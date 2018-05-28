Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 28

There’s a full moon in Sagittarius tomorrow. Your heart might be full, and the sky might be blue and deep. If you feel spontaneous and suddenly free, let yourself act on it. If you feel curious and wide awake, let this broad energy move you.

Aries

This is a week for asking questions, both the ones you don’t know the answers to and the ones whose answers you’re afraid of hearing. This isn’t just about finding the courage to ask — that is a courage you already have. The important piece right now is that you’ll be brave enough to really listen to the answers, brave enough to really hear the world’s fearsome golden song, brave enough to take what you learn and let it guide you forward.

Taurus

You always carry some spirit of generosity with you, but sometimes it stays hidden away so that it can’t fully grab you, can’t surprise you, can’t rattle your world. This week, your generous heart might expand and grow wild. What you know already is that generosity isn’t some soft, easy feeling, but a power that can shake whole cities. This week, though, it won’t destroy you. Instead, it might clear a path, or light up the sky. It might break you out of every way you’ve ever known to confine yourself.

Gemini

This week, your impulse might be to follow the trail of some fresh new feeling, to follow the scent of a future sweet enough that it might change everything. The faraway stars call to you at night, and the sky glows pink in the morning, and the air smells like flowers and new green growth. It’s easy to take all this as a sign of magic on the horizon — and maybe there really is magic on the horizon — but don’t let the dream of magic stop you from seeing the colors in front of you, from loving what’s already here.

Cancer

It’s easy to tell yourself a story about the ways you imagine you aren’t enough, or the ways you imagine your pieces were put together incorrectly, or the ways you imagine your feelings are bent and incorrect. It’s easy to tell yourself this story so many times that it solidifies, that it seems to harden around your skin in a suit of armor, in a shell. This week, though, you’ll have the power to stop telling yourself the old story.

Leo

Whatever you’re doing this week, you don’t have to do it on your own. This is a week for leaning on the people who love you, or for letting them lean on you. There are chemical reactions only possible in connection with other people, and ideas that can only take root in the space between people who are all trying their best. It’s not possible to do everything alone, so don’t ask this of yourself. Let your plans grow tall and strong and strange in the light of other people’s love.

Virgo

Optimism doesn’t always feel quite right on you — the world is too tangled, our bodies too fragile, the oceans too warm. Still, this week, try to notice the times you feel your arms reaching out for some kind of warm, good feeling. Notice the times you feel yourself flickering and glowing with belief in an unknown future. You don’t need to believe that everything will be okay, but you can still let yourself believe in something — the possibility for growth, or for change, or for love in a world that keeps getting stranger.

Libra

Maybe, after a long period of clouds and fog, your skies will turn clear and blue again. Or maybe, after a long period of dry cracked earth, your skies will open up with sweet cool rain. This week can offer you the chance for brightness again, the chance to live in a world that sparkles and glows in your eyes. The task this week is to let yourself believe in the possibility of change. The task is to keep your heart soft enough to accept tenderness and change when it arrives.

Scorpio

This week might offer you some kind of different lens. This week might offer you the chance to see your world as though from a rooftop, from a mountain, from an airplane. From this height, you can’t see every detail and texture on the ground, and that’s okay. Don’t drive yourself wild trying to make out every face, every leaf, every street sign. They aren’t going away. For now, allow yourself the sweetness of this other distant view. What can you see from here that you couldn’t before?

Sagittarius

It’s possible you’ll find yourself in some kind of weird time loop; it’s possible you’ll feel like you’ve been in this exact place before. The sounds on the street might echo sounds you’ve heard before. The feelings that fill up your days might call back to feelings you’ve known in the past, or feelings you’ve known in dreams. This isn’t a curse or a burden, but a strange kind of gift. This is the world wordlessly offering you another chance — an opportunity to quietly make something right again.

Capricorn

It can be easy to judge your own thoughts based on how closely they align with thoughts you’ve heard spoken by others. It can be easy to judge your own opinions based on how closely they follow the world’s imagined rules. But this week, try not to downplay the creativity that shoots electric through your mind. Don’t imagine the wildness in your thoughts to be something that must be tamed and corralled. Your discipline is valuable and can keep you from losing touch with the world, but sometimes your secret wildness can set you free.

Aquarius

You’re accustomed to seeing your way clearly through the world, and this makes it difficult when the boundaries go blurry or the trail goes cold. There are kinds of power that don’t always announce themselves as power, and kinds of love that don’t always speak with words like flowers. There are kinds of joy that don’t sparkle or sing but live inside you all the same, a small green life form drinking in the sun. This is a time of change, and it requires new ways of seeing.

Pisces

You’ve traveled a long way through darkness, a long way through a world that is not your own. And it might be the heavy moon, or it might be some ripening energy inside you, but this week you might finally push your way back onto the path you were meant to travel. It won’t happen instantly, and it won’t happen without work, but this will be the kind of work that feels sweet and natural in your muscles, the kind of work that makes you feel tired and whole again.

