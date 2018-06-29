29 Dreamy Wedding Dresses for Sizes 12 and Up

29 Dreamy Plus-Size Wedding Dresses

It’s 2018, and yet plenty of bridal designers still don’t include extended sizing in their collections. Even those who do cater to brides over a size 12 don’t always offer a ton of variety. If you’re a curve woman and you don’t want the obvious fit-and-flare mermaid shape, finding your dream gown can be tricky. But we’ve found 29 beautiful wedding dresses worth considering — in every kind of silhouette and at every price range. From classic ball gowns to sleek and understated minimalist dresses, read on for the best options.

A Jaw-Droppingly Affordable Dress With Rave Reviews

ABaowedding V-Neck Sleeveless Lace Wedding Dress
$83, Amazon
ABaowedding V-Neck Sleeveless Lace Wedding Dress
$83, Amazon

Don’t be fooled by the stock image: This goes up to a size 26. Is buying a wedding gown on Amazon a little bit risky? Sure, but think about what a good story it’ll make.
Available in sizes 2–26.

$83 at Amazon
Buy
$83 at Amazon
Buy

Another Option for Less Than $100

TFNC Plus Bridal Maxi Bridal Dress With Scalloped Lace and Open Back
$95, ASOS
TFNC Plus Bridal Maxi Bridal Dress With Scalloped Lace and Open Back
$95, ASOS

The high neck makes this gown look a lot more expensive than it is. Add some pretty drop earrings, and you’ll look like a million dollars.
Available in sizes 14–24.

$95 at ASOS
Buy

One More Amazon Winner

Erosebridal Sleeveless Lace Chiffon Bridal Gown
$109, Amazon
Erosebridal Sleeveless Lace Chiffon Bridal Gown
$109, Amazon

Again, it would be nice if the stock image reflected the range of sizing, but this goes up to a 28 plus. And if you look at the photos that reviewers have posted on the site, it’s clearly a winner on lots of different bodies.
Available in sizes 2–28.

$109 at Amazon
Buy
$109 at Amazon
Buy

A Fun, Modern Option

Fabulous Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets in White
$125, Modcloth
Fabulous Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets in White
$125, Modcloth

This dress is super sweet and fun, but still on the modest side since there’s no cleavage and it hits below the knee. Bonus: It has pockets! Imagine all the important things you could store in there on your wedding day.
Available in sizes 0–4x.

$125 at Modcloth
Buy

The Best Flared Dress

Fantasy Fulfilled Fit and Flare Midi Dress in White
Fantasy Fulfilled Fit and Flare Midi Dress in White
$150, Modcloth
$150 (was $200, now 25% off)

A classic shape for brides who wouldn’t dream of wearing something long and pouf-y.
Available in sizes 0-4x.

$150 at Modcloth
Buy

The Retro-Inspired Dress

Retro Moment A-Line Dress in Cream
$150, Modcloth
Retro Moment A-Line Dress in Cream
$150, Modcloth

The problem with vintage designer wedding dresses is that they usually come in such limited sizes. Thankfully, Modcloth made this A-line dress that looks just like the originals and goes up to a 4x.
Available in sizes 0–4x.

$150 at Modcloth
Buy

The Perfect City-Hall Dress

According to Etiquette Fit and Flare Dress in White
$150, Modcloth
According to Etiquette Fit and Flare Dress in White
$150, Modcloth

Simple and straight to the point, this is the perfect dress for a low-key wedding surrounded by only your closest loved ones.
Available in sizes 0–4x.

$150 at Modcloth
Buy

A Bohemian Dress That Doesn’t Feel Costume-y

ASOS Edition Curve Wedding Dress in soft jacquard with flutter sleeve
$151, ASOS
ASOS Edition Curve Wedding Dress in soft jacquard with flutter sleeve
$151, ASOS

If you’re into the bohemian vibe but don’t want to overdo it, this dress has pretty fluttered sleeves and a retro high neck, but the simple shape keeps it modern.
Available in sizes 12–24.

$151 at ASOS
Buy

A Dress That’s Short and Sweet

Chi Chi London Gilded Grace Lace Dress in Blush
$175, Modcloth
Chi Chi London Gilded Grace Lace Dress in Blush
$175, Modcloth

This dress has a soft blush tone with a gold sheen and layers of tulle made for dancing the night away.
Available in sizes 2–26.

$175 at Modcloth
Buy

A Dress That Combines Two Trends in One

Lauren Ralph Lauren Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress
$195, Bloomingdale's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress
$195, Bloomingdale’s

Bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline make this dress feel contemporary, but the shape isn’t overly trendy.
Available in sizes 2–16.

$195 at Bloomingdale's
Buy

A Dress With Cute Dots

Recognized Romance Fit and Flare Dress in Ivory
$200, Modcloth
Recognized Romance Fit and Flare Dress in Ivory
$200, Modcloth

This dress has delicate lace trim that overlays a satiny sweetheart bodice.
Available in sizes 0–4x.

$200 at Modcloth
Buy

The One With Intricate Details

ASOS Edition Curve Lace Embroidered Midi Wedding Dress
$222, ASOS
ASOS Edition Curve Lace Embroidered Midi Wedding Dress
$222, ASOS

This may look like a regular knee-length lace dress in the photo, but trust us: in person, the embroidered details are stunning.
Available in sizes 12–26.

$222 at ASOS
Buy

The Most Romantic Dress

ASOS Edition Curve Floral Lace Bandeau Maxi Wedding Dress
$237, ASOS
ASOS Edition Curve Floral Lace Bandeau Maxi Wedding Dress
$237, ASOS

It’s refreshing to see an off-the-shoulder dress that’s not cut straight across your chest but instead drapes off the arms, adding to the sense of drama.
Available in sizes 12–24.

