14 Plus-Size Bralettes for Every Style

Summertime, and the living is easy. Or at least, it’s supposed to be – but anyone who’s worn a molded and/or underwire bra in a heat wave knows the sweaty, suffocating truth. To help solve this public-health crisis, we’ve rounded up 14 plus-size bralettes for any outfit or occasion, from eating pancakes in bed to drinking Champagne at a fancy friend’s wedding.

An Affordable, No-Frills Number





$13, Forever 21 Plus-Size Seamless Strappy Bralette Need a little something for lounging around? This sweet, simple option is the perfect entry point for folks testing the bralette waters (or ones not particularly stuck on support). $13 at Forever 21 Buy

A Romantic, Rosy Option





$15, Forever 21 Plus-Size Sheer Floral Bralette This embroidered mesh bralette couldn’t be prettier peeking out of a floaty button-up, slouchy sweater dress, or barely there silk tank top. A fully adjustable band and straps don’t hurt, either. $15 at Forever 21 Buy

A Cute Crossover





$17, Amazon Delimira Soft Cup Wirefree Plus-Size Bra For a little extra support without resorting to underwire, try this dreamy soft bralette with well-reviewed wide straps. Satisfied customers say it’s good for breastfeeding, too. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

A Plush Peekaboo Version





$25, Eloquii Lace Keyhole Bralette $25 (was $35, now 29% off) Adjustable, unexpected, and even somewhat supportive, this cleavage-framing bra creates a stunning silhouette. Choose black for a femme fatale look, or aqua if you’re feeling more demure. $25 at Eloquii Buy with code: LOOOVE

An Activewear-Inspired Bra





$28, Macy’s Calvin Klein Plus-Size Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette Tomboys, rejoice! This classic soft bra comes in four colors, and gets five stars from its reviewers. Team it up with a matching thong or briefs. $28 at Macy’s Buy

A Comfy Convertible Option





The Boob-Saver for Backless Gowns

$32, Eloquii Lace Bralette with Satin Neckline $32 (was $45, now 29% off) One downside of being blessed with a bust is missing out on bra-free, low-cut party looks. Luckily this bralette, with its softly pleated front and cascade of lace in back, enhances elegant occasion tops and dresses instead of distracting from them. $32 at Eloquii Buy with code: LOOOVE

A Sleek, Seamless Option for Lace Loathers





$33, Lane Bryant High-Neck Strappy Seamless Bralette So you just want something simple? Try this five-starred bra with a crew-ish neckline and subtly strappy back. $33 at Lane Bryant Buy

A Colorful Crossback Bra That’s Big on Comfort





From $33, Lane Bryant All-Over Lace Racerback Bralette Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Buyers love the look of this bralette (available in seven colors) and its soft construction. Just know that it tends to run a bit small, and maybe order the next size up. From $33 at Lane Bryant Buy

A Dreamy, Dyed Bralette





$33, Lane Bryant Strappy Back Bralette Not only is the print on this perfect for hitting music festivals, hiking trails, and the weight room all summer long, but reviewers say it’s incredibly comfortable, too. $33 at Lane Bryant Buy

A Badass Bondage-y Bralette





$33, Torrid Black Mesh Strappy Bralette If you like some sexy detail but aren’t into lace, you’re in luck; this bra’s tiny O-ringed straps and sheer mesh panels have got you (un)covered. $33 at Torrid Buy

A Sporty, Supportive Style





$37, Lane Bryant Smooth Strappy Bralette Buy 1 Get 1 50% off This bra “does almost as good of a job shaping as a bra with more structure,” according to one reviewer who’s very happy with her purchase. Grab it in black or pink-piped stripes, or both with one of Lane Bryant’s BOGO 50-percent-off deals. $37 at Lane Bryant Buy

A Modern Mixed-Media Style

$48, ASOS Ashley Graham Bralette Old meets new in this longline bra, which features caged details as well as traditional and more geometric, art deco-inspired lace. Customize your fit with its adjustable spaghetti straps. $48 at ASOS Buy

A Lovely Longline Version





$70, Orchard Mile Cosabella Never Say Never Plungie Lace Longline Bralette Designed for peeking out under low-cut tops, this bralette gets five-star reviews for its soft and sexy qualities. Adjustable straps and an extra wide band create a flawless fit. $70 at Orchard Mile Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.