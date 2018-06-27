38 Maternity Swimsuits You’ll Actually Want to Wear

It’s hot and you’re pregnant. Naturally you want to be a) in a pool, b) lounging on the beach, and c) wearing only garments that stretch. We’ve got you covered with this massive list of swimwear styles that — unlike a lot of maternity options — you’d probably wear even if you weren’t pregnant. Scroll down to shop more than three dozen of our favorites.

The Best Bargain Maternity Swimsuit

$20, Amazon Motherhood Multi Stripe Tie Detail Maternity Tankini $20 (was $40, now 50% off) Refuse to splurge on something you’ll wear for only a few months? This two-piece is super affordable and earned high marks from reviewers.

Available in sizes small–medium. $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

For Long Beach Days

$25, Amazon Motherhood Plus Size Cross Back Maternity Tankini Swimsuit Crossback straps that don’t dig into your shoulders or have any plastic parts give this suit staying power.

Available in size XL. $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

The One That Screams “Juicy Peach Emoji”

$25, Target Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Purple Multi Stripe Tankini It seems counter-intuitive, but something about boy shorts can make your butt look … not at all like a boy’s. These have adjustable side ties, and the straps on the top — which has non-removable molded cups that won’t slide around — are also adjustable.

Available in sizes small–XXL. $25 at Target Buy

$20, Target Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Black Tie Swim Shorts Available in sizes small–XXL. $20 at Target Buy

Best Shoulder Detail

$26, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Maternity bunny tie shoulder swimsuit in blue So you never got a little box from Tiffany’s wrapped up in a bow: Be the present you wish to see in the world.

Available in sizes 2–16. $26 at ASOS Buy

Best for Actual Swimming

$30, Fig Leaves Emma Jane Maternity Swim cross back swimsuit This one-piece is functional enough for doing laps but stylish enough for just lounging poolside if that’s all you feel up to.

Available in sizes 10–12. $30 at Fig Leaves Buy

If You Hate Halters

$32, Pink Blush Black Solid Wrap Front Plus Maternity Tankini Top It’s weirdly difficult to find a maternity suit with bra-like straps, but the ones on this suit are adjustable and convertible.

Available in sizes XL–XXL. $32 at Pink Blush Buy

$25, Pink Blush Black Solid Basic Plus Maternity Bikini Bottoms $25 at Pink Blush Buy

The Understated One

$35, Target Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Navy Daisy Wrap Bandeau One Piece Yes, it’s floral, and the flowers are pink — but the pink is muted and the print looks vaguely Warhol-esque.

Available in sizes small–XXXL. $35 at Target Buy

If Your Wardrobe Is All Black

$38, Fig Leaves Emma Jane Maternity Swim Tankini Set A tiny pop of blue piping is enough to make a credible argument that you are wearing color.

Available in sizes 10/12–14/16. $38 at Fig Leaves Buy

Because You’re Visiting Your In-Laws

$40, Target Maternity High Neck One Piece Swimsuit - Sea Angel Black Want to lay out around your husband’s parents? Despite brief-like bottoms and a high neckline, this suit doesn’t feel dowdy.

Available in sizes small–XXL. $40 at Target Buy

Best Low-Rise Tankini

$40, Macy’s Jessica Simpson Maternity Printed Tankini Swimsuit $40 (was $60, now 33% off) Some pregnant women love a high-rise bellyband; if you’re in the other camp and can’t stand anything cinching your “waistline,” these low-rise bottoms are for you.

Available in sizes small–XXL. $40 at Macy’s Buy

The Prettiest Low-Key Floral

$48, ASOS Mamalicious Bloom Printed Swimsuit Thanks to plenty of negative space and muted tones, this suit feels feminine but not frilly.

Available in sizes U.K. 6–14. $48 at ASOS Buy

For Pool Parties

$48, ASOS ASOS DESIGN maternity wrap front frill detail swimsuit in rose print Between the print, the ruffles, the back tie, and the plunging neckline, this suit feels like an outfit. Accessorize with rose-colored glasses, multiple necklaces, and a jaunty hair scarf.

Available in sizes 2–16. $48 at ASOS Buy

Most Architectural

$49, ASOS Wolf & Whistle Maternity Wrap Swimsuit B-F Cup “Great lines” is something people say about certain buildings, but it also applies to the wrap front and crisscross back of this navy suit.

Available in sizes 4 B/C–14 E/F. $49 at ASOS Buy

The One That’s Literally Extra

$49, Amazon Momo Maternity UPF 50+ Swim Tankini & Bottom This soft, stretchy top offers plenty of fabric for ladies who are tall, in their third trimester, or just want to cover the tops of their thighs.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $49 at Amazon Buy $49 at Amazon Buy

Best for Pregnancy Boobs

$56, ASOS Peek & Beau Stripe Maternity Swimsuit DD - G Cup Do you wear a 30I? A 36H? Anything above a DD? Here’s something to float your boat: a nautical suit that comes in 20 sizes.

Available in sizes 30 DD/E–36 I. $56 at ASOS Buy

If You Refuse to Go Softly Pregnant Into the Night

$56, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Maternity Spot Floral Print Pom Pom Swimsuit Forget understated: This one has a plunging neckline, relatively high-cut bottoms, ruffles, and pom-poms.

Available in sizes 2–16. $56 at ASOS Buy

For Busty Ladies Who Are So Over Underwire

$56, ASOS Wolf & Whistle maternity swimsuit with strappy back in khaki DD - G Cup This scoop-neck, strappy-back, non-padded khaki number goes up to a 36I.

