Vanessa Trump’s Romance With Saudi Prince Reportedly Thwarted by 9/11

Up until Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., I thought of her as just another blonde, interchangeable Trumpwoman. But since then, a series of stories have provided both a more complete picture of her background and the answers to an increasingly confusing game of Mad Libs. She’s the heiress to a marinara sauce fortune! She had a bit part in a Nancy Meyers movie! She had a teen romance with a member of the Latin Kings! And she might have cheated on him with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Now, “Page Six” is reporting that Vanessa Trump (née Haydon) was also linked to a Saudi prince. Not only that, but a source says she was actually planning to marry Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, but he “ditched her on 9/11.” (Here’s your reminder that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens and it’s long been suspected that the Saudi government was involved in the attacks.)

“Bandar treated her as if she was his queen,” their source also said. “It was the complete opposite from Don Jr. They were together 24/7. They were a real couple.”

I, for one, wait with bated breath for the next installment of “Vanessa Trump Did What Now?”