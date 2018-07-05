Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 7

On Sunday, Mercury enters Taurus. Your dreams might become rooted in your soft human body, dreams of color, or song, or the smell of a rainy night. Here, your thoughts can become solid, your words can become clear. This is a power, sturdy and honest and real. How will you use it?

Aries

This week, maybe go to a place that makes you feel small — the mountains or the sea or the forest, quiet and deep. This is a week for remembering how to regard the world, and your own life too, with curiosity, with wonder, with a funny kind of surprise. You don’t have to move from a place of perfect understanding, and you don’t have to move toward one, either. Certainty isn’t the only way to inhabit a human life.

Taurus

Think about the things you’re best at, about the work your hands reach out for, about the songs that feel sweetest in your chest. This is a week for honoring the gifts you’ve been given — the talents or the emotions or the desires. You don’t have to wish that the lines in your brain had been drawn differently. You can just keep moving toward the light that draws you, toward the music that calls you, and this too is a way to love the self.

Gemini

If you’re confused, or even if you aren’t — if you’re doubtful, but also if you’re certain — this can be a good week for accepting other people’s advice. Not all of it, of course, and not all the time, but enough to break up some of the hard, frozen ground in your head. You don’t have to do what you’re told, and you don’t have to accept every opinion anyone’s ever had, but try to listen, with seriousness and an open heart, to voices other than your own.

Cancer

You know, of course, that you’re capable of so much more than you can prove with a résumé. You know that you deserve so much more than you can prove to a grasping, stingy world, and it’s worth reminding yourself of this. In the week ahead, let your own knowledge be your baseline. You’re already qualified, you’re already enough, so don’t expend any more energy trying to prove yourself to yourself. Save that bright energy for doing the actual work.

Leo

This is a week for remembering who you are underneath the story you tell the world. There’s so much pressure to sell yourself as a completed product, as a neatly packaged brand, but you’re a person, too. Don’t stop doing what you need to survive in the noise, but don’t be fooled into thinking you’re nothing more than your survival tactics. This is a week to remember your irreducible weirdness, your unknowable messiness, your desires, your angles, your light.

Virgo

You know how to move through the world with tremendous thoughtfulness, with a soft and deep kind of care. You know how to notice all the people around you, and to share the space you live in. And it’s good, to live so attuned to the ways that cruelty or harm can creep unexpected through a room. This week, just try to make sure your carefulness doesn’t become a trap. If you let yourself forget your manners for a minute, it doesn’t mean you’re becoming unkind.

Libra

The sky turns pink and then it turns deep blue, under an evening that hums so softly. Remember, your dreams can withstand more pressure than you think. They can withstand the scrutiny of other people, and they can withstand rejection, and they can withstand your long, strange spells of doubt. Behind all that are your skills, and your certainty, and your memory, and your self. It’s not necessarily that this is a week for wildness, or for some kind of total, free-wheeling abandon, but there’s boldness available to you right now, so take it.

Scorpio

This week can offer you a chance to speak recklessly, and it can offer you a chance to speak the truth. You don’t need to weigh every word in your mouth before you open it. You don’t need to know the purpose of every song that rises up in you. This is a week for telling the stories that can create forward motion, and it’s not necessarily for accurately describing every branch and every leaf that you see. It’s a week for using your voice to open new worlds up, not just to describe the one here now.

Sagittarius

Some kinds of pain decrease steadily over time, and others keep popping up, unexpected, a haunting or just a reminder. Old hurts can take time to subside, and you don’t have to expel them all from your body before you can live the way you want to. You don’t have to clear them all from your heart before you can start working to love the world in some right way. This is a good, green week to forgive yourself for the things that were never your fault anyway.

Capricorn

Sometimes, loving the world can feel soft, like a sweet clear morning, like the smell of new spring life. Sometimes, loving the world feels altogether less agreeable, but that’s love too. This week, small acts of disobedience can remind you of what is possible. This week, small acts of refusal can help you strengthen your wild inner light. This is a week for remembering what you’re capable of, and learning what you might be able to do, given some time.

Aquarius

You’re independent and brave and your life is your own, but there are things even you can’t do for yourself, and this is okay. You can ask for gentleness if you need gentleness, and you can ask for time if you need time. And if you don’t know what you need yet, recognizing other people’s humanity can be the best way to find tenderness for yourself again. Sometimes, loving somebody else’s wild messiness can be the best way to love your own messy parts.

Pisces

Different seasons bring different moods. It can be uncomfortable to let go of the pain that’s grown familiar, the sorrow that’s kept you alive until now. It isn’t easy to let an old anger change shape, or easy to let your happiness change color. Whatever change that comes this week will not be a bad one, but still it’s okay if you don’t yet feel ready. Just do what you can to ride it out. Trust that your body will carry you through this, too.