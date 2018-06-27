38 Maternity Swimsuits You’ll Actually Want to Wear

It’s hot and you’re pregnant. Naturally you want to be a) in a pool, b) lounging on the beach, and c) wearing only garments that stretch. We’ve got you covered with this massive list of swimwear styles that — unlike a lot of maternity options — you’d probably wear even if you weren’t pregnant. Scroll down to shop more than three dozen of our favorites.
The Best Bargain Maternity Swimsuit
Refuse to splurge on something you’ll wear for only a few months? This two-piece is super affordable and earned high marks from reviewers.
Available in sizes small–medium.
For Long Beach Days
Crossback straps that don’t dig into your shoulders or have any plastic parts give this suit staying power.
Available in size XL.
The One That Screams “Juicy Peach Emoji”
It seems counter-intuitive, but something about boy shorts can make your butt look … not at all like a boy’s. These have adjustable side ties, and the straps on the top — which has non-removable molded cups that won’t slide around — are also adjustable.
Available in sizes small–XXL.
Available in sizes small–XXL.
Best Shoulder Detail
So you never got a little box from Tiffany’s wrapped up in a bow: Be the present you wish to see in the world.
Available in sizes 2–16.
Best for Actual Swimming
This one-piece is functional enough for doing laps but stylish enough for just lounging poolside if that’s all you feel up to.
Available in sizes 10–12.
If You Hate Halters
It’s weirdly difficult to find a maternity suit with bra-like straps, but the ones on this suit are adjustable and convertible.
Available in sizes XL–XXL.
The Understated One
Yes, it’s floral, and the flowers are pink — but the pink is muted and the print looks vaguely Warhol-esque.
Available in sizes small–XXXL.
If Your Wardrobe Is All Black
A tiny pop of blue piping is enough to make a credible argument that you are wearing color.
Available in sizes 10/12–14/16.
Because You’re Visiting Your In-Laws
Want to lay out around your husband’s parents? Despite brief-like bottoms and a high neckline, this suit doesn’t feel dowdy.
Available in sizes small–XXL.
Best Low-Rise Tankini
Some pregnant women love a high-rise bellyband; if you’re in the other camp and can’t stand anything cinching your “waistline,” these low-rise bottoms are for you.
Available in sizes small–XXL.
The Prettiest Low-Key Floral
Thanks to plenty of negative space and muted tones, this suit feels feminine but not frilly.
Available in sizes U.K. 6–14.
For Pool Parties
Between the print, the ruffles, the back tie, and the plunging neckline, this suit feels like an outfit. Accessorize with rose-colored glasses, multiple necklaces, and a jaunty hair scarf.
Available in sizes 2–16.
Most Architectural
“Great lines” is something people say about certain buildings, but it also applies to the wrap front and crisscross back of this navy suit.
Available in sizes 4 B/C–14 E/F.
The One That’s Literally Extra
This soft, stretchy top offers plenty of fabric for ladies who are tall, in their third trimester, or just want to cover the tops of their thighs.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
For Jane Austen Fans
All pride, no prejudice: This sleek empire-waist number goes up to size 1X.
Available in sizes XS–1X.
Best for Pregnancy Boobs
Do you wear a 30I? A 36H? Anything above a DD? Here’s something to float your boat: a nautical suit that comes in 20 sizes.
Available in sizes 30 DD/E–36 I.
If You Refuse to Go Softly Pregnant Into the Night
Forget understated: This one has a plunging neckline, relatively high-cut bottoms, ruffles, and pom-poms.
Available in sizes 2–16.
For Busty Ladies Who Are So Over Underwire
This scoop-neck, strappy-back, non-padded khaki number goes up to a 36I.
Available in sizes 30 DD/E–36 I.
Least Polka-Dotted Polka Dots
Retro without feeling costumey, this tankini covers like a one-piece but offers the freedom (i.e., an over- or under-belly waistband) of a two-piece.
Available in sizes small–large.
The One You Won’t Send Back
Nearly every reviewer gave this suit five stars; 20 called it “flattering” (also “lovely,” “amazing,” “elegant,” and “perfect.”)
Available in sizes XS–large.
The LBD of Swimsuits
Flattering, comfortable, supportive even for G-size cups, comes with stay-put straps — this suit ticks nearly every box, according to the 22 reviewers who gave it five stars.
Available in sizes XS–XXL.
As Seen on Celebs
Kate Judson and Sienna Miller have supposedly worn Seraphine suits. This one has an adjustable waistband you can pull under or over your bump.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
For Pregnancy and Beyond
The brand name is a little cringeworthy, but the band on their bikini bottoms accommodates you at every size.
Available in sizes XS–large.
The Case for Crochet
Despite the weave, this coral number has a structured feel that’s more sophisticated than crunchy. Shoppers liked its breathability and full-ish coverage.
Available in sizes XS–small.
The One You Won’t Want to Take Off
Thanks in part to thick but forgiving material that doesn’t ride up, testers gave this “your favorite jeans if they were a swimsuit” swimsuit a 4.8 out of 5 for comfort.
Available in sizes XS–large.
If You Want to Cover Your Bump But Not Much Else
A strapless, backless top and under-belly bottoms let you protect your stretched-out midriff skin without having to cover up everything else.
Available in sizes 6–14.
For When You’re on a Boat
Customers loved that this low-cut sailor suit offered plenty of stretch without sagging.
Available in sizes medium–XL.
The Tropical-Vacation Must
Fans of (relatively) teeny bikinis: Keep doing your thing in this hibiscus-covered black-and-white number.
Available in sizes small–XL.
Prettiest Coral
It’s the color of healthy reefs and pregnant woman who want to look beachy without having to break out the sea-salt spray.
Available in sizes XS–large.
If You Miss American Apparel
It’s olive, it’s shiny, it’s minimalist. Just add a hoodie and knee socks.
Available in sizes XS–large.
For Under-boob Cleavage
Padding plus a keyhole equals one flattering one-piece.
Available in size XS.
The Adjustable Option
Side ties let you control the ruching, so you can tighten up the tank at the beginning of your pregnancy and loosen it up as you get further along.
Available in sizes 0–10.
Because You’re Going on Your Babymoon
The detail around the neckline says “I’m an elegant lady who knows how to enjoy a sophisticated mocktail,” but the deep-V says “We’re totally doing it when we get back to our room.”
Available in sizes XS–large.
Best Rear View
Don’t get us wrong, the front of this suit from supersoft-everything brand Splendid is cute, but the ruched center seam and lace-up back are the real selling points.
Available in sizes XS–large.
The Comfy Corset
The deep-V and full-bottom coverage are nice, but don’t sleep on the lace-up back, which you can fine-tune to your own exacting pregnant-princess-and-the-pea standards.
Available in sizes XS–large.
If You Always Identified With Sporty Spice
Minimalists rejoice: This doubled-lined bikini not only has clean, athletic lines, it also has super resilient stretch, so you can keep wearing it when you have an outside baby too.
Available in sizes small–XL.
Best Colorblocking
J.Crew doesn’t do maternity swimwear, but if they did, it would look like this two-piece — with a roll-top waistline and straps you can style three ways — from cult-favorite Hatch.
Available in sizes small–XL.