$237 at ASOS
Buy

A Splash-of-Color Dress

Chi Chi London Authentic Elegance Maxi Dress in Ivory
$250, Modcloth
Chi Chi London Authentic Elegance Maxi Dress in Ivory
$250, Modcloth

Aside from the fact that melodramatic purple is trending right now, this particular shade of lavender feels just right against a white backdrop.
Available in sizes 2–26.

$250 at Modcloth
Buy

The Best Princess Dress

Chi Chi London Ceremonial Majesty Maxi Dress in White
$250, Modcloth
Chi Chi London Ceremonial Majesty Maxi Dress in White
$250, Modcloth

This dress looks like it came out of Disney movie in the best possible way.
Available in sizes 2-26.

$250 at Modcloth
Buy

A Really Flattering Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren Lace Mermaid Gown
Lauren Ralph Lauren Lace Mermaid Gown
$280, Bloomingdale’s

Yes, the shape will make you look great, but what’s really cool about this dress is the cream shade — it’s so much warmer than white.
Available in sizes 2–14.

$280 at Bloomingdale's
Buy

The Best Dress If You’re Looking for Sleeves

Kiyonna Lace Illusion Plus Size Wedding Gown
$288, David's Bridal
Kiyonna Lace Illusion Plus Size Wedding Gown
$288, David’s Bridal

The sheer lace overlay keeps this modest but not boring.
Available in sizes 0x–5x.

$288 at David's Bridal
Buy

The Dress That Just Flows

David's Bridal Collection Beaded Chiffon Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress
David’s Bridal Collection Beaded Chiffon Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress
$449, David’s Bridal
$449 (was $499, now 10% off)

This beaded, illusion lace dress gives you a flow-y silhouette from the halter top on down.
Available in sizes 16–30.

$449 at David's Bridal
Buy

A Truly Classic Dress

David's Bridal Collection Ruched Empire Waist Plus Size Wedding Dress
David’s Bridal Collection Ruched Empire Waist Plus Size Wedding Dress
$450, David’s Bridal
$450 (was $599, now 25% off)

We’d like to think of this dress as a blank canvas: you can add a belt or pair it with any jewelry and make it completely your own.
Available in sizes 16–30.

$450 at David's Bridal
Buy

The Best Dress for a Beach Wedding

Galina Plunging Lace Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress
Galina Plunging Lace Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress
$499, David’s Bridal
$499 (was $549, now 9% off)

According to buyers of this dress at David’s Bridal, this is best for beachside weddings and was incredibly light to wear in warm weather and walk in sand.
Available in sizes 16–26.

$499 at David's Bridal
Buy

Another Great Option With Sleeves

David's Bridal Collection Draped Lace A-Line Plus Size Wedding Dress
David’s Bridal Collection Draped Lace A-Line Plus Size Wedding Dress
$649, David’s Bridal
$649 (was $699, now 7% off)

This dress has great reviews: buyers love the combination of 3/4 sleeves and a hint of cleavage to keep things exciting.
Available in sizes 16–30.

$649 at David's Bridal
Buy

The Dress With the Best Neckline

Tadashi Shoji Off the Shoulder Illusion Lace Gown
$828, Nordstrom
Tadashi Shoji Off the Shoulder Illusion Lace Gown
$828, Nordstrom

This full lace and crochet gown is perfect for summer, and how pretty is that neckline?
Available in sizes 00–18.

$828 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Cape Dress

Lotus Threads Elbow Sleeve Lace Overlay Gown
$975, Nordstrom
Lotus Threads Elbow Sleeve Lace Overlay Gown
$975, Nordstrom

If you’re into capes but don’t want one that’s too dramatic, this overlay is perfect.
Available in sizes 4–18.

$975 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Plunge Dress

Ti Adora by Allison Webb Plunging A-Line Gown
$995, Nordstrom
Ti Adora by Allison Webb Plunging A-Line Gown
$995, Nordstrom

This dress may seem simple, but the plunge neckline and long train make it that much more special.
Available in sizes 2–18.

$995 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Beaded Dress

Lotus Threads Beaded Lace Gown
Lotus Threads Beaded Lace Gown
$1,020, Nordstrom

The beading here is so sophisticated — nothing prom-dress about it.
Available in sizes 2–18.﻿

$1,020 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Barely There Dress

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Fallon Lace & Chiffon A-Line Gown
$1,100, Nordstrom
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Fallon Lace & Chiffon A-Line Gown
$1,100, Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a dress that won’t weigh you down, a dress with light chiffon layers like this one from Jenny Yoo is perfect. And the lace paneling is so pretty.
Available in sizes 0–18.

$1,100 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Ball Gown

Rose Lace Plus Size Ball Gown Wedding Dress
Rose Lace Plus Size Ball Gown Wedding Dress
$1,258, David’s Bridal
$1,258 (was $1,358, now 7% off)

The lace overlay on this gown makes it look elegant, not stuffy. And the addition of rose appliqués and embellished waistband adds some modern flair.
Available in sizes 16–26.

$1,258 at David's Bridal
Buy

The Sleek, Understated Dress

The Lucinda White Silk Slip Dress
The Lucinda White Silk Slip Dress
$4,300, Stone Fox

Nothing looks quite as elegant as a simple, silk gown. If Caroline Bessette Kennedy’s iconic ’90s slip dress is your dream, this is the one for you.
Available in sizes 16–24.

$4,300 at Stone Fox
Buy

The Dress With Handmade Lace

The Frederika V-Neck Lace Back Gown
The Frederika V-Neck Lace Back Gown
$4,900, Stone Fox

Yes, this dress is the most expensive on this list, but when you take a look at the lace detailing, you’ll understand why. It’s all handmade, and it’s incredible.
Available in sizes 16–24.

$4,900 at Stone Fox
Buy

