The Best Plus-Size Bikinis for Every Style

On-trend plus-size bikinis can be hard to find. Brick and mortar stores that even bother selling sizes larger than an XL tend to stock plenty of dowdy swim skirts, but the search for a more revealing or modern suit can get frustrating, fast. To minimize your stress ahead of the summer months, we’ve rounded up 20 two-pieces size 14 and up.

A Gorgeous Graphic Suit

Sibylla Womens Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles Bikini Set
From $10, Amazon

A lively print, an oversize ruffle, and lace-up details make this two-piece a poolside conversation starter for swimmers (and loungers) up to size 5X.

From $10 at Amazon
$10 at Amazon
A Soft, Swingy Option

Sibylla Women’s Plus-Size Shoulder Straps Ruffle Bikini Set
From $13, Amazon

Not everyone has the confidence to dive right into a standard belly-baring two-piece. Instead, dive into some fun in the sun (and, like, actual water) in this well-reviewed, beautifully dyed duo.

From $13 at Amazon
$13 at Amazon
One That’s Definitely Built for Shaking It

Haogo Women’s Retro High-Waist Tassel Fringe Bikini
From $17, Amazon

What do you get when you mix hidden underwire support and a long string of fringe? A suit that’s perfect for pool parties, complete with music and dancing. And if you’re blessed with a butt, hips, or a belly, word is these high-waisted bottoms run on the larger side.

From $17 at Amazon
$17 at Amazon
A Bond-Girl Bikini

H&M+ Balconette Bikini Top
$18, H&M

The balconette top on this suit is so Honey Ryder it hurts. Even better, high-rise briefs and fabric in black (not white!) will keep you from flashing everyone if you jump in the pool.

$18 at H&M
H&M+ Bikini Bottoms High waist
$18, H&M
$18 at H&M
An Itsy-Bitsy, Teeny-Weenie, Wardrobe-Malfunction-less Bikini

Publicist Rica String Bikini
$30, Swimsuits for All
$30 (was $78, now 62% off)

This palm-print suit manages to be stringy but not skimpy — a godsend for plus-size girls who love a low-rise bottom but don’t want to pop out on top.

$30 at Swimsuits for All
A One-Piece-Adjacent Longline Bikini

Multicolor Floral Stripe Underwire Bikini Top
$30, Torrid
$30 (was $69, now 57% off)

Not prepared to bare it all? The generous cut of this suit (which runs up to size 30) is perfect for dipping your toe in the water. No pun intended, of course.

$30 at Torrid
Multicolor Floral Stripe High Waist Swim Bottom
$30, Torrid
$30 (was $45, now 33% off)
$30 at Torrid
An Eye-Catching Orange One

Beach Babe Guava Triple String Bikini
$43, Swimsuits for All
$43 (was $66, now 35% off)

Literally hundreds of reviewers love this suit for its flattering fit, supportive straps, ample bust coverage, and removable padding. Perhaps best of all, the hot coral hue was just made for summer days.

$43 at Swimsuits for All
A Bikini That’s Sweet As Pie

Originator Pali Hipster Bikini
$47, Swimsuits for All
$47 (was $72, now 35% off)

This picnic-inspired suit with detachable halter straps gets great reviews for its fit, quality, and coverage. Between an adorable ruffle and that wholesome, classic print, you’re gonna look like a total snack.

$47 at Swimsuits for All
A Soft-Cup Stunner

Sunrise Swim Bow Bikini Top in Black Bloom
$49, Modcloth

This tied-up triangle-cut suit is particularly good for smaller-busted women. For best results, pair with a floppy-brimmed hat, a sheer, duster-ish cover up, and a glass (bottle?) of Prosecco.

$49 at Modcloth
Sunrise Swim High-Waisted Bikini Bottom in Black Bloom
$45, Modcloth
$45 at Modcloth
The Quintessential Polka-dot Suit

Beach Blanket Bingo Bikini Top
$45, Modcloth

This very Bettie Page–esque bikini comes in four cute colorways, all up to size 26. Choose from red-, blue-, or black-and-white, or go with gold-foil polka dots for a little extra oomph.

