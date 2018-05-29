Chill Dad William H. Macy Hopes His Daughters Have a Lot of Sex

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

William H. Macy isn’t like a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. And he is not here for your patriarchal parenting norms.

In an interview with Us Weekly last week, the Shameless actor said he’s not going to be the stereotype of the overprotective dad when his two daughters, Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, start bringing home romantic partners. Per Us:

“You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’” Macy, 68, told Us Weekly while promoting his Showtime drama in L.A. on Thursday, May 24. “And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

Macy also says that “boys are in the picture” for his daughters, and that they have coed sleepovers with their friends, but “I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.”

Many thanks to William H. Macy for being a woke dad, and also for inspiring my next tattoo — a lower-back piece that reads: “Happy. Lusty. Safe.”