Available in sizes 30 DD/E–36 I. $56 at ASOS Buy

Least Polka-Dotted Polka Dots

$59, Jojo Maman Bebe Navy Spot Print Halterneck Maternity Tankini Bathing Suit Retro without feeling costumey, this tankini covers like a one-piece but offers the freedom (i.e., an over- or under-belly waistband) of a two-piece.

Available in sizes small–large. $59 at Jojo Maman Bebe Buy

The One You Won’t Send Back

$59, Jojo Maman Bebe Navy & White Stripe Halterneck Maternity Bathing Suit Nearly every reviewer gave this suit five stars; 20 called it “flattering” (also “lovely,” “amazing,” “elegant,” and “perfect.”)

Available in sizes XS–large. $59 at Jojo Maman Bebe Buy

The LBD of Swimsuits

$65, Nordstrom Noppies ‘Saint Tropez’ One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Flattering, comfortable, supportive even for G-size cups, comes with stay-put straps — this suit ticks nearly every box, according to the 22 reviewers who gave it five stars.

Available in sizes XS–XXL. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

As Seen on Celebs

$65, Amazon Seraphine Polka Dot Adjustable Maternity Bikini Kate Judson and Sienna Miller have supposedly worn Seraphine suits. This one has an adjustable waistband you can pull under or over your bump.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $65 at Amazon Buy $65 at Amazon Buy

For Pregnancy and Beyond

$68, Amazon PregO Maternity Women’s maternity Roll Waist Dot Bikini Set The brand name is a little cringeworthy, but the band on their bikini bottoms accommodates you at every size.

Available in sizes XS–large.﻿ $68 at Amazon Buy $68 at Amazon Buy

The Case for Crochet

$70, A Pea In The Pod Crochet Maternity One Piece Swimsuit $70 (was $98, now 29% off) Despite the weave, this coral number has a structured feel that’s more sophisticated than crunchy. Shoppers liked its breathability and full-ish coverage.

Available in sizes XS–small. $70 at A Pea In The Pod Buy

The One You Won’t Want to Take Off

$88, A Pea In the Pod Knot Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit Thanks in part to thick but forgiving material that doesn’t ride up, testers gave this “your favorite jeans if they were a swimsuit” swimsuit a 4.8 out of 5 for comfort.

Available in sizes XS–large. $88 at A Pea In the Pod Buy

If You Want to Cover Your Bump But Not Much Else

$89, Amazon Cache Coeur Bloom Maternity Tankini A strapless, backless top and under-belly bottoms let you protect your stretched-out midriff skin without having to cover up everything else.

Available in sizes 6–14. $89 at Amazon Buy $89 at Amazon Buy

For When You’re on a Boat

$56, Nordstrom Pez D’or ‘Rimini’ Textured Stripe Maternity Bikini $56 (was $93, now 40% off) Customers loved that this low-cut sailor suit offered plenty of stretch without sagging.

Available in sizes medium–XL. $56 at Nordstrom Buy

The Tropical-Vacation Must

$93, Nordstrom Pez D’or San Marino Floral Print Maternity Bikini Fans of (relatively) teeny bikinis: Keep doing your thing in this hibiscus-covered black-and-white number.

Available in sizes small–XL. $93 at Nordstrom Buy

Prettiest Coral

$98, Macy’s A Pea in the Pod Maternity One-Piece Halter Swimsuit It’s the color of healthy reefs and pregnant woman who want to look beachy without having to break out the sea-salt spray.

Available in sizes XS–large. $98 at Macy’s Buy

If You Miss American Apparel

For Under-boob Cleavage

$106, Nordstrom Maternal America Maternity ‘Jasmine’ Swimsuit Padding plus a keyhole equals one flattering one-piece.

Available in size XS. $106 at Nordstrom Buy

The Adjustable Option

From $106, Nordstrom Maternal America Ruched Maternity Tankini Swimsuit Side ties let you control the ruching, so you can tighten up the tank at the beginning of your pregnancy and loosen it up as you get further along.

Available in sizes 0–10. From $106 at Nordstrom Buy

Because You’re Going on Your Babymoon

$108, A Pea In The Pod Embroidery Maternity One Piece Swimsuit The detail around the neckline says “I’m an elegant lady who knows how to enjoy a sophisticated mocktail,” but the deep-V says “We’re totally doing it when we get back to our room.”

Available in sizes XS–large. $108 at A Pea In The Pod Buy

Best Rear View

$133, Amazon A Pea in the Pod Splendid Cross Back Maternity One Piece Swimsuit Don’t get us wrong, the front of this suit from supersoft-everything brand Splendid is cute, but the ruched center seam and lace-up back are the real selling points.

Available in sizes XS–large. $133 at Amazon Buy $133 at Amazon Buy

The Comfy Corset

$139, Macy’s A Pea in the Pod Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit The deep-V and full-bottom coverage are nice, but don’t sleep on the lace-up back, which you can fine-tune to your own exacting pregnant-princess-and-the-pea standards.

Available in sizes XS–large. $139 at Macy’s Buy

If You Always Identified With Sporty Spice

$208, Hatch The Antibes Bikini Minimalists rejoice: This doubled-lined bikini not only has clean, athletic lines, it also has super resilient stretch, so you can keep wearing it when you have an outside baby too.

Available in sizes small–XL. $208 at Hatch Buy

Best Colorblocking

$208, Hatch The Zanzibar Bikini J.Crew doesn’t do maternity swimwear, but if they did, it would look like this two-piece — with a roll-top waistline and straps you can style three ways — from cult-favorite Hatch.

Available in sizes small–XL. $208 at Hatch Buy