$45 at Modcloth
Beach Blanket Bingo High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$39, Modcloth
$39 at Modcloth
A Twisty, Turny Two-Piece

BCA Love Letters Bikini Top
$45, Nordstrom

Between the subtly sultry bottoms and bust-boosting top, this knotted bikini is a true knockout. And the shiny coppery fabric will look killer against a tan.

$45 at Nordstrom
BCA Love Letters High Waist Bikini Bottoms
$45, Nordstrom
$45 at Nordstrom
An Underwire Set for Extra Support

River Island Plus Retro Halter Neck Bikini Top
$48, ASOS

This perfect red suit corrals and covers busts up to size 42G/H, with ruched panel bottoms to complete the classic look. Grab some heart-shaped sunglasses to match.

$48 at ASOS
River Island Plus Supportive High Waisted Bikini Briefs
$32, ASOS
$32 at ASOS
A Convertible Gingham Bikini

Waterfront Flaunt Bikini Top in Gingham
$49, Modcloth

Bandeaus aren’t usually known for their functionality, but this multi-way two-piece gets rave reviews (just be sure to size down). Wear it with or without straps, and as a high-waist style or folded down to show more midriff.

$49 at Modcloth
Waterfront Flaunt High-Waisted Bikini Bottom in Gingham
$39, Modcloth
$39 at Modcloth
A Sweetly Ruffled Bikini

Raisins Curve Sayulita Off-the-Shoulder Flounce Bikini Top
$33, Macy's
$33 (was $44, now 25% off)

Reviewers love this suit’s fabric and fit. And the trendy off-the-shoulder top with supportive straps offers the best of both worlds.

$33 at Macy's
Raisins Curve St. Vincent High-Waist Bikini Bottoms
$31, Macy's
$31 (was $42, now 26% off)
$31 at Macy's
A Hyper-Modern Mesh Set

La Blanca Swimwear Meshed Up High Neck Bikini Top
$50, Nordstrom Rack
$50 (was $99, now 49% off)

With its extra-high neckline and slashed peekaboo panels, this two-piece is the opposite of a retro pinup suit. Think Chromat, but with more futuristic fishnet flavor.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
La Blanca Swimwear Meshed Up High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$35, Nordstrom Rack
$35 (was $71, now 51% off)
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
An Alluring Black Bikini

Swim Sexy Women’s Debutante Bikini
$57, Amazon

Halter ties and keyhole openings create a mysterious bondage-y vibe. And the briefs are actually lower-rise — a rarity in the plus-size world.

$57 at Amazon
$57 at Amazon
A Modern Nautical Style

Stylist Bikini
$59, Swimsuits for All
$59 (was $90, now 34% off)

This sporty number is appropriately striped and knotted for seafaring — perfect for your next yachting excursion. Or, you know, trip to the pool.

$59 at Swimsuits for All
A Halter Suit With Hardware

Fashionista Dandy Bikini
$59, Swimsuits for All
$59 (was $90, now 34% off)

Caged details and metallic beading make this suit dangerously sexy. But that’s not all — reviewers also give its comfortable, refreshingly true-to-size fit five stars.

$59 at Swimsuits for All
A Fab Flamingo Suit

Printed Halter Neck Bikini Top
$56, Eloquii
$56 (was $80, now 30% off)

A fun, over-the-top print makes this the ultimate suit for odd birds up to size 28, plus the décolletage-framing top and full-coverage bottom create a comfortable, flattering, and wedgie-free fit.

$56 at Eloquii
with code: NEEDITNOW
Printed Ruched Bikini Bottom
$33, Eloquii
$33 (was $65, now 49% off)
$33 at Eloquii
with code: NEEDITNOW

A Floral Print for the Ample of Bust

Becca Etc Tahiti Halter Bikini Top
$98, Nordstrom

As if its floral fantasy print (complete with peacocks) wasn’t enough, this suit gets excellent reviews for its boob-wrangling abilities. That + a low-rise bottom = an ideal way to show off your assets.

$98 at Nordstrom
Becca Etc Tahiti Reversible Hipster Bikini Bottoms
$64, Nordstrom
$64 at Nordstrom
