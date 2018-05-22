Victoria Beckham Continues to Ignore Sleeves

It’s no secret that Important Fashion Ladies and sleeves have a contentious relationship. One minute, they’re throwing their coats precariously over their shoulders — there’s no time to put a blazer on properly! — the next, they’re oversize monstrosities making every Fashion Week attendee look like a pirate. Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is further complicating the relationship between style and sleeves by wearing two (2) confusingly armed ensembles within a week. Last night, she wore a turquoise blouse that had full-length sleeves, which Beckham only wore halfway. She wore a similar look to the royal wedding 2.0. The cuffs on both tops have buttons, proving that they’re fully functional sleeves, condemned to be ignored by Posh Spice. Ah, the humanity.