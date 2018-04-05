Photo: Miramax Pictures, New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson’s combined Lord of the Rings film trilogy is an 11-hour-long masterpiece, a painstaking adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved book series.

But, per the new book Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Making of Middle-Earth, it could’ve turned out much worse in Middle Earth. Producer Harvey Weinstein’s company Miramax reportedly wanted “a more radical, streamlined approach” that would’ve combined all three books into a two-hour-long film. According to The Guardian:

This would have meant cutting the Helm’s Deep valley, having Eowyn replace Faramir as Boromir’s sister, the Balrog would disappear and Saruman too was on shaky ground.

This fool really wanted to cut Helm’s Deep!

Even more outrageous is the claim that Weinstein reportedly threatened to get Quentin Tarantino to direct instead. Which means, much like Frodo was destined to destroy the one ring in the fires of Mount Doom, we must take up a difficult and arduous quest: fan-casting what a Tarantino Lord of the Rings would’ve looked like.

Presenting Quentin Tarantino’s Lord of the Rings, starring:

Walton Goggins as Frodo

Tim Roth as Sam

Michael Madsen as Aragorn

Brad Pitt as Boromir

Uma Thurman as Legolas

Kurt Russell as Gimli

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Arwen

Daryl Hannah as Galadriel

Samuel L. Jackson as Gandalf

Christoph Waltz as Saruman

Steve Buscemi as Smeagol/Gollum

Featuring: Quentin Tarantino as the voice of Sauron

Unfortunately Merry and Pippin had to be cut for time.