sessions.
Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
What did Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt do?
Scott Pruitt.
Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images
What did White House Chief of Staff John Kelly do?
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
What did Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson do?
Ben Carson.
Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
What did Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke do?
Ryan Zinke.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
What was former physician to the President and candidate for secretary of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson accused of doing?
Ronny Jackson.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
What did Senior Adviser Stephen Miller do?
Stephen Miller.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
BONUS QUESTION: What did bad woman and CIA Director Gina Haspel do?
Gina Haspel
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

