Woman’s Seasonal Allergies Turn Out to Actually Be a Brain Leak

Photo: Natalie Board/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s spring: the birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and I’m popping three times the recommended amount of Zyrtec and furiously scratching at my eyes. If, like me, you suffer from seasonal allergies, here is your equivalent of a campfire horror story.

Fifty-two-year-old Kendra Jackson had a constant runny nose for years. And for years, doctors kept diagnosing her with seasonal allergies. But after visiting specialists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she learned that she actually had … a brain leak. AhhhHHH!

Per the Washington Post, “she was diagnosed with a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, a condition in which the watery liquid surrounding the brain spills out through a hole or tear in the skull and then drains into the ears or the nose.” Jackson was losing approximately one half-pint of fluid per day. Once again, with feeling: AhhhhhHHHHH!

Jackson received surgical treatment and is recovering well, while doctors believed this was initially caused by a car accident she was in in 2013.

It should also be emphasized that this is an extremely rare condition, but tune in next week for [holds flashlight up to face] the pollen that wouldn’t stop falling.