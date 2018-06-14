14 Plus-Size Bralettes for Every Style

14 Plus-Size Bralettes to Wear All Summer Long

Summertime, and the living is easy. Or at least, it’s supposed to be – but anyone who’s worn a molded and/or underwire bra in a heat wave knows the sweaty, suffocating truth. To help solve this public-health crisis, we’ve rounded up 14 plus-size bralettes for any outfit or occasion, from eating pancakes in bed to drinking Champagne at a fancy friend’s wedding.

An Affordable, No-Frills Number

Plus-Size Seamless Strappy Bralette
$13, Forever 21

Need a little something for lounging around? This sweet, simple option is the perfect entry point for folks testing the bralette waters (or ones not particularly stuck on support).

$13 at Forever 21
A Romantic, Rosy Option

Plus-Size Sheer Floral Bralette
$15, Forever 21

This embroidered mesh bralette couldn’t be prettier peeking out of a floaty button-up, slouchy sweater dress, or barely there silk tank top. A fully adjustable band and straps don’t hurt, either.

$15 at Forever 21
A Cute Crossover

Delimira Soft Cup Wirefree Plus-Size Bra
$17, Amazon

For a little extra support without resorting to underwire, try this dreamy soft bralette with well-reviewed wide straps. Satisfied customers say it’s good for breastfeeding, too.

$17 at Amazon
A Plush Peekaboo Version

Lace Keyhole Bralette
$25, Eloquii
$25 (was $35, now 29% off)

Adjustable, unexpected, and even somewhat supportive, this cleavage-framing bra creates a stunning silhouette. Choose black for a femme fatale look, or aqua if you’re feeling more demure.

$25 at Eloquii
An Activewear-Inspired Bra

Calvin Klein Plus-Size Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette
$28, Macy’s

Tomboys, rejoice! This classic soft bra comes in four colors, and gets five stars from its reviewers. Team it up with a matching thong or briefs.

$28 at Macy’s
A Comfy Convertible Option

Torrid Lace Bandeau
From $29, Amazon

This sweetly scalloped bralette from plus-size favorite Torrid has removable, adjustable straps for maximum customizability and versatility. Reviewers love its pretty — not itchy — lace.

From $29 at Amazon
The Boob-Saver for Backless Gowns

Lace Bralette with Satin Neckline
$32, Eloquii
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

One downside of being blessed with a bust is missing out on bra-free, low-cut party looks. Luckily this bralette, with its softly pleated front and cascade of lace in back, enhances elegant occasion tops and dresses instead of distracting from them.

$32 at Eloquii
A Sleek, Seamless Option for Lace Loathers

High-Neck Strappy Seamless Bralette
$33, Lane Bryant

So you just want something simple? Try this five-starred bra with a crew-ish neckline and subtly strappy back.

$33 at Lane Bryant
A Colorful Crossback Bra That’s Big on Comfort

All-Over Lace Racerback Bralette
From $33, Lane Bryant
Buyers love the look of this bralette (available in seven colors) and its soft construction. Just know that it tends to run a bit small, and maybe order the next size up.

From $33 at Lane Bryant
A Dreamy, Dyed Bralette

Strappy Back Bralette
$33, Lane Bryant

Not only is the print on this perfect for hitting music festivals, hiking trails, and the weight room all summer long, but reviewers say it’s incredibly comfortable, too.

$33 at Lane Bryant
A Badass Bondage-y Bralette

Black Mesh Strappy Bralette
$33, Torrid

If you like some sexy detail but aren’t into lace, you’re in luck; this bra’s tiny O-ringed straps and sheer mesh panels have got you (un)covered.

$33 at Torrid
A Sporty, Supportive Style

Smooth Strappy Bralette
$37, Lane Bryant
This bra “does almost as good of a job shaping as a bra with more structure,” according to one reviewer who’s very happy with her purchase. Grab it in black or pink-piped stripes, or both with one of Lane Bryant’s BOGO 50-percent-off deals.

$37 at Lane Bryant
A Modern Mixed-Media Style

Ashley Graham Bralette
$48, ASOS

Old meets new in this longline bra, which features caged details as well as traditional and more geometric, art deco-inspired lace. Customize your fit with its adjustable spaghetti straps.

$48 at ASOS
A Lovely Longline Version

Cosabella Never Say Never Plungie Lace Longline Bralette
$70, Orchard Mile

Designed for peeking out under low-cut tops, this bralette gets five-star reviews for its soft and sexy qualities. Adjustable straps and an extra wide band create a flawless fit.

$70 at Orchard Mile
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

