29 Dreamy Wedding Dresses for Sizes 12 and Up

It’s 2018, and yet plenty of bridal designers still don’t include extended sizing in their collections. Even those who do cater to brides over a size 12 don’t always offer a ton of variety. If you’re a curve woman and you don’t want the obvious fit-and-flare mermaid shape, finding your dream gown can be tricky. But we’ve found 29 beautiful wedding dresses worth considering — in every kind of silhouette and at every price range. From classic ball gowns to sleek and understated minimalist dresses, read on for the best options.

A Jaw-Droppingly Affordable Dress With Rave Reviews

$83, Amazon ABaowedding V-Neck Sleeveless Lace Wedding Dress Don’t be fooled by the stock image: This goes up to a size 26. Is buying a wedding gown on Amazon a little bit risky? Sure, but think about what a good story it’ll make.

Another Option for Less Than $100

$95, ASOS TFNC Plus Bridal Maxi Bridal Dress With Scalloped Lace and Open Back The high neck makes this gown look a lot more expensive than it is. Add some pretty drop earrings, and you’ll look like a million dollars.

One More Amazon Winner

$109, Amazon Erosebridal Sleeveless Lace Chiffon Bridal Gown Again, it would be nice if the stock image reflected the range of sizing, but this goes up to a 28 plus. And if you look at the photos that reviewers have posted on the site, it’s clearly a winner on lots of different bodies.

A Fun, Modern Option

$125, Modcloth Fabulous Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets in White This dress is super sweet and fun, but still on the modest side since there’s no cleavage and it hits below the knee. Bonus: It has pockets! Imagine all the important things you could store in there on your wedding day.

The Best Flared Dress

$150, Modcloth Fantasy Fulfilled Fit and Flare Midi Dress in White $150 (was $200, now 25% off) A classic shape for brides who wouldn’t dream of wearing something long and pouf-y.

The Retro-Inspired Dress

$150, Modcloth Retro Moment A-Line Dress in Cream The problem with vintage designer wedding dresses is that they usually come in such limited sizes. Thankfully, Modcloth made this A-line dress that looks just like the originals and goes up to a 4x.

The Perfect City-Hall Dress

$150, Modcloth According to Etiquette Fit and Flare Dress in White Simple and straight to the point, this is the perfect dress for a low-key wedding surrounded by only your closest loved ones.

A Bohemian Dress That Doesn’t Feel Costume-y

$151, ASOS ASOS Edition Curve Wedding Dress in soft jacquard with flutter sleeve If you’re into the bohemian vibe but don’t want to overdo it, this dress has pretty fluttered sleeves and a retro high neck, but the simple shape keeps it modern.

A Dress That’s Short and Sweet

$175, Modcloth Chi Chi London Gilded Grace Lace Dress in Blush This dress has a soft blush tone with a gold sheen and layers of tulle made for dancing the night away.

A Dress That Combines Two Trends in One

$195, Bloomingdale’s Lauren Ralph Lauren Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress Bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline make this dress feel contemporary, but the shape isn’t overly trendy.

A Dress With Cute Dots

$200, Modcloth Recognized Romance Fit and Flare Dress in Ivory This dress has delicate lace trim that overlays a satiny sweetheart bodice.

The One With Intricate Details

$222, ASOS ASOS Edition Curve Lace Embroidered Midi Wedding Dress This may look like a regular knee-length lace dress in the photo, but trust us: in person, the embroidered details are stunning.

The Most Romantic Dress

$237, ASOS ASOS Edition Curve Floral Lace Bandeau Maxi Wedding Dress It’s refreshing to see an off-the-shoulder dress that’s not cut straight across your chest but instead drapes off the arms, adding to the sense of drama.

A Splash-of-Color Dress

$250, Modcloth Chi Chi London Authentic Elegance Maxi Dress in Ivory Aside from the fact that melodramatic purple is trending right now, this particular shade of lavender feels just right against a white backdrop.

The Best Princess Dress

$250, Modcloth Chi Chi London Ceremonial Majesty Maxi Dress in White This dress looks like it came out of Disney movie in the best possible way.

A Really Flattering Dress

$280, Bloomingdale’s Lauren Ralph Lauren Lace Mermaid Gown Yes, the shape will make you look great, but what’s really cool about this dress is the cream shade — it’s so much warmer than white.

The Best Dress If You’re Looking for Sleeves

$288, David’s Bridal Kiyonna Lace Illusion Plus Size Wedding Gown The sheer lace overlay keeps this modest but not boring.

The Dress That Just Flows

$449, David’s Bridal David’s Bridal Collection Beaded Chiffon Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress $449 (was $499, now 10% off) This beaded, illusion lace dress gives you a flow-y silhouette from the halter top on down.

A Truly Classic Dress

$450, David’s Bridal David’s Bridal Collection Ruched Empire Waist Plus Size Wedding Dress $450 (was $599, now 25% off) We’d like to think of this dress as a blank canvas: you can add a belt or pair it with any jewelry and make it completely your own.

The Best Dress for a Beach Wedding

$499, David’s Bridal Galina Plunging Lace Halter Plus Size Wedding Dress $499 (was $549, now 9% off) According to buyers of this dress at David’s Bridal, this is best for beachside weddings and was incredibly light to wear in warm weather and walk in sand.

Another Great Option With Sleeves

$649, David’s Bridal David’s Bridal Collection Draped Lace A-Line Plus Size Wedding Dress $649 (was $699, now 7% off) This dress has great reviews: buyers love the combination of 3/4 sleeves and a hint of cleavage to keep things exciting.

The Dress With the Best Neckline

$828, Nordstrom Tadashi Shoji Off the Shoulder Illusion Lace Gown This full lace and crochet gown is perfect for summer, and how pretty is that neckline?

The Best Cape Dress

$975, Nordstrom Lotus Threads Elbow Sleeve Lace Overlay Gown If you’re into capes but don’t want one that’s too dramatic, this overlay is perfect.

The Best Plunge Dress

$995, Nordstrom Ti Adora by Allison Webb Plunging A-Line Gown This dress may seem simple, but the plunge neckline and long train make it that much more special.

The Best Beaded Dress

$1,020, Nordstrom Lotus Threads Beaded Lace Gown The beading here is so sophisticated — nothing prom-dress about it.

The Best Barely There Dress

$1,100, Nordstrom Jenny by Jenny Yoo Fallon Lace & Chiffon A-Line Gown If you’re looking for a dress that won’t weigh you down, a dress with light chiffon layers like this one from Jenny Yoo is perfect. And the lace paneling is so pretty.

The Best Ball Gown

$1,258, David’s Bridal Rose Lace Plus Size Ball Gown Wedding Dress $1,258 (was $1,358, now 7% off) The lace overlay on this gown makes it look elegant, not stuffy. And the addition of rose appliqués and embellished waistband adds some modern flair.

The Dress With Handmade Lace

$4,900, Stone Fox The Frederika V-Neck Lace Back Gown Yes, this dress is the most expensive on this list, but when you take a look at the lace detailing, you’ll understand why. It’s all handmade, and it’s incredible.

