Woman Baked Laxative-Filled Brownies for Co-worker’s Good-bye Party

Photo: Brian T. Evans/Getty Images

Revenge, as they say, is a dish best served cold and, according to one Michigan woman, choc-full of laxatives.

A 47-year-old employee of an engineering company was fired earlier this month after police discovered she had baked laxative-laced brownies for her colleague’s farewell. How, you may be wondering, did law enforcement come to be involved in this digestive debacle? Saline police chief Jerrod Hart said management got a tip from an employee who had been made aware of the brownies’ purgative properties, and after confiscating the offending baked goods, contacted the authorities.

When police arrived, the woman initially denied any wrongdoing, but after being told the brownies would be tested by investigators, she confessed to baking in a cube of laxatives. (Do you think it was one of these chic French laxatives?)

Other employees told police that there may have been some “previous tension” between the baker and the departing employee, though, according to Ann Arbor News, “the nature of the spat was not immediately known.”

Because no one ate the brownies, the woman will not face any criminal charges. And if you were going to make some joke about how this is another example of “corporate waste” or what a “crappy” party it was — DON’T!

“A lot of times you see it in movies or TV shows where someone tries to do this or play a joke, but it’s very serious,” Hart said. “It’s a criminal act.” He added, “There’s just so much going on in the world, to create a problem like this is unnecessary and it’s criminal.”

We cannot confirm where the departed employee has gone to work, or whether they were greeted at their new office by a piping hot tray of Dulcolax donuts.