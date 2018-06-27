27 Luxury Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything

If you’re looking to splurge on this year’s Father’s Day gift, there are no shortage of watches, sunglasses, and decanters to choose from. However, sifting through them all can get a bit exhausting. We’ve combed through all of the best luxury items to find 27 guaranteed-to-impress gifts that dad will love. Whether he needs a new pair of cuff links or an Hermès scarf, we’ve got something for him below.

For the Dog Dad

$180, Hermes Nom d’un Chien ! Tie He appreciates a nice silk tie with a classic print, but also wants to show just a hint of personality with the dog embroidery on the flip side. $180 at Hermes Buy

For the Cool Dad

$215, Versace Vintage Greek Key Sunglasses You can’t get sleeker than Versace aviators. These will either elevate his uniform, or match his watch or leather-jacket collection perfectly. $215 at Versace Buy

For the Dad Who Loves Design (and Whiskey)

$225, Tiffany Diamond Point: Conical Decanter This isn’t your average decanter. The laboratory-inspired design feels a bit Mad Men, a bit Sherlock. Pair it with his favorite Scotch and you’re child of the year. $225 at Tiffany Buy

For the Hard-to-Please Dad

$258, Iceberg Crew-neck Pullover With Inserts $258 (was $430, now 40% off) The inserts and white stripe elevate a basic black crewneck. $258 at Iceberg Buy

For the Dad Who Doesn’t Have a Tablet

From $329, Apple Apple iPad Introduce him to the 21st century and get him one! From $329 at Apple Buy

For the Dad Who Cares About Teeth

$250, Net-A-Porter Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush Using a nonelectric toothbrush in this day and age is like using dial-up in the age of Fios. This snazzy electric one has a sleek design with a comforting roundness to not look too intimidating. Plus, it moves at 40,000 vibrations a minute to deep-clean teeth. $250 at Net-A-Porter Buy

For the Euro-Chic Dad

$460, Bottega Veneta Dark Cement Intrecciato Vn Wallet He’ll appreciate this woven wallet from Bottega Veneta with a cute dog appliqué. $460 at Bottega Veneta Buy

For the Dad Dabbling in “Hype”

$495, Mr. Porter Givenchy Urban Street Leather Sneakers He’s not ready for full-on dad sneakers, but appreciates shoes with good construction and design. $495 at Mr. Porter Buy

For the Dad Getting Into Skin Care

$410, Mr Porter Sisley — Paris All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Day Care Well, join the club, dad. This moisturizing cream feels silky on the skin and not at all sticky. $410 at Mr Porter Buy

For the Dad Who Loves Music

$549, Sonos Three Room Set With Sonos One He can safely listen to Bruce Springsteen (or Kendrick Lamar, or Tchaikovsky) anywhere in the house. $549 at Sonos Buy

For the Golfing Dad

$550, Gucci Cotton Polo With Bee Appliqué Jazz up his golf style with a striped Gucci polo. He’ll be the talk of the 18 holes. $550 at Gucci Buy

For the Dad With Great Hair

For the Dad Who Really Appreciates Leather Goods

$595, Ferragamo Adjustable And Reversible Gancini Belt Box What’s better than a Ferragamo belt? Five Ferragamo belts in one! $595 at Ferragamo Buy

For the Dad Who’s Always Partying

$650, David Yurman Cable Cigar Band Cufflinks With 14K Gold If he’s constantly changing into a suit, get him a new favorite accessory. $650 at David Yurman Buy

For the Dad Who Loves a Pop of Color

$690, Louis Vuitton Monte Carlo Car Shoes Cobalt-blue shoes are guaranteed to stand out (so is the LV logo). $690 at Louis Vuitton Buy

For the Dad Who Knows Who Tom Ford Is

$230, Sephora Tom Ford Oud Minérale It smells a bit of fancy surf and turf in the best way — sea salt and burned wood. $230 at Sephora Buy

For the Beach-Loving Dad

$745, Dolce & Gabbana Hawaii Fit Shirt in Printed Cotton It’s not just a Hawaiian shirt — it’s a Dolce & Gabbana Hawaiian shirt depicting Portofino. $745 at Dolce & Gabbana Buy

For the Fancy-Casual Dad

Photo: IMAGIE_SA $2,750, Baume Et Mercier Clifton Baumatic Round 40mm Steel Watch Just because his style is relaxed doesn’t mean he can’t have a nice timepiece. $2,750 at Baume Et Mercier Buy

For the Trendy Dad

$860, Alexander McQueen Patchwork Runner These may be called runners, but they look a lot cooler strolling around on city streets. $860 at Alexander McQueen Buy

For the Dad Who Values Looking Neat

$70, Mr Porter Buly 1803 Tortoiseshell Acetate Rake Comb Here’s a beautiful tortoiseshell comb handmade in Switzerland. The wide notches are effective, but gently help detangle and style hair. $70 at Mr Porter Buy

For the Dad on the Move

$895, Yves Saint Laurent City Backpack Dark Red Nylon Canvas If your dad is constantly getting away for the weekend or going on “adventures,” he’ll need a stylish backpack. $895 at Yves Saint Laurent Buy

For the Outdoorsman

$950, Burberry Diamond Quilted Field Jacket A Burberry jacket is a classic among people who hike, fish, or take long walks through the woods. $950 at Burberry Buy

For the Dad With a Watch Collection

$6,500, Tag Heuer Autavia Heuer 02 Jack Heuer Limited Edition This limited-edition Tag Heuer will make a great addition to anybody’s collection. $6,500 at Tag Heuer Buy

For the Business-y Dad

$990, Longchamp Racing and Document Holder Just because you’re a dad doesn’t mean you can’t look stylishly put-together. $990 at Longchamp Buy

For the Frequent-Flyer Dad

$995, Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cashmere Crewneck Sweater If he’s constantly barraged by airplane air-conditioning, invest in a nice cashmere sweater for him. In this shade of blue, he can take it anywhere and match it with anything. $995 at Ralph Lauren Buy

For the Dad Who Loves Watching Films

$3,500, LG LG Oled C8 $3,500 (was $3,800, now 8% off) A big-screen TV is the first step to creating a home theater. $3,500 at LG Buy

For the Dad Who Deserves the Best

Photo: Rolex $9,450, Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 For the dad who has everything, add in a(nother) Rolex watch. $9,450 at Rolex Buy

