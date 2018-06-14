14 Plus-Size Bralettes for Every Style

Summertime, and the living is easy. Or at least, it’s supposed to be – but anyone who’s worn a molded and/or underwire bra in a heat wave knows the sweaty, suffocating truth. To help solve this public-health crisis, we’ve rounded up 14 plus-size bralettes for any outfit or occasion, from eating pancakes in bed to drinking Champagne at a fancy friend’s wedding.
An Affordable, No-Frills Number
Need a little something for lounging around? This sweet, simple option is the perfect entry point for folks testing the bralette waters (or ones not particularly stuck on support).
A Romantic, Rosy Option
This embroidered mesh bralette couldn’t be prettier peeking out of a floaty button-up, slouchy sweater dress, or barely there silk tank top. A fully adjustable band and straps don’t hurt, either.
A Cute Crossover
For a little extra support without resorting to underwire, try this dreamy soft bralette with well-reviewed wide straps. Satisfied customers say it’s good for breastfeeding, too.
A Plush Peekaboo Version
Adjustable, unexpected, and even somewhat supportive, this cleavage-framing bra creates a stunning silhouette. Choose black for a femme fatale look, or aqua if you’re feeling more demure.
An Activewear-Inspired Bra
Tomboys, rejoice! This classic soft bra comes in four colors, and gets five stars from its reviewers. Team it up with a matching thong or briefs.
A Comfy Convertible Option
This sweetly scalloped bralette from plus-size favorite Torrid has removable, adjustable straps for maximum customizability and versatility. Reviewers love its pretty — not itchy — lace.
The Boob-Saver for Backless Gowns
One downside of being blessed with a bust is missing out on bra-free, low-cut party looks. Luckily this bralette, with its softly pleated front and cascade of lace in back, enhances elegant occasion tops and dresses instead of distracting from them.
A Sleek, Seamless Option for Lace Loathers
So you just want something simple? Try this five-starred bra with a crew-ish neckline and subtly strappy back.
A Colorful Crossback Bra That’s Big on Comfort
Buyers love the look of this bralette (available in seven colors) and its soft construction. Just know that it tends to run a bit small, and maybe order the next size up.
A Dreamy, Dyed Bralette
Not only is the print on this perfect for hitting music festivals, hiking trails, and the weight room all summer long, but reviewers say it’s incredibly comfortable, too.
A Badass Bondage-y Bralette
If you like some sexy detail but aren’t into lace, you’re in luck; this bra’s tiny O-ringed straps and sheer mesh panels have got you (un)covered.
A Sporty, Supportive Style
This bra “does almost as good of a job shaping as a bra with more structure,” according to one reviewer who’s very happy with her purchase. Grab it in black or pink-piped stripes, or both with one of Lane Bryant’s BOGO 50-percent-off deals.
A Modern Mixed-Media Style
Old meets new in this longline bra, which features caged details as well as traditional and more geometric, art deco-inspired lace. Customize your fit with its adjustable spaghetti straps.
A Lovely Longline Version
Designed for peeking out under low-cut tops, this bralette gets five-star reviews for its soft and sexy qualities. Adjustable straps and an extra wide band create a flawless fit.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.