On-trend plus-size bikinis can be hard to find. Brick and mortar stores that even bother selling sizes larger than an XL tend to stock plenty of dowdy swim skirts, but the search for a more revealing or modern suit can get frustrating, fast. To minimize your stress ahead of the summer months, we’ve rounded up 20 two-pieces size 14 and up.
A Gorgeous Graphic Suit
A lively print, an oversize ruffle, and lace-up details make this two-piece a poolside conversation starter for swimmers (and loungers) up to size 5X.
A Soft, Swingy Option
Not everyone has the confidence to dive right into a standard belly-baring two-piece. Instead, dive into some fun in the sun (and, like, actual water) in this well-reviewed, beautifully dyed duo.
One That’s Definitely Built for Shaking It
What do you get when you mix hidden underwire support and a long string of fringe? A suit that’s perfect for pool parties, complete with music and dancing. And if you’re blessed with a butt, hips, or a belly, word is these high-waisted bottoms run on the larger side.
A Bond-Girl Bikini
The balconette top on this suit is so Honey Ryder it hurts. Even better, high-rise briefs and fabric in black (not white!) will keep you from flashing everyone if you jump in the pool.
An Itsy-Bitsy, Teeny-Weenie, Wardrobe-Malfunction-less Bikini
This palm-print suit manages to be stringy but not skimpy — a godsend for plus-size girls who love a low-rise bottom but don’t want to pop out on top.
A One-Piece-Adjacent Longline Bikini
Not prepared to bare it all? The generous cut of this suit (which runs up to size 30) is perfect for dipping your toe in the water. No pun intended, of course.
An Eye-Catching Orange One
Literally hundreds of reviewers love this suit for its flattering fit, supportive straps, ample bust coverage, and removable padding. Perhaps best of all, the hot coral hue was just made for summer days.
A Bikini That’s Sweet As Pie
This picnic-inspired suit with detachable halter straps gets great reviews for its fit, quality, and coverage. Between an adorable ruffle and that wholesome, classic print, you’re gonna look like a total snack.
A Soft-Cup Stunner
This tied-up triangle-cut suit is particularly good for smaller-busted women. For best results, pair with a floppy-brimmed hat, a sheer, duster-ish cover up, and a glass (bottle?) of Prosecco.
The Quintessential Polka-dot Suit
This very Bettie Page–esque bikini comes in four cute colorways, all up to size 26. Choose from red-, blue-, or black-and-white, or go with gold-foil polka dots for a little extra oomph.
A Twisty, Turny Two-Piece
Between the subtly sultry bottoms and bust-boosting top, this knotted bikini is a true knockout. And the shiny coppery fabric will look killer against a tan.
An Underwire Set for Extra Support
This perfect red suit corrals and covers busts up to size 42G/H, with ruched panel bottoms to complete the classic look. Grab some heart-shaped sunglasses to match.
A Convertible Gingham Bikini
Bandeaus aren’t usually known for their functionality, but this multi-way two-piece gets rave reviews (just be sure to size down). Wear it with or without straps, and as a high-waist style or folded down to show more midriff.
A Sweetly Ruffled Bikini
Reviewers love this suit’s fabric and fit. And the trendy off-the-shoulder top with supportive straps offers the best of both worlds.
A Hyper-Modern Mesh Set
With its extra-high neckline and slashed peekaboo panels, this two-piece is the opposite of a retro pinup suit. Think Chromat, but with more futuristic fishnet flavor.
An Alluring Black Bikini
Halter ties and keyhole openings create a mysterious bondage-y vibe. And the briefs are actually lower-rise — a rarity in the plus-size world.
A Modern Nautical Style
This sporty number is appropriately striped and knotted for seafaring — perfect for your next yachting excursion. Or, you know, trip to the pool.
A Halter Suit With Hardware
Caged details and metallic beading make this suit dangerously sexy. But that’s not all — reviewers also give its comfortable, refreshingly true-to-size fit five stars.
A Fab Flamingo Suit
A fun, over-the-top print makes this the ultimate suit for odd birds up to size 28, plus the décolletage-framing top and full-coverage bottom create a comfortable, flattering, and wedgie-free fit.
A Floral Print for the Ample of Bust
As if its floral fantasy print (complete with peacocks) wasn’t enough, this suit gets excellent reviews for its boob-wrangling abilities. That + a low-rise bottom = an ideal way to show off your assets.